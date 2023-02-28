Have Democrats abandoned calls to defund the police? They have in Chicago.

For the last few years, Democrats have battled over whether “Defund the Police” is a policy proposal that successfully drives progressive voters to the polls — or a talking point that scares off voters.

In the Chicago mayoral race, the top candidates seem to agree with the latter.

Public polling indicates the race has come down to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and three credible challengers, all of whom have staked out liberal positions on issues like abortion and access to affordable housing.

While the mayoral race is technically nonpartisan, the top contenders all identify as Democrats, and Chicago heavily leans toward Democrats, making it a sort of litmus test for where the party stands on major issues. All of the top candidates are campaigning on how to fight crime, and none of them have campaigned on calls to defund the police. In fact, Lightfoot has criticized one of her opponents for previous support of the movement.

It’s the clearest sign yet that Democrats who oppose the movement and slogan have gotten their way ahead of 2024.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will face eight opponents in her Tuesday reelection race. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two will head to a runoff election set for April 4.

According to a report issued by the Chicago Police Department about crime rates in the city, robbery was up by 14 percent at the end of 2022 compared to the previous year. Theft in the city had increased by 56 percent from 2021 to 2022, and motor vehicle thefts were up by 102 percent, the report said. Overall, crime in the city had gone up 41 percent from the end of 2021 to 2022, according to the report.

Chicago has become a punchline for Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, who argue that Democrats are too soft on crime, but Chicago’s current mayor, Lightfoot, had made a point to support Chicago police officers, going so far as to boast on her campaign website that the Chicago Police Department hired more than 950 new officers in 2022.

In one campaign ad for Lightfoot, the narrator credits her for “starting to turn the corner after a brutal post-covid crime wave.” In another ad, in a nod to criticism of Chicago being soft on crime, a man says you wouldn’t know it from “listening to the haters,” but Lightfoot is “putting more police on the streets.” Meanwhile, on the screen, it reads: “Mayor boosts police spending.”

In fact, Lightfoot has criticized a top challenger, Brandon Johnson, for past statements he has made supporting the cause to defund the police. In one ad, she specifically targeted Johnson for his previous comments where he said defunding the police is more than a slogan but a “real political goal.”

At the end of the ad, before telling the viewer to vote for Lightfoot, it reads “Stop Brandon Johnson,” on the screen.

Johnson’s campaign emphasizes investing in the community as a way to combat crime more broadly. On his campaign website, he says that he would “work with police and first responders to invest in community-based interventions that de-escalate conflict, reduce violence and make our neighborhoods safer.” Johnson doesn’t specifically call for defunding the police on his website, nor is it mentioned in his ads. Instead, his policies include streamlining positions within the Chicago Police Department. And in multiple campaign ads, he states he would send mental health professionals to certain nonviolent emergencies so police “can focus on truly violent offenses.”

“We need a mayor who’s tough and smart about reducing crime,” Johnson says in at the end of one his ads, which also supported expanding job opportunities for youth.

But based on recent polling, Lightfoot’s strongest competition could be a candidate who instead has taken a tough-on-crime approach.

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, who is in the top spot according to the latest polling released Monday by 1983 Labs, also called for the dismissal of the current police superintendent and his leadership team. In a recent campaign ad, he says crime and public safety should be the mayor’s “top priority.” He’s campaigned hard on public safety, going as far as to say it should be treated as a “basic human right” and has run ads that say crime in the city is “out of control.”

In one of his ads, Vallas appears on screen to address viewers directly, where he says he will put more police officers on the street and “confront the violence threatening our communities.” He’s also criticized Lightfoot’s record on crime. “Don’t believe Mayor Lightfoot’s political spin — the murder rate is still up 20% from when she took office,” he recently posted on Twitter.

Although Vallas calls himself a “lifelong Democrat,” his political leanings have been called into question by his opponents. Former Illinois Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, another top contender, has released ads calling into question Vallas’ stance on abortion, and a recent article by the Chicago Tribune points out that he is backed by GOP donors.

Garcia, who is also a front-runner, takes aim specifically at Lightfoot and criticizes her for the uptick in crime during her time in office.

In one campaign ad, Garcia talks about losing friends and neighbors to gun violence, going on to say, “I won’t stand for a failed mayor, so desperate, all she can do is run a false smear campaign against me” while showing an image of Lightfoot on the screen. Adding that if elected, he would “tackle crime.” Garcia’s campaign also calls to replace the current superintendent of the Chicago police.

