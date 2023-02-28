Ron DeSantis uses these Florida right-wing sites to make national news

The Florida Standard is a fledgling website, launching last July. It lists only five writers and editors on its site. But in January, it landed a blistering scoop: the syllabus of a new AP African American studies course that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration had rejected because it contained curricula such as “Black Queer Studies.”

News was emerging that day that Florida had rejected AP African American studies, but details were thin until the Florida Standard posted the syllabus with the headline: “EXCLUSIVE: Rejected African American Studies Course in Florida Features CRT, Intersectionality and Queer Theory.” DeSantis’ former press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tweeted the story to her 279,000 Twitter followers, as did other pro-DeSantis sites like the rapid response-focused @DeSantisWarRoom. Reporters for the far-right sites OANN and the Federalist retweeted their posts.

The next day, searches for “AP African American studies” spiked on Google, and Fox News wrote its first of many articles about the course. And outlets across the country — from the New York Times to NBC to the conservative National Review — cited the Florida Standard’s copy of the syllabus in their reporting.

It was the Florida Standard’s latest victory, but not its first: It has published one-on-one interviews with the governor and the state surgeon general, for example — access that DeSantis does not generally grant to long-standing Florida newspapers.

It is the most notable of a half-dozen right-leaning conservative websites, some of which have sprung up only over the last two years, that cover DeSantis near daily and enjoy access to DeSantis’ administration that the rest of the media does not.

“It’s all built around a very partisan agenda,” said Rick Wilson, a Floridian and co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “The desire to have your own biases reinforced is across the political spectrum, but only on the far right is it as sophisticated and weaponized — particularly here in Florida.”

These sites play an outsized role given their small staff and traffic, which hover around, or less than, 100,000 monthly viewers at each site, according to data from the media tracking service SimilarWeb. As DeSantis builds his reputation among Republicans nationally, there is a quiet pipeline flowing from these local sites up to major national figures. Conservative stars like Ben Shapiro (5.5 million Twitter followers), Mark Levin (3.4 million followers), Matt Gaetz (2 million followers) and Benny Johnson (1.3 million followers) have all tweeted DeSantis-focused stories written by small conservative Florida news sites, and articles have been routinely cited not just in the right-wing press but the mainstream media, too.

The Florida Standard and its editor in chief, Will Witt, did not answer interview requests and questions from Grid. Other right-leaning news sites were more forthcoming about their approach. Covering Republican politics from the right in Florida can drive traffic, advertising and events revenue, they said, and DeSantis’ antagonistic relationship with much of the news media leaves opportunity for them to build relationships with the governor.

Brendon Leslie, founder and CEO of the far-right site Florida’s Voice, told Grid his site is funded largely by ad revenue and live events, and rejected the notion that “donations” could be part of his revenue. The site reports closely on culture war struggles, like a Christmas drag show that allegedly allowed minors and had its liquor license revoked by the state, as well as DeSantis’ moves, such as his recent release of a new ad. Leslie has, among other products, promoted a cryptocurrency called Let’s Go Brandon coin on his podcast.

“I have been reporting and interviewing Governor Ron DeSantis since 2018, I’m no stranger to him,” Leslie told Grid in an email. “Seems to me, if there is a news organization with no agenda such as Florida’s Voice, an intelligent guy like the Governor and his staff would want to come to us with news over the corporate media.”

Florida’s new standard

Journalist, consultant and former GOP congressional candidate Javier Manjarres told Grid he launched his outlet, the Floridian, in 2017 after years of friendly interviews with DeSantis while writing for his earlier site, the Shark Tank. DeSantis, Manjarres and other media professionals told Grid, can be a powerful driver of traffic and ad revenue.

“He makes news almost every day or every other day — and everyone knows that,” said Manjarres. “We write fairly about him. We try to not make it about pushing his agenda.”

Manjarres now runs both a site in Texas, Texas Politics, and the Floridian, which chronicles the actions of Florida Republicans like Reps. Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds, and, of course, DeSantis’ movements: “DeSantis Ends Disney, the ‘Corporate Kingdom,’” read one recent headline. The Floridian is relatively new, but it predates a group of websites on the right that have sprung up during the DeSantis administration: Florida’s Voice, the Florida Standard and Florida Media Integrity, a media watchdog site also run by Leslie, are each less than two years old.

In addition to scoops like its coverage of AP African American Studies, the Florida Standard and Witt have a record of saying and publishing content that repeats conspiracy theories.

In November of last year, Witt cited the baseless “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which has been embraced by extremists such as the Buffalo supermarket mass shooter, that today’s influx of immigrants is a deliberate attempt to increase the number of Democratic voters in the United States. Witt retweeted a clip of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) discussing embracing immigrants in the U.S. and added: “Great replacement is just a theory huh?”

And earlier this year, the Florida Standard published a series of articles about covid that falsely spread information about covid vaccines, such as a story focused on the idea that mRNA can spread from a vaccinated person to an unvaccinated person.

The story cited Peter McCullough, a Texas-based cardiologist who has repeatedly spread vaccine misinformation, as a central source and “outspoken [critic] of the COVID-19 mRNA injections.” Another article in the series alleged doctors had been “intentionally killing and injuring patients” with covid-19 and cited a doctor who runs an anti-vaccine nonprofit called the Truth for Health Foundation, which is also anti-vaccine and associated with McCullough, as a source.

The Florida Standard does not explain its business or publishing model, leading operatives in the state to question how it is funded and whether there’s any potential influence from outside interests. (Though it is not running any ads currently on its homepage, it does have a page for advertising requests.)

The site’s mission, according to an online statement, is to “right-size the Florida media environment.” There is no publisher listed on its website, and its domain was registered anonymously. There is one business registered under the name “The Florida Standard” in the state, and until October of last year, it had a different name, Sage Media and Communications, LLC.





A new type of presidential campaign

Across the spectrum, politicians have become increasingly fond of alternative — and usually, less-critical — press in recent years. Then-President Barack Obama opted to record interviews with podcaster Marc Maron and Zach Galifianakis’ comedy show “Between Two Ferns.” As president, Donald Trump frequently called into “The Sean Hannity Show” to discuss the news of the day with a friendly audience.

DeSantis has pushed the practice a step further. The governor and his communications staff often favor partisan media and fight back vociferously against critical stories in the mainstream press.

While Trump tended to simultaneously bash the media and embrace it by doling out interviews and inviting the press to rallies, DeSantis’ strategy in recent years has veered toward combative: It is not unusual for his press team to publicly post requests for comment from the news media online, for example, to allege the press is biased against DeSantis in his reporting.

People who have known and watched DeSantis say having support from right-leaning sites is helping the governor gain traction, especially on social media where pro-DeSantis accounts tweet far-right content.

It’s less clear if this strategy will still serve DeSantis if he eventually needs to expand his audience to some more mainstream Republican voters. The governor has been appealing to Fox News viewers and others on the right but is relatively unpracticed at interacting with the mainstream news media, Florida operatives and media told Grid.

“He has abandoned any pretense of outreach to traditional and legacy outlets, unless if you consider Fox News a legacy outlet — he’s going on that,” said Peter Schorsch, a longtime Republican blogger in Florida. “But how does he appeal to anyone who isn’t a dyed-in-the-wool conservative?”

Many national political reporters have had little direct interaction with DeSantis. But increasingly, their outlets are interacting with the websites that DeSantis’ administration is more approving of.

Florida’s Voice published an interview last October with DeSantis about Hurricane Ian in which DeSantis said that a “national regime media” would have preferred the hurricane hit Tampa, Fla. “because they thought that that’d be worse for Florida.”

“Yeah,” replied Leslie, nodding.

“They want to use storms, and destruction from storms, to advance their agenda,” DeSantis continued.

DeSantis’ comments garnered coverage on CNN, Axios, Yahoo News and the Hill. Then Fox News wrote a reaction piece: “Liberals meltdown after DeSantis claims ‘national regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa.”

Colin Jones and Lauren Morello contributed reporting. Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.