Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost in Chicago. Here's who remains in the race.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was defeated on Tuesday in her reelection bid — the first time in four decades the city voted to reject the sitting mayor. Now, two starkly different candidates are posed to go head-to-head in a runoff election set for April 4.

Lightfoot was the first Black woman and openly gay person to hold the position, but her tenure was plagued by rising crime rates in the city, an issue that became the central focus for candidates looking to unseat her. This backdrop ultimately set up a runoff election that will pit two of the most ideologically different candidates against each other.

As Grid reported Tuesday, all of the most likely candidates for the mayorship — including Lightfoot — agreed that crime was a major problem in the nation’s third-largest city. But how each candidate planned to tackle the problem varied greatly. Despite calls from progressives in recent years to “defund the police,” that expression was notably absent from the top campaigns in the deep-blue city. But how far they would go in distancing themselves from the movement to defund the police differed.

Paul Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, campaigned as a hard-line, tough-on-crime candidate. Although he’s a self-described lifelong Democrat, his opponents criticized his history of claiming to be “more of a Republican.” But his positions on crime and policing got him the endorsement of Chicago’s police union, and as of Tuesday evening, Vallas had earned the top spot with almost 34 percent of the vote.

“Public safety is the fundamental right of every American,” Vallas said in his speech on Tuesday night, going on to say it’s a “civil rights” issue and that he would make Chicago the “safest city in America.”

“This will not only come from providing the police with the resources and the support they need but from building the bond between the police department and the community,” he said.

Facing off against Vallas in the upcoming election is Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, a progressive Democrat who has the backing of labor unions, including the Chicago Teacher’s Union. He had received more than 20 percent of the vote as of Tuesday evening.

Lightfoot targeted Johnson in a campaign ad for comments he previously made stating that defunding the police is not just a slogan but a “real political goal.” But this was never an official part of his campaign. Instead, his campaign centered on investing in communities and creating a system where mental health professionals respond to certain emergencies so police have the bandwidth to focus on “truly violent offenses.”

In an interview with a local Chicago station on Wednesday morning, Johnson accused Vallas of being “dishonest” to Chicago voters over Vallas’ campaign promise to fill the 1,700 Chicago Police Department vacancies. Johnson argued that’s not possible because “it takes up to two years to become a police officer in the city of Chicago,” he said, adding, “we cannot afford to wait two years for police officers to show up.”

When asked if he would reduce the police department’s budget, Johnson pushed back and said he plans to “invest in people.”

“We are asking way too much of our police officers,” Johnson said, going on to promote his plan to hire mental health professionals to help respond to mental health emergencies. He added, “Why are we forcing our police officers to be social workers?”

The two remaining candidates have just over a month to sell their opposing messages to voters.

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.