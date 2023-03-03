How drag queens became a far-right target

Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill on Thursday that made Tennessee the first state to ban drag shows in public places. But at least nine Republican-led states are in the process of enacting similar legislation.

The bill the Tennessee Senate passed on Thursday will go into effect on July 1 of this year. It will prohibit “adult cabaret entertainment” in public places or anywhere a performance could be viewed by a child.

Those following the progression of the bill in the state aren’t surprised. Although it was only just signed, the ban has been in the making for several years. Some conservatives’ fixation on what they describe as the potential dangers drag shows pose to children isn’t new. Rather, this Tennessee bill is representative of a larger trend across the country.

The wording of the Tennessee legislation is broad, defining performances as “adult-oriented” and “harmful to minors,” including “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers.” Although drag shows are a type of performance art like theater, according to Meredith Heller, author of “Queering Drag: Redefining the Discourse of Gender-Bending,” Lee recently described them as “sexualized entertainment in front of children.”

A spokesperson for Lee told Axios this month that Lee — who in early 2023 described drag shows as “sexualized entertainment in front of children” — was thankful the sponsored bill will “protect children specifically from obscene, sexualized entertainment.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Jackson, who sponsored the bill, emphasized to CNN in an interview on Thursday that the bill doesn’t target any specific demographic.

“It does not ban drag shows in public. It simply puts age restrictions in place to ensure that children are not present at sexually explicit performances.” It’s not immediately clear what he means by allowed in public — something the law specifically restricts.

It all goes back to Drag Story Hour

The origin of GOP backlash against drag shows in Tennessee and elsewhere in the U.S. can be traced back to the growth of Drag Queen Story Hour, a nonprofit organization that started in San Francisco in 2015 as a way, in the organization’s words, to capture “the imagination and play of the gender-fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer role models.” The organization has more than 30 chapters, 28 of which are in the U.S. and at least five that are in red states.

In Tennessee, the movement took off in response to one particular event: a planned Drag Queen Story Hour event in Putnam County in 2019 at a local library. The library received threats and demands that they cancel the event by some local pastors and parents, pushing the idea that the event was “bullying the innocence of these children.”

What’s interesting is that this wasn’t the first time a Drag Queen Story Hour event had happened at this library in Putnam County.

Melissa Bean, an organizer of Drag Queen Story Hour, had planned an event the month prior without any protesters.

In response to the threats ahead of the January event, she told a local TV station, “I’m saddened that people are using religion to push their bigotry, and it makes me very sad that we can’t be loving and affirming and celebrate each person’s inherent worth and dignity.”

Far-right media figures amplify the war against drag queens

Why now? And why in Tennessee? Nationally, part of the reason drag events have been met with such intense backlash from a far-right core group of people is because of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who, according to Forbes, was one of the first conservative media personalities to push false narratives about the organization.

“They show up, and they have their way with your children in demon outfits,” Jones said during a segment of his online show Infowars in 2017. “If you’ve got men that look like 400-pound goblin demons with your children, there’s nothing you won’t put up with.”

Tucker Carlson, a few years later in 2022, parroted the same talking points, saying on his Fox News show that Drag Story Hours “sexualize children.”

In a different segment that same year, Tucker also said that it’s not unfair to accuse drag queens of “being creepy with kids.”

In between Jones’ segment in 2017 and Tucker’s in 2022, there continued to be a lot of GOP uproar over Drag Queen Story Hour, eventually culminating in this month’s bill restricting drag shows.

A red-state chain reaction

In May 2019, for example, Republican Speaker Larry Householder, in a letter to the Ohio Library Council, described the organization and their mission as a “stunningly bizarre breach of the public trust.” He wrote on Twitter too that “they [libraries] should not be a resource for teenage boys to learn how to dress in drag.”

Then, a few months later, in August 2019, close to 100,000 people signed a petition to the American Library Association (ALA) to shut down Drag Queen Story House. In response to the petition, though, the ALA said it “strongly opposes any effort to limit access to information, ideas and programs that patrons wish to explore,” reported Forbes.





In January 2020, Missouri Rep. Ben Baker introduced the Parental Oversight of Libraries Bill in direct response to Drag Queen Story Hour. The proposed bill would require Missouri libraries to have parental review boards to approve events at the library.

What’s next for Tennessee

Only a week later, former Republican state Rep. Andy Holt and Republican Sen. Paul Bailey introduced a similar bill in Tennessee. The bill, also known as the Parental Oversight of Public Libraries, would require Tennessee libraries to elect a committee that would “determine whether any sexual material provided to the public by the public library is age-inappropriate sexual material.”

In response, the Tennessee Library Association released a statement, saying that “the proposal, if enacted, would mandate unnecessary and duplicated legislation, placing an added burden of government oversight on local library boards.”

Tennessee’s anti-drag sentiment has only gotten stronger since then. In September 2022, armed protesters, including members of the far-right group Proud Boys, protested a drag event at Memphis’s Museum of Science and History. The event, Rolling Stone reported, ended up being canceled because there was no security present.

More recently, in November 2022, the city manager of Murfreesboro claimed that the Murfreesboro Pride Fest wasn’t appropriate for children and denied future special event permits to the event organizers.

In a previous interview with Grid, Heller explained that because of the U.S.’s turbulent history with gender nonconformity, it makes sense that drag shows are stirring up controversy today. “People think any difference is upsetting,” Heller said. “We like normalcy. We like spaces. And so any time something goes out of the box, and people think they have to adjust or live a different way, sometimes they get upset about that.”

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.