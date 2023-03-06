The real reason Larry Hogan decided not to run for president

Larry Hogan said Sunday he is not running for president in 2024, becoming one of the first major names to formally decide against joining the race.

Hogan, the former Maryland governor, left the race to clear the path for a single candidate to even have a chance against the former president, Donald Trump, in the Republican primary. It’s a familiar story to those who followed the 2016 race when Trump clinched the nomination in a diluted field of challengers.

“Right now, you have Trump and [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis at the top of the field soaking up all the oxygen, getting all the attention, and then a whole lot of the rest of us in single digits,” Hogan told CBS in an interview Sunday. “And the more of them you have, the less chance you have for somebody rising up [against Trump].”

But the task ahead of Republicans is far more complex than simply winnowing down the field. While it’s true that Trump likely benefits from a bigger pool of challengers — making Hogan’s candidate martyrdom a legitimate sacrifice — it will still take a candidate of considerable strength to take down the former president in a head-to-head contest.

DeSantis is the most likely person to do that, according to current polling, but this early in the race, nothing’s settled. Highfliers like former Vice President Mike Pence are still considering throwing their hat in, and some of the biggest donors are holding out to see the complete playing field before they decide.

Primaries weed out the weakest candidates: Who doesn’t have the work ethic for a grueling campaign? Who won’t raise the necessary funds? Who won’t connect with audiences on a stage?

As for Trump, although his base has remained loyal, his hold on the party has been loosening. Republican pollster Chris Wilson, who does not think Trump will end up winning the nomination, compared Trump’s candidacy to “The Apprentice”: “It had strong ratings in the beginning, but from there, numbers steadily declined. By the end, aside from some hard-core fans, viewership dried up and the public lost interest.

“Initially a fractured field is likely to help him,” Wilson added, “but after a few early primaries, it’s not likely to matter.”

Lessons from 2016

Hogan’s announcement that he is dropping out is reminiscent of Scott Walker’s decision in the 2016 race to drop out for similar reasons: to consolidate support for a “conservative alternative to the current front-runner.” It didn’t work. For one, Walker, who had once topped polls in Iowa and even Texas, didn’t have much clout by the time he dropped out to help anyone.

That’s pretty much where Hogan is currently. If Walker’s departure wasn’t enough to change the delegate math for Trump, Hogan certainly doesn’t have it either, averaging about 1 percent of the vote in recent major national polls, sometimes even less than that. The one state where he could have made a difference was Maryland, where one poll indicated that Hogan could indeed draw support from DeSantis’ base, giving Trump the lead.

The other reason Walker dropping out didn’t work out the way he hoped: There weren’t enough candidates who followed his lead. Four more candidates dropped out before the Iowa caucus, and six more would drop out after Iowa and New Hampshire. But a handful of top contenders stayed in the race — Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Gov. John Kasich — which was enough to splinter the anti-Trump bloc.

So far, it seems like Hogan isn’t swaying fellow Republican candidates to follow him out. As Hogan was speaking with CBS about his decision not to run, Asa Hutchinson was telling CNN that he disagreed with Hogan’s reasoning. “I actually think more voices right now in opposition or providing an alternative to Donald Trump is the best thing and the right direction,” Hutchinson said, before demurring on whether he would announce his own presidential bid.

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley, who has already announced her candidacy, carefully avoided any mention of Trump in a CPAC speech last week. Another CPAC speaker, Mike Pompeo, has not announced but was certainly acting like a 2024 candidate, telling Fox News on Sunday that he would make his decision in “the next couple months” (in line with the average time in the cycle that candidates announce their intentions to run). The weekend prior, on the same Fox morning show, Sen. Tim Scott also dodged the “will-you-or-won’t you” question: He’s currently on a 2024 listening tour that featured a stop in Iowa.

And where is DeSantis? He spent Sunday in Southern California speaking to a crowd of more than 1,000 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library: the same place where Walker, in 2015, delivered his final debate performance before dropping out.

