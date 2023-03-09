President Biden’s 2024 budget: 5 winners and 6 losers

The rollout of President Joe Biden’s proposed budget took aim at a key Republican attack line: that Democrats spend the government’s money recklessly.

One of the key points in Biden’s letter introducing his proposed budget was that it would decrease the national deficit by nearly $3 trillion.

Republicans, meanwhile, have been grappling with how to carry out the trillions of dollars in spending cuts that they believe are sorely needed. Lawmakers on the right are arguing for slashing entitlements, like Social Security and Medicare, while House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) maintains such cuts are off the table.

With Republicans in the House majority, Biden’s budget will not be enacted as proposed — the White House itself has acknowledged that this budget is a “value statement.” And some items in the more-than-100-page budget got plenty of ink, while others weren’t even mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a rundown of some of the proposed budget’s winners and losers.

WINNERS

Winner: Climate change advocates

Two major laws passed last year — the Inflation Reduction Act and the Chips and Science Act — have unleashed billions of dollars for clean energy technology manufacturing and research. Biden, who’s styled himself as a “climate president,” could have coasted on climate change and clean energy funding in his budget request and still come out ahead.

That’s not what has happened. Climate change permeates the White House budget plan. That includes a proposal to turn up the heat on fossil fuels by eliminating subsidies for oil and gas companies, which the administration has repeatedly criticized for riding the Ukraine War fuel supply crunch to record profits in 2022. The White House says that cutting those subsidies, which include tax breaks and incentive payments, would free up $31 billion.

The Republicans who control the House have long opposed any efforts to reduce oil and gas subsidies, a perennial subject of debate on Capitol Hill. But the proposal’s inclusion in Biden’s budget signals that the White House still sees climate change as a top priority for the rest of his presidency, beyond his work to address it in the Inflation Reduction Act last year.

The Biden budget also would increase the U.S. contribution to the Green Climate Fund, a pool of money to help developing countries tackle climate change, to $1.6 billion — a 33 percent increase from the current level. And it calls for billions of dollars in additional funding for climate change and clean energy research across science agencies, including the Energy Department’s science office, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Science Foundation and NASA. — Lauren Morello

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: China hawks

When it comes to foreign policy, no theme runs through the budget as consistently as what the Biden administration calls “out-competing China.”

The Department of Defense leads off with a section on “integrated deterrence in the Indo-Pacific,” which mentions China as “America’s pacing challenge” and lists $9.1 billion for anti-China deterrence in the region. For its part, the State Department begins its fiscal narrative with this line: “The budget out-competes China and asserts U.S. global leadership.”

Among many other specific measures aimed at countering China, the budget calls for more than $2 billion to strengthen U.S. alliances in the Indo-Pacific; a 20-year, $6.5 billion commitment of economic aid to Pacific Island nations; and $400 million for the “Countering [People’s Republic of China] Influence Fund.”

Several of the line items appeared in last year’s budget, but the State and Defense departments’ priorities are noteworthy given that they come while Russia’s war against Ukraine rages and shows no sign of resolution. The focus on China also reflects Washington’s bipartisan embrace of a hawkish position — which was on display in Biden’s State of the Union address and most prominently in the first hearing held by the new House Select Committee on China last week.

Even where China isn’t explicitly mentioned, it looms large. The budget echoes the Biden administration’s focus on bringing manufacturing and critical supply chains back to the U.S. — a priority that is all about economic competition with China. The budget reflects legislation passed last year that will invest billions to build semiconductor factories domestically and fund domestic research on emerging technologies. For the Biden administration, it’s a melding of an economic imperative and a push to stay one step ahead of Beijing. — Lili Pike

Winner (kind of): Medicaid expansion

Biden’s throwing his weight behind Democrats’ yearslong push to expand Medicaid coverage for low-income Americans.

Over a decade ago, the Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid eligibility and funding incentives for states in a bid to increase the number of low-income people enrolled in the program. But individual states had to adopt new Medicaid rules in order to embrace the new option — and a dozen red and purple states, most of them in the Deep South, have said no.

In his budget, Biden proposes adding “Medicaid-like” coverage for people in states that have not opted to expand eligibility — a change that, hypothetically, could help insure millions of people in states like Florida and Mississippi. It’s an idea that Democrats have proposed in the past but that has come under pressure even inside the Democratic Party as lawmakers debate how to best use scarce government resources.

Biden’s proposals show that expanding Medicaid further is a major priority among some Democrats, including the president. But the details of Biden’s proposal are unclear: Aside from calling for “Medicaid-like” coverage, the budget proposals released on Thursday offer few details on what that program would look like or how it would be paid for.

Then there’s the cold, hard reality that Biden’s proposal may not be feasible. Without a new law authorizing a Medicaid-like program (which Congress is highly unlikely to pass), the president would likely face significant legal challenges if he tried to expand Medicaid unilaterally. — Maggie Severns





ADVERTISEMENT

Winner: The fight against childhood hunger

During the height of the pandemic, extraordinary efforts to expand the food safety net helped drive hunger to historic lows. Childhood hunger dropped by half. But the slew of emergency programs, including an expanded Child Tax Credit, extra food stamp benefits and free school lunches, have largely ended, driving up food insecurity and sending more families to food banks.

The White House budget seeks to rebuild some of that lost safety net. The biggest ask is to restore the Child Tax Credit to 2021 levels: $3,000 for each child six years or older and $3,600 for younger children — up from the current $2,000 and $3,000 per kid, respectively. Restoring those benefits could help cement pandemic-era gains in the fight against childhood hunger.

The budget also calls for $6.3 billion to fully fund a food stamp program targeted specifically at women, infants and children. It asks for $15 billion over 10 years to cover an additional 9 million children with a program that provides free school lunches.

This spending wouldn’t quite reach pandemic-era levels but is an acknowledgment that the pandemic programs were effective in driving down childhood hunger. — Jonathan Lambert

Winner: High-tech weaponry

Tanks, heavy artillery, infantry charges over no man’s land: Combat in Ukraine over the past year has often looked more like World War I-style trench warfare than the futuristic, high-tech scenarios found in Pentagon PowerPoint presentations. This has led to criticism from some defense analysts that the Pentagon and U.S. defense contractors’ priorities have been off — spending billions on advanced fighter jets and artificial intelligence capabilities while letting basic manufacturing languish. The U.S. has by far the highest defense budget on the planet, but finds itself struggling to produce enough 155-milimeter artillery shells to supply Ukraine while keeping American stocks filled.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s budget notes the ammunition issue, dedicating funds to modernize and expand the “production capacity of the industrial base to ensure the Army can meet strategic demands for critical munitions.” But this is more of an add-on than a shift in priorities. The budget still asks for billions of dollars for fighter jets and bombers, including, according to reporting by Bloomberg, 83 new F-35s, the country’s most expensive weapons system. Hypersonic missiles, space capabilities and cyber defenses all get a boost. As Mark Cancian, a former Office of Management and Budget defense analyst who’s now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Bloomberg, this is “a budget that is still focused primarily on developing weapons for future wars rather than procuring weapons for near-term wars.” Meanwhile, amid growing nuclear threats, the budget includes $37.7 billion for investment in the U.S. nuclear deterrent; and perhaps reflecting fears of a potential conflict over Taiwan, it also prioritizes investments in ship and submarine building.

All this adds up to an $842 billion Defense Department budget, $26 billion more than last year and the largest-ever budget in nominal dollars. Rather than any shift in thinking or philosophy, the military-industrial complex’s main take-away from the war in Ukraine seems to be that more is better. — Joshua Keating

LOSERS

Loser: The wealthy (especially the very wealthy)

The White House’s budget proposal isn’t afraid of tax hikes, but only for a relatively narrow group of exceptionally wealthy people, in keeping with the Biden administration’s frequently invoked pledge that those making under $400,000 won’t ever pay higher taxes.

To redress what the White House sees as an unfair aspect of the tax system, it would institute a kind of wealth tax on unrealized income — i.e., appreciated assets like shares in companies — that would affect those who are worth $100 million or more. Under the proposal, this narrow spectrum of very wealthy households would have 25 percent annual taxes on a broader definition of income, including the change in value of their assets.

The way the tax system works today, income taxes are paid only when people either receive wages or sell assets at a gain, despite sometimes recording millions and even billions of dollars of appreciation on their assets. Some of the wealthiest Americans therefore hardly pay any tax, as their take-home pay can be quite low or even zero, and if they don’t sell any assets in a given year, they don’t owe capital gains tax either.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to tax records leaked to ProPublica, several billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Michael Bloomberg and George Soros, have had years where they’ve paid no federal income taxes, even as their wealth continued to grow by billions of dollars. These are the kinds of wealthy people who would have to pay additional taxes under Biden’s proposed plan.

The proposal also increases normal income taxes for those earning $400,000 or more, or married couples with $450,000 in household income. These taxpayers would pay a top marginal income tax rate of 39.6 percent, while those earning $1 million or more annually would pay a higher capital gains rate.

It’s highly unlikely any of these tax proposals would pass. Many of them are similar to proposals floated during the first two years of the Biden administration, when they weren’t able to get the support of enough Democrats to turn into law, let alone any Republicans. — Matthew Zeitlin

Loser: Covid response

The White House has made clear that it is moving on from covid — and Thursday’s budget request makes that even clearer.

While the virus is still killing hundreds of people every day, the administration is not seeking any additional covid funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewed one way, it’s a pragmatic stance. The administration tried and failed to get Congress to authorize tens of billions of dollars last year to bolster its fight against covid, including money to buy more vaccines and treatments for the uninsured. Meanwhile, the public health emergency in effect since 2020 is slated to end in May, which will accelerate shifting the cost of covid care and prevention onto individual Americans. But that leaves people without health insurance with few options to pay for testing, treatment and vaccines.

The budget’s covid-sized hole could also hamper the quest for next-generation covid vaccines that can protect against an array of variants. Operation Warp Speed, the much-heralded federal program that helped birth the first-generation shots in record time, has effectively ended. Research on next-generation covid shots may limp along using existing funds, but there appears to be little interest in prioritizing covid vaccine research.

While covid may be in the administration’s rearview mirror, the budget does signal the White House wants to prepare for the next pandemic. The proposal includes $20 billion aimed at strengthening disease surveillance, improving ability to quickly design, manufacture and distribute vaccines and therapeutics, and secure critical supply chains. It also requests $50 billion for bolstering global health security, and $10.5 billion to help rebuild and expand depleted public health capacity across the U.S. — JL

Loser: Big Pharma

Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act gave the federal government new power to negotiate prescription drug prices — a move that Biden now wants to turbocharge, giving Medicare authority to negotiate prices for a wider pool of drugs and expanding a $35-a-month cap on insulin for Medicare patients to include people with private health insurance.

While the IRA put price controls on insulin purchases that are made through Medicare, Biden’s budget proposes also capping the price of insulin on the commercial market. It would also add a measure to “curb inflation” on other prescription drug prices, a change he floated in last month’s State of the Union. (The budget does not articulate how it would curb rising prices on other prescriptions.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s budget follows a major move in drug pricing that came about in no small part due to public pressure: Eli Lilly recently announced it would cut the price of much of the insulin it sells to $35 a month.

By honing in on drug prices, Biden is tapping into a rich vein of concern among voters. Roughly 8 in 10 Americans say the cost of prescription drugs is “unreasonable,” according to polling conducted by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. Such concern among voters is why Congress actually moved to cap insulin prices and start negotiating the cost of other drugs last year, after years of stalled proposals.

Biden also wants to expand Medicare’s new power to negotiate drug prices. He would allow Medicare to negotiate the price of more drugs and begin doing so sooner after those drugs are brought to market. The Inflation Reduction Act gives the secretary of Health and Human Services wide latitude to negotiate drug pricing, suggesting that Biden might be able to broaden the government’s drug pricing fight even without approval from Congress. But the budget documents are short on detail, leaving many questions unanswered. — MS

Loser: Corporations

The budget takes aim at the Trump tax bill, which lowered corporate income taxes.

The budget calls for raising the corporate income tax to 28 percent from the current rate of 21 percent, and for raising the tax on corporate stock buybacks included in the Inflation Reduction Act from 1 percent to 4 percent. The budget would also take another thwack at the “carried interest loophole,” which allows investment managers to pay lower capital gains tax rates on some of their income.

Democrats and even some Republicans have attacked this portion of the tax code for years but with only limited success. Again, it’s unlikely this would pass a divided Congress due to a lack of sufficient support across both parties. — MZ

Loser: The debt ceiling

As expected, this budget doesn’t get Republicans and Democrats anywhere nearer a resolution on how to pass the debt ceiling when it expires, likely this summer.

The White House has been insisting on a “clean” debt ceiling increase, i.e., one that does not carry with it any spending cuts or conditions. Republicans have been insisting that any debt ceiling increase would have to come along with spending cuts far sharper than what is envisioned by the White House in its proposed reforms to how Medicare pays for prescription drugs. Part of Democrats’ strategy has been trying to goad Republicans into releasing their own spending plan, hoping to criticize the inevitable cuts to popular programs it would include.

“There are some who want to use spending negotiations as a leverage against lifting the debt ceiling, that’s what we think is unacceptable,” Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said on a call with reporters Thursday. “There’s a time and place to talk about spending. We do it every year, and we’ll do it this year.”

While the budget does include $3 trillion of deficit reduction, it comes largely from tax hikes and expanding Medicare’s ability to negotiate down the prices of prescription drugs.

What the White House wants to present with this budget is not so much something that will turn into law, but instead a clash of visions with House Republicans, who will likely propose deep spending cuts across a swathe of the non-Social-Security-Medicare-and-defense portion of the federal government as part of its proposal for the debt ceiling and a government spending bill later this year.

The Washington Post has reported that a senior aide to McCarthy is already grousing to confidants about the pickle he’s been put in trying to write a budget that substantially decreases the deficit and doesn’t touch Social Security or Medicare. “Congressional Republicans keep saying they want to reduce the deficit, but they haven’t put out a plan showing what they will cut,” Young said. “We look forward to seeing their budget.” — MZ

Loser: Immigration

The Biden administration has allocated more money than it did last year for border protection and processing in anticipation of a migrant surge following the dissolution of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants.

But it would take a miracle for immigration to be anything but a loser for the Biden administration. Title 42 is likely to end as early as May, with an expected influx of immigrants to follow, straining an already-strained system.

Congress has struggled for years to end up with any sort of common ground on the issue, meaning major legislation to address the border is more of a political aspiration than concrete policy goal.

The budget the White House proposed would put $7.3 billion behind the Office of Refugee Resettlement to help repair refugee settlement infrastructure, an increase of $1 billion, and an “emergency contingency plan” for additional resources if the number of unaccompanied minors at the border goes up. The budget also allocates over $1.5 billion in immigration courts, which is an increase of $595 million from fiscal year 2023, to help manage a significant backlog of cases (more than 1.8 million) that are pending in the immigration courts.

But it’s unlikely to garner much Republican support, if any. Republicans have been laser-focused on preventing immigrants from crossing the border in the first place. And even though that too gets attention in Biden’s budget (citing increased border encounters at the southwest border, the budget allocated $4.7 billion for the Department of Homeland Security to help respond to migration surges), it likely won’t persuade Republicans that he’s being tough enough on the border.

Other parts of the White House proposal: an increase in funding for Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement by almost $800 million, allocating money for CBP to hire 350 more Border Patrol agents, and funds to hire 460 more processing assistants at CBP and ICE.

The proposal also addresses another Republican attack line: that Democrats are allowing migrants to cross the border with deadly fentanyl. The budget proposes $40 million to stop fentanyl trafficking, an increase from last year’s budget, which allocated $309 million for border security.

The question might be how Biden’s own party reacts to this budget, rather than how Republicans do. The president’s current plans to handle immigration have not been well-received among many in Congress — including from his own party. Many Democrats are upset with the recent White House proposal to reinstate family detention. — Khaya Himmelman

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.