The Manhattan AG could press criminal charges against Trump over hush money payments. But is it a good case?

Donald Trump is in the crosshairs of Manhattan prosecutors, who have reportedly signaled they are likely to indict the former president for his role in a hush money payment.

While the possibility of firm legal action against the former president is a moment that Trump critics have been anticipating for years, legal experts said they were surprised a case that appears difficult to prove is, at the moment, advancing faster than the other legal troubles enveloping Trump.

The probe into 2016 hush money payments is one of a half dozen investigations centering on Trump. Elsewhere, a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury has recently recommended multiple charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Trump’s favor, and a special counsel is probing election and classified document issues.

The prospects for a successful prosecution on the dusted-off charges in Manhattan stemming from the 2016 payment would be far from certain, legal experts said.

“Federal prosecutors passed on charging him after he was out of office, so it’s a good sign it wasn’t seen as a serious case,” said Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “In other cases, there is really good evidence of Trump’s state of mind: We know about the call with Brad Raffesnberger; we know he met with over 30 state officials [about the 2020 election]. There’s just a lot of evidence of him trying to get them to subvert the election outcomes.”

No former president has ever been indicted, and any prosecution, successful or not, would threaten to upend the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office reportedly offered Trump the opportunity to testify in front of a grand jury — a sign they do intend to bring charges, the New York Times reported Thursday, though not a guarantee that they will do so.

The case

The renewed prosecutorial interest stems from an episode whose broad outlines were drawn in 2018, when former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pled guilty to eight charges in court.

In the summer of 2016, Cohen pleaded guilty to facilitating $280,000 in hush money to two women in exchange for their silence about alleged affairs with Trump. The goal, according to court records and Cohen’s statements, was to aid Trump’s successful presidential bid by hiding unsuccessful information

The connection between Trump and the hush money payments was first outlined by federal authorities in 2018 when prosecutors filed charges against Cohen. Cohen “coordinated with one or more members of the campaign, including through meetings and phone calls, about the fact, nature and timing of the payments in the case,” the charging documents filed in the case stated.

Cohen pleaded guilty in August 2018 to eight counts, including violating federal campaign finance laws in connection with the payments.

“I participated in this conduct, which, on my part, took place in Manhattan, for the principal purpose of influencing the election,” Cohen told a federal judge as part of his guilty plea in 2018, adding that he acted “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office.”

A ‘zombie’ case

Trump’s involvement in the payment has been probed before.

The Justice Department looked into the payment to Daniels beginning in 2017 — but by mid-2019, federal prosecutors opted not to press charges against Trump and gave no explanation. At the time, federal prosecutors also found evidence that Trump knew about the payments.

Federal prosecutors resumed discussions about whether to charge Trump in connection to the campaign finance allegations shortly before the end of his term in 2021, CNN reported, but they again opted not to bring charges.

After the Justice Department declined to prosecute, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office picked up the case.

Manhattan prosecutors have homed in on how the payments were documented and whether Cohen or Trump may have falsified business records, according to former employees like Mark Pomerantz, who worked on the probe before resigning.

But legal experts cited substantial hurdles that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office would have to clear. While Cohen pleaded guilty to a federal offense related to the campaign finance violations, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office can only prosecute violations of New York State criminal laws. Secondly, falsifying records could only rise to the level of being a felony under New York State laws if the records were falsified to conceal another crime.

Pomerantz, in a book published last month titled “People vs. Donald Trump,” argued that a case against Trump on the hush money would be difficult one for Manhattan prosecutors.





“The statutory language — ‘another crime’ — may or may not include a federal crime. So far as I know, there is no eligible state crime that Trump or Cohen intended to conceal,” Pomerantz wrote. “So, if [the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office] does resurrect and bring the ‘zombie’ case, it will run the risk that the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor before a jury even hears it.”

The ‘state- of- mind’ factor

While New York has its own election laws dealing with campaign finance, legal experts said it is not clear how prosecutors could bring a state election law charge related to a federal campaign such as Trump’s 2016 presidential bid.

Campaign finance violations are usually civil and can be addressed with fines — but when you engage in a willful violation of campaign finance charge, that can be a criminal offense. As a result, a prospective criminal case “arguably turns on his state of mind,” said Hasen.

“If this money was spent to help Trump’s campaign, then it was not reported as a campaign finance expenditure, it can’t be paid for with corporate funds because corporations can’t contribute to candidates,” Hasen said. “But if he was doing it to, say, save his marriage — which would be a personal as opposed to a political reason — then arguably it’s not a campaign finance violation.”

The moves by Manhattan prosecutors add to an already busy legal docket for Trump and his lawyers.

A Georgia court last month released part of a grand jury’s report that recommends multiple indictments in connection with its probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. “It is not a shortlist,” the jury forewoman Emily Kohrs, told the New York Times.

In November, citing political sensitivities, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to lead the Justice Department’s probes into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the handling of sensitive documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Those investigations remain ongoing.

“Our country has become the investigation capital of the world,” Trump said in a brief video message late Thursday, responding to news about the Manhattan hush money investigation. “Actually that’s all we do, and it’s only good for our many enemies.”

Hasen suggested the hush money payments would not make as strong a case as the allegations related to the 2020 presidential election because it “seems like a relatively minor crime” by comparison and is an offense that federal prosecutors decided not to pursue.

The evidence of Trump’s state of mind in the Georgia case, he noted, includes a taped phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” said Trump to Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top election administrator, in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call that was recorded and has since become public.

“It’s not as though there aren’t other, more serious crimes that Trump couldn’t be charged with by other prosecutors that deserve focus,” Hasen said, citing the Georgia and federal probes into the 2020 presidential election. “And this could leave the impression that these cases are weak.”

Sophie Tatum contributed. Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.