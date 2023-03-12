Should Fox News hosts who pushed 2020 election lies lose accolades?

Questions about the role Fox News figures play at prominent institutions and organizations have gained new life following revelations that its hosts and executives pushed falsehoods, at times knowingly, that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

The network’s chairman, Rupert Murdoch, acknowledged under oath during his deposition in a $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network by Dominion Voting Systems that “some of our commentators were endorsing” the false claims and that he could have done more to stop it.

Internal communications released in the case show Fox News hosts promoted the narrative even after they knew their guests were spreading falsehoods. Fox Business News host Maria Bartiromo instructed staff not to refer to Joe Biden as the president-elect.

“I want to see massive fraud exposed,” Bartiromo wrote to Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser, on Nov. 10, 2020. “Will [Trump] be able to turn this around? I told my team we are not allowed to say pres elect at all. Not in scripts or in banners on air. Until this moves through the courts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bartiromo, a 1989 graduate of New York University, currently serves on the institution’s Board of Trustees.

“My position is that she has no place in any respectable organization,” Rebecca Karl, a professor of history and president of the NYU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said of Bartiromo.

“She has contributed to the creation and promotion of a damaging and conspiratorial lie” Karl said, adding, “If NYU wishes to remain on the correct side of respectable, the Board of Trustees should force her to resign. Faculty have already indicated that they wish her gone. But the Board of Trustees works in its own way, without reference to faculty. We’ll see what they do.”

New York University did not respond to a request for comment.

All organizations should be rethinking their association with Fox News and its personalities, said Jeff Jarvis, a professor at the City University of New York’s Craig Newmark School of Journalism. But he said journalism institutions have a special responsibility to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Journalism should be shunning Fox News and those associated with it and its owners,” Jarvis said. “I’ll start there. Then, the other institutions, I think, should be equally cautious in associating with people who are trying to destroy democracy. That includes NYU; it includes (former House Speaker) Paul Ryan being a member of the board of Fox. It includes all the board members of News Corp and Fox. They’ve got to decide whether they stand on the side of democracy or on the side of Rupert Murdoch.”

On her website, Bartiromo also notes her membership in the exclusive Council on Foreign Relations, a foreign policy think tank. Council on Foreign Relations spokesperson Iva Zorić told Grid the anchor had been a member since 2009 and that the organization is “following the developments closely.”

Bartiromo, who for decades was a mainstream financial news anchor, holds honors both in the journalism and business worlds.

Bartiromo received two Emmy Awards — in 2008 for breaking news coverage and in 2009 for business and economic reporting. An Emmy spokesman did not respond to questions.

Besides Bartiromo, most Fox News hosts keep a comparatively lower profile outside of their media jobs and have a lower level of involvement in outside organizations. But she is not the only Fox host to boast journalistic honors.

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, both longtime mainstays of conservative talk radio in addition to their TV jobs, are both inductees in the National Radio Hall of Fame, which did not respond to questions for this report.

Murdoch serves on the board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, is a life fellow of Weill Cornell Medicine — Cornell University’s medical school — and has a professorship in his name at the University of Oxford, his alma mater. Those organizations did not respond to questions for this report.

Jarvis said the weight, scale and “undeniability” of the recent disclosures that Fox News endorsed election claims that were known to be false should force institutions to rethink their relationships with the network.

“The fact that we have not shunned Fox from every quarter of journalism is a dereliction of journalistic duty,” he said. “Yes, institutions such as New York University should be greatly concerned and should take action and should have a little bit of courage. But I guess before I go after NYU, I’ll start with my own institutions of journalism.”

In a statement to Grid Thursday, Fox defended its reporting.





ADVERTISEMENT

“There is nothing more newsworthy than covering the president of the United States and his lawyers making allegations,” said a Fox spokesperson. “Despite the noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan.” “Dominion has mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context and spilled considerable ink on issues that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation,” the Fox spokesperson continued. “Their lawsuit has always been more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny.”

Bartiromo’s website and biographies published elsewhere state that she received a Lincoln Statue Award in 2004 from the Union League of Philadelphia. However, the organization was unable to confirm she had received the award.

“I referenced our lists and did not see her name,” a spokeswoman for the Union League of Philadelphia told Grid. “I’m not sure your source, but it does not appear true.”

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.