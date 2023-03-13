The FDIC decision on Silicon Valley Bank isn’t a typical bailout — but it’s not a typical bank resolution either. Here’s what just happened.

On Friday, the FDIC placed Silicon Valley Bank into a receivership. By Sunday night, bankers, depositors, investors, journalists and lawmakers had been wondering if they’d hear from the overlords of the American financial regulatory system before markets opened at the beginning of the week.

And speak they did.

Everyone who deposited money into the now failed Silicon Valley Bank — as well as the crypto-focused Signature Bank, which collapsed Sunday — will have full access to their funds on Monday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve, and the Treasury Department announced Sunday night.

Janet Yellen, the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, “approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a manner that fully protects all depositors,” the regulators and Treasury said in a statement. Her decision came after recommendations from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and a consultation with the President.

The FDIC will employ the resources of its $125.5 billion Deposit Insurance Fund to ensure depositors in both Silicon Valley Bank and the crypto-focused Signature Bank — a smaller bank whose failure received less national attention — will be made whole. Typically, this fund is what’s used to keep insured depositors —i.e. those with deposits under $250,000 — whole in the event that their bank fails.

The Deposit Insurance Fund is made up of fees from FDIC members, which makes up the thousands of banks that offer FDIC-insured deposits. This is a more limited action that the system-wide guarantees and direct investments that the federal government undertook in 2008, but it is reminiscent in the speed in which it came together and its use of financial firepower to try to calm a panic.

The still-controversial Troubled Asset Relief Program was a direct taxpayer injection largely into the country’s largest banks, and programs that were stood up to support individual banks and financial institutions did not insist that shareholders be written down to zero and that executives be fired.

What happens to the uninsured?

On Friday, the FDIC took over the failed Silicon Valley Bank after it buckled under the weight of tens of billions of requests for withdrawals from depositors. All weekend, questions swirled around the status of depositors with more than $250,000 in the bank, who are not protected by FDIC insurance.

While it is well known that these depositors don’t get the benefits of FDIC insurance, because of Silicon Valley Bank’s relationship with many businesses and business services companies, executives were scrambling on Friday and over the weekend to find cash to meet payroll and other basic expenses. There was also worry that other banks with high levels of uninsured deposits would face deposit withdrawal pressure if Silicon Valley Bank depositors were not made whole.

The FDIC typically does what it can to get depositors’ money back when a bank fails, but the timeline can vary. Only depositors with $250,000 or less in the bank are guaranteed that all their funds would be close to immediately available – that is, a bank can fail Friday, and an insured person can get everything deposited back by the following Monday.

For the uninsured, in normal bank resolutions, depositors get what remaining is available as the FDIC sells the assets of the failed bank. Typically, the FDIC tries to find another bank that will swallow up the assets and make all depositors whole, but sometimes the FDIC is forced to sell what assets it can and give the money to depositors as it comes in.

The announcement Sunday seemed to indicate that the FDIC was unable to find a buyer for SVB’s banking business, and instead had to resort to an extraordinary process only reserved for times when there’s a systemic risk to the economy.

But the uninsured depositors will be made whole on Monday.

So, is this a bailout?

Naturally, the late Sunday evening announcements and dramatic actions to protect those who had lent money to a bank will raise the specter of the 2008 financial crisis and the trillions of dollars of bailouts and lending showered on the financial industry as it was on the precipice of total collapse.

The regulators and Treasury, however, took pains to frame their announced plans Sunday as not a bailout, even if they’re not entirely normal

Other lenders to these banks and shareholders will not receive any money from the Fed, Treasury, or FDIC. Instead, the FDIC will use the money in its Deposit Insurance fund to make depositors whole and then recoup it by getting a special payment from the FDIC-member institutions that pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund. This could raise the hackles of smaller banks who typically oppose higher payments into the fund.

Over the weekend, some in the technology and investment community called not just for Silicon Valley Bank depositors to be protected, but also for a far-ranging guarantee for all depositors. The reasoning was that if depositors weren’t protected, regional banks would face a huge outflow of deposits.

The FDIC is not allowed to raise the deposit guarantee overnight or take far-reaching action across the system without congressional approval, but the Fed is allowed to lend money to solvent banks.

The actions announced Sunday did not end with the depositors of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley. The Federal Reserve also said that it set up a facility to help fund banks that are facing pressure from their depositors. The way it works is that the Fed will offer one-year loans to banks that will post low-risk collateral like U.S. treasuries and mortgage-backed securities issued by federal housing finance agencies like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.





This means that banks can meet deposit withdrawal requests without engaging in a fire sale of their assets, which could drag down banks across the board, even those who are not exposed to financial stress right now. The funding facility “will be an additional source of liquidity against high-quality securities, eliminating an institution’s need to quickly sell those securities in times of stress,” the Fed said in a statement Sunday.

This lending facility, the Fed said will “help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors.” In a way, it’s a kind of backdoor deposit guarantee, except coming from the Fed’s ability to lend money to solvent banks as opposed to the FDIC’s ability to spend Deposit Insurance Fund money to make depositors whole. As long as banks can stay solvent and keep high-quality collateral like treasury bonds on their balance sheet, they will be able to borrow enough money from the Fed to deal with deposit withdrawals. Ideally, such a system would make it so that depositors did not feel the need to withdraw money in the first place.

Peter Conti-Brown, a financial regulation expert at the University of Pennsylvania, tweeted that the lending facility was “a breathtaking guarantee” for banks that had “not paid for such insurance and have not been subject to supervision consistent with such commitments.”

So, maybe not so different from 2008, after all.