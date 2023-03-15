Migrant family detention could resume under the Biden administration

Family detention was discontinued in 2021 under the Biden administration — which, at the time, was outspoken about reversing President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies. But whether that continues to be the case isn’t clear.

Instead of family detention, under Biden, families for the most part were paroled into the U.S. This might have included an ankle bracelet monitoring device that required check-ins, and parents would wait for their immigration court hearing, explained Laurence Benenson, vice president of policy and advocacy at the National Immigration Forum.

But last week, the White House opened the door to changing that approach. In response to a question about whether the administration is considering reinstating detention for migrant families, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, “I’m not saying it is, and I’m not saying it is not.”

This possible policy reversal, widely criticized by Democrats, would require reinstating a practice Biden has previously moved away from. But as a surge of migrants is expected at the border with the lifting of Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the border, the pressure on Biden to revert to past presidents’ detention policies is building.

“This recent backpedaling is the administration acquiescing to political pressure related to border encounters,” said Alexandra Miller, director of the Immigration Justice Campaign.

Experts cannot predict exactly what the reinstatement of this policy would entail, but officials told the New York Times that the administration would adhere to a 1997 settlement agreement, known as the Flores agreement, that prohibits the detention of minors for more than 20 days. This means that if a minor was detained with family, the whole family would be released after 20 days. The Department of Homeland Security is also considering continuing the current policy, which permits families to enter the country, but stipulates that they be tracked and required to report to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, officials also told the Times.

While children are held for those 20 days, explained Adam Isacson, director for defense oversight at the Washington Office on Latin America, they would be required to undergo asylum screening, noting that when the policy was in place during the Obama and Trump administrations at least half of the detained children would be let into the United States, and the others would remain in custody and then be deported by ICE. Isacson described the conditions of the holding facilities as “austere.”

Isacson added that there have been many accounts of cruel treatment in these facilities. There were, for example, concerns from attorneys working with detainees that they couldn’t adequately consult with their clients about their asylum cases. There were also reports, he said, about traumatized children being stuck behind barbed wire. It was these conditions, he said, that inspired the Biden administration to end this practice.

What family detention actually means

Family detention is the process of detaining in government-run facilities the asylum-seeking parents and children who have crossed the border. (Once a minor turns 18, they are treated as an adult and separated from their families if he or she is held as part of a family unit.) Families are held in these detention centers while ICE determines if they should be deported back to their country of origin or permitted into the U.S.

It’s a policy that began in the George W. Bush administration in 2005 and continued into the Obama and Trump administrations. And under all three presidents, the conditions of these centers were grim, experts say.

According to the New York Times Magazine, in 2005, the Bush administration incarcerated hundreds of families for months at a time, instead of observing a “general policy favoring release.” Pedro Rios, director of the American Friends Service Committee’s U.S./Mexico Border Program, described the Bush administration’s use of family detention as part of an “accepted culture that family detention was part of the enforcement matrix.”

The conditions from the start have repeatedly been criticized. One lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of 10 immigrant children in 2007 claimed that the conditions were not fit and violated the Flores settlement, which requires that kids be released as rapidly as possible to family members and that those who remain in ICE custody “be placed in the least restrictive setting available.” The lawsuit was filed against the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Legal filings describe young children forced to wear prison jumpsuits, to live in dormitory housing, to use toilets exposed to public view and to sleep with the lights on, even while being denied access to appropriate schooling,” the New York Times Magazine reported in 2015.

The Bush administration agreed to improve conditions, but still denied that children in detention were entitled to the safeguards of the Flores settlement.

President Barack Obama, at least initially, decreased the number of families detained — closing the T. Don Hutto Residential Center, which was opened in 2005 in Taylor, Texas, by the Bush administration. Instead, the government relied only on one small facility in Pennsylvania that had 96 beds overall. Most migrant families were released from custody to await trial.

But, by May 2014, more than 4,000 adults and minors were arriving at the border every day, and the Department of Homeland Security ordered Border Patrol stations to use areas outside of the stations that were similar to outdoor garages. Conditions were dismal, so the Obama administration rushed to build a new facility.

The new facility, an empty warehouse, could hold 1,500 detained migrants, and was partitioned with chain link fence to separate demographic groups (teenage boys, mothers with small children, whole families, among others), the Washington Post reported at the time. By later in 2014, the Obama administration opened three detention facilities.

But the policy was unsuccessful in deterring migrants from coming to the border in any of the three administrations: Bush, Obama or Trump.

“Detaining large numbers of individuals, families and children — it just hasn’t been successful as a deterrent,” said Jennie Murray, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum.





Trump expanded the use of family detention, but conditions were largely the same as they were under the previous administrations.

Part of his immigration program included his “zero tolerance policy,” which called for the prosecution of all migrants illegally crossing the border. Children were separated from their parents, who were criminally charged.

Trump used the detention facilities built during Obama’s administration but separated children from parents in very few scenarios.

Trump ended his “zero tolerance” policy in June 2018.

To deter families from crossing the border illegally, the Trump administration attempted to do away with limits that would restrict how long a minor could be detained under the Flores settlement. But the attempts to allow migrant families to be held longer than 20 days were rejected by the courts.

As of August 2019, there were three detention centers used to detain migrant families: the Berks (Pennsylvania) Family Residential Center (which at the time had 96 beds), the Karnes County (Texas) Residential Center (which at the time had 830 beds) and the South Texas Family Residential Center (which at the time had 2,400 beds). Immigration advocates, reported PBS, have described these detention centers as: “prisonlike facilities where migrants are kept inside fenced in areas, and holding them there longer will worsen the mental and physical health problems children there already face.”

What would reinstatement look like?

Immigration advocates have described the use of family detention as morally reprehensible. And if Biden were to reinstate the practice, it would not only be wrong and disheartening, but it would also be incredibly expensive, said Miller. “The kind of strictures around detaining children are more stringent than adults,” she said.

It’s the prospect of family detention combined with the Biden administration’s proposal of a “transit ban” (a ban targeting migrants who traveled through a third country, did not seek asylum in one of those countries and did not use legal migration methods) that could be detrimental to families and children seeking asylum.

“The relevant question,” said Miller, “is whether this is just another way to undermine real access to asylum and to facilitate the rapid removal of asylums seekers without due process.”

Ultimately, Isacson said, Biden’s consideration of this policy is about messaging.

Aside from the imminent lifting of Title 42, in Isacson’s view, the Biden administration is also considering implementing this policy because it’s a way to relay a particular message that even though Title 42 has ended, that does not mean migrants have a free pass into the U.S. “A lot of it is about messaging, and trying to sound tough,” he said. “For U.S. audiences, but also for people thinking about migrating.”

Thanks to Dave Tepps for copy editing this article.