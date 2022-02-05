Weekly audio roundup, Feb 5, 2022: Substitute teacher shortages, Olympics polling and harassment in the metaverse

Limits on abortion mean people will have to travel farther to get the procedure. Those denied are at higher risk of physical and financial harm.

by Emily Willingham

The price of being denied an abortion is steep. The Turnaway Study, which tracked 1,000 women who sought abortions at 30 U.S. facilities from 2008 to 2010 and followed them for up to five years, found that those who were not able to undergo the procedure suffered “serious physical health consequences,” both immediate and longer-term, lasting years.

As teachers call out with covid, school districts are desperate to get more subs in the door.

by Maggie Severns

Prior to the pandemic, the average pay for a substitute teacher was $13.84, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, less than the starting hourly pay for a barista at Starbucks. Subbing does not usually come with benefits, professional development or a guarantee of day-to-day employment. It’s also unpredictable: Substitutes show up for a day of work at a new school without knowing where to park their cars, use the bathroom or take a break — then they could repeat the process again, at another school, the next day.

Before the Beijing Winter Olympics, a Grid/Morning Consult poll looks at how Americans view China, the Games, and the mixing of politics and sport.

by Tom Nagorski





In terms of what Olympics-related actions might actually influence Chinese government behavior, a corporate pullback was the most popular choice. Fifty-four percent said that companies should withdraw their sponsorship of the Games — a measure that respondents felt would be more effective than the diplomatic boycott.

The Biden administration says it’s fighting terrorism with fewer “boots on the ground”; why is it also using fewer drones in the air?

by Joshua Keating

Drones have always been a controversial tool; the military, CIA and multiple administrations have argued that the risks are worth the reward if strikes prevent or disrupt attacks against U.S. troops or the U.S. itself. That case is harder to make today.

Covid-19 has meant shuttered classrooms for more than 1.6 billion kids. The consequences reach well beyond lost learning.

by Nikhil Kumar

The plight of parents has also changed the equation for their children. In Dhaka, pandemic-related job losses drove many families back to remote villages — and their children out of online range. Asif, from the Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center, said that his organization provided free mobile data packs to allow them to continue learning remotely. “It wasn’t enough,” he told Grid. “We have examples of students going up to the roofs of their homes because the network [in their village] was so bad.”

The myth distorted a real phenomenon: young sports stars discovering congenital heart problems.

by Anya van Wagtendonk and Jonathan Lambert

The increase in myocarditis from coronavirus infections, and the much smaller number of cases from covid vaccines, hasn’t translated to more sudden cardiac deaths on sports fields, said Jonathan Drezner, a cardiologist at the University of Washington. . . . “While we may have missed cases, we have identified only two cases since the pandemic began related to covid-19 and sudden cardiac arrest,” he said. “Those lists are total misinformation. Most of the cases are from other established causes of sudden cardiac arrest in athletes, and some cases even occurred before the pandemic began.”

Three months after a tennis star accused a former top Chinese official of assault, China’s campaign to erase the story has been a success at home — and a disaster everywhere else.

by Lili Pike

But for many people watching outside of China, the response to Peng’s claims has looked clumsy and chaotic at best — and at worst a public relations disaster for China. Peng and her story are known today to millions who never knew her before, and her case has been added to the litany of concerns about China’s behavior — joining a list that includes its clampdown on civil society and political rights in Hong Kong, and the persecution of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

The challenges of disinformation and harassment online will only be exacerbated as it expands.

by Benjamin Powers

Meta did not respond to questions about what, if any, penalties it imposes on users who engage in virtual harassment or assault. But the company pointed Grid to information about how users could protect themselves, including using the Safe Zone tool, blocking specific users and having everyone in a virtual venue vote on whether to remove a user. After this story was published, Meta announced it is adding a personal boundary function that would be enabled by default, giving all avatars a 2-foot radius of personal space in the VR environment. Users are unable to choose to disable the function.

