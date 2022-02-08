Science’s bullying problem has reached the White House

President Joe Biden’s science adviser, Eric Lander, resigned late Monday after an internal investigation found that the renowned geneticist “bullied and demeaned” subordinates.

Lander’s resignation, which followed an internal White House investigation first reported by Politico, comes amid a broader reckoning in science about how to handle bullying and harassment. Prominent institutions including the National Academy of Sciences and the American Association for the Advancement of Science have approved policies in recent years that allow them to expel members for bullying, harassment and discrimination, in addition to scientific misconduct.

Lander said in a resignation letter that he was “devastated” to have hurt his colleagues at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy with his behavior. “But it is clear that things I said, and the way I said them, crossed the line at times into being disrespectful and demeaning, to both men and women,” he wrote in the letter. “I believe it is not possible to continue effectively in my role, and the work of this office is far too important to be hindered.”





It is not the first time that Lander’s behavior in professional settings has come into question. At his confirmation hearing in April 2021, he apologized for diminishing the contributions of two female scientists into the discoveries of the CRISPR gene editing tool — work that has since won those researchers, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, the Nobel Prize in chemistry. Other scientists have criticized his self-promotion efforts as coming “often at the expense of others and the truth.”

Grid spoke with Sherry Moss, a professor of business and of organizational studies at Wake Forest University who has published extensively on bullying in the work force — including in science.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: You’ve written about the concept of “abusive supervision.” Could you explain what that means?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherry Moss: The term abusive supervision [means] the mistreatment, typically of a subordinate, and takes any one of a number of different forms, such as speaking aggressively toward them, encouraging others to mistreat them, isolating them, taking away resources. They’re not dissimilar from the types of aggressions that a person in an abusive spousal relationship might do, minus the physical abuse. It seems to happen a good bit in the workplace — almost everybody you ask has seen it at one time or another.

G: Is there something specific to scientific settings, in particular academic science, that lends itself to this?

SM: Yes, I think there is something to it. There are a lot of anecdotes about principal investigators [PIs], abusing doctoral students or maybe post-docs. In any type of supervisory position, there is a power differential. But it seems to be that in academic science and academia, that power differential could be greater.

You have somebody working in somebody’s lab, and their entire future may be based on the research that gets done there, and the relationship with that PI, and that PI’s ability to influence the field, write letters of recommendation and so forth. That PI’s control over your funding, particularly for international students who have a visa, those are all things that may make the power differential in academic scientific settings more challenging, more ripe for abusive supervision.

G: Several outlets have reported on allegations of abusive behavior by Eric Lander, the president’s science adviser, that were upheld by an internal investigation. Lander resigned on Monday as head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. What are the similarities or differences between this example of scientists in government and the broader scientific world?

ADVERTISEMENT

SM: If you have a doctoral student that wants to go to a prestigious university and study with a famous scientist, they may do just about anything — and put up with just about anything — to stay there, and to get that credential, and to write their ticket for the future. It’s similar to working at the White House or at the highest levels of government.

I can’t speak about Dr. Lander specifically, or anything he’s done or hasn’t done. But what I can say is that if you grew up in academic science, and in that system where bullying seems to be fairly common — it’s just like growing up in an abusive household, you repeat what you’ve seen. It stands to reason that in any other sort of superior-subordinate situation, you might carry on that same behavior, even if you’ve moved out of academic science and into a government position.

G: What are some of the effects in general of this sort of bullying in science, both on individuals and on productivity?

SM: It has all kinds of negative effects. Your well-being is significantly reduced. Your satisfaction, your performance is lower, your anxiety is higher, depression is higher, all those kinds of things become worse. It also makes you want to leave. However, when you are in a three- or four-year course of study, or a series of scientific experiments that you need to carry out that are going to take months and years to finish, it makes it more challenging for you to be able to leave in academic science. If you’re working in a world-class institution or you’re working in a prestigious governmental position, that’s something on your résumé that you can’t replace. And so it’s harder for people in those situations to walk away from an abusive supervisor, or a bully supervisor, than it might be for other people. The power differential is greater.

G: There is a persistent myth out there that you need to be sort of a jerk in order to be a great scientist. Do you have thoughts on that and how it might finally be banished?

ADVERTISEMENT

SM: There’s truth to that, and it’s a terrible myth. It’s such a shame, and I think it has to do with this idea of dues-paying — I had to pay the dues, I had to put up with this kind of abuse when I was a doctoral student or postdoc, and so you have to put up with it too.

I have worked with several colleagues who are trying to make people more aware of what causes it, what the effects of it are, and think about all kinds of different ways to address it. If you think about it, we have laws against sexual harassment in the United States — we don’t really have laws about bullying. It’s harder to “prosecute” somebody for abusive supervision.

We think that in the scientific community, funding organizations need to be involved, that they need to not fund somebody that has a reputation for bullying. We believe that institutions need to put together much better policies on protecting the weaker in these relationships. But we need all kinds of stakeholders to be involved in an integrated effort to do that.

G: Some institutions have tried to implement policies that try to reduce or eliminate this behavior — do we know yet if they are having an effect?

SM: I think it’s too early to tell, but I look forward to hearing about some new evidence being reported soon on the efficacy of new institutional policies. But what I do know from my own research is in academic science, people don’t report. They’re afraid to report, they’re afraid of retribution. And if they do report, they very often do get that retribution, and their careers are ruined. They don’t get letters of recommendation. It is a tough world, and we need to work on better policies and better rules around funding and so forth to try to reduce this in every walk of life. We need policies about it at a state and federal level that make it against the law, just like sexual harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

G: What would policies like that look like?

SM: We need a comprehensive and agreed-upon definition of what consists of bullying. We need to understand the damages. Just like sexual harassment does damage and affects people individually in their psychological safety at work, certainly so does bullying. We need to be able to know it when we see it.

One thing that I would suggest — if you’re a journalist, and then you become a manager of journalists, you’ve learned to be a journalist. Nobody taught you how to be a manager, right? You’re a great journalist. And that’s why you get promoted. Nobody teaches scientists how to be managers or how to manage others. All they know is what they’ve seen from their previous PIs. Abusive supervision and bullying trickles down because we mimic what we see.

G: What message would it have sent if Dr. Lander, one the most prominent scientists in the country, kept his position after these reports?

SM: Just like in academic science, when a scientist is accused of abusive supervision or bullying and everybody around sees that his or her hand got slapped — maybe — and nothing happens? Nothing that they can see, that’s visible and obvious? Then it sends a very clear message that it’s not worth it to report because nothing’s going to happen, and if anything, it could be worse. So if these accusations of Dr. Lander are accurate, and [he was allowed] to stay in that position, it certainly [would] send a message that bullying is not as important as we might say it is.