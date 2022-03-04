Bombed hospitals and oxygen shortages: Ukraine’s public health crisis

Concerns about Ukraine’s ability to provide basic medical care and treat injured soldiers and civilians are growing as the Russian invasion, now in its second week, continues.

Military violence has killed at least 227 civilians and injured more than 500 since the invasion began on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations, which said the numbers are likely an undercount. Russian forces have bombed hospitals, and medical supplies, including oxygen, are running out in besieged cities. The World Health Organization has called for a “humanitarian corridor” to enable aid to reach those in need, but none has yet materialized.

Ukraine’s largest covid wave peaked about a week before the invasion, and health officials have been trying to contain a small polio outbreak. A million refugees have fled the fighting, which could stress neighboring health systems and interrupt routine care.





To help make sense of the unfolding public health crisis, Grid spoke with Paul Spiegel, director of the Center for Humanitarian Health at Johns Hopkins University. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: What are the biggest public health concerns right now in Ukraine?

Paul Spiegel: There are three or four major issues. No. 1 is addressing the trauma, treating those that are being injured, and there are many, from the bombing. The problem with that is that ICUs are getting full and people are leaving, so it’s going to be harder to address those issues.

No. 2 is ensuring continuity of care for people that were already being treated for something. That can be noncommunicable diseases like heart diseases, cancers or diabetes. But it could also be serious communicable diseases that require long-term treatment like HIV and tuberculosis.

We will also have to address mental health issues, because the stress is going to be enormous. Finally, there’s concern about diseases that have epidemic potential, particularly waterborne diseases, like watery diarrhea, as they siege certain cities and cut off electrical and water supply.

G: What about public health concerns for refugees fleeing conflict areas?

PS: The concerns are actually very similar, including trauma, because some who are hurt may be coming to the border. But the positive difference is that you have competent governments that are accepting them willingly, and you have functioning health systems in Poland, Slovakia and Moldova. There, [the challenge is] going to be really ensuring continuity of free and accessible care.

One of the big differences may also be that [refugees] will not be aware of what is available to them and where everything is, because it’s a new situation. So that’s going to be a challenge, to make sure that people know what the rules of getting care: How can they get it, and where is it available?

G: Have Russian forces targeted hospitals or healthcare workers at all?

PS: There’s clearly been attacks on healthcare workers and hospitals in Ukraine by the Russians. We’ve seen this now in various hospitals. We know they often do this deliberately, because if they want people to leave, one of the best ways is to ensure that healthcare isn’t available.

G: Before the invasion, Ukraine was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, as well as polio outbreaks. How can fighting exacerbate infectious diseases outbreaks?

PS: The problem in conflicts like this [is] that infectious diseases can grow, and people become more vulnerable. People are often packed together in bunkers and subways where there’s poor ventilation; perhaps we see weaker immune responses.

But I want to distinguish Ukraine from some other emergency areas. I spent November and December in Afghanistan, and there you have many areas that don’t have basic childhood vaccinations, so there’s been a massive measles and cholera outbreak.

In Ukraine, the positive component is that you have a functioning health system, and you have very high levels of vaccination. That’s helpful for preventing some of these classic diseases that have outbreaks in these situations, like measles and polio.

Conversely, for covid, only about 35 percent of people are vaccinated. They had a massive omicron outbreak that’s on its way down, but they’re still about a month behind where we are in the U.S. Hopefully that continues. But omicron is so transmissible and so many people get it, there are still going to be people who are hospitalized and die. That’s going to be a problem as oxygen is limited and ICU beds are taken by trauma patients.

G: The World Health Organization warned this week that Ukraine’s medical oxygen supplies were running low. How could that impair the healthcare response on the ground?

PS: It’s very serious, obviously, because for a myriad of diseases oxygen is key.

The shortage will mean reduced survival for those that need oxygen and can’t get it, particularly in hospitals — but also possibly outside of hospitals for those that have COPD and asthma, who often need oxygen on a daily basis.

I’m not an expert in terms of the logistics and supply chain of oxygen, but I do know that there are ways to make oxygen that are not too complicated. One of the questions will be whether they can do this in the current situation.

Transporting oxygen is going to get harder as cities get cut off, and it’s unclear if the Russians will allow humanitarian supplies in. It’s really hard to cross front lines in these situations without humanitarian corridors, and it doesn’t look like we have those right now.

G: What medical supplies are most at risk of running low in the near term?

PS: Depending on the supplies and the reserves they have and where they kept them, it’s going to be everything from basic medications to the more expensive and complicated medicines and supplies that are used in hospitals.

There’s often a good buffer of the basic medications, like antibiotics or cardiac meds. But more specialized drugs, like those for cancer treatment or intravenous antibiotics, will likely run out more quickly.

Something a lot of people might not think about is that Ukraine has an older population than other places where there have been recent humanitarian crises. The amount of people on cancer treatment, who need immune dialysis or lifesaving drugs, is quite high. There are going to be so many impediments for them. There’s going to be a serious problem of supply and demand.

G: What are international aid groups doing to help right now? What’s the humanitarian play book?

PS: Within Ukraine, it’s working with the government to see what their needs are and trying to bring in everyone they can, based on the differing expertise of various organizations. The WHO will be working with the government to help coordinate where different NGOs go. The International Committee [of the] Red Cross will be helping set up hospitals near the front lines to actually provide treatment — but the front lines are changing constantly, so that makes it hard to set up and move field hospitals.

I’m going to be leaving on March 9 for Poland to help the WHO coordinate the refugee response. There, we’re going to be helping governments look at their health systems and give advice on how to deal with an acute crisis like this, since the needs are different than normal.

G: What are your biggest long-term concerns if the conflict drags on?

PS: Then, I’ll be more concerned about the indirect effects. When the fighting dies down, hopefully, it’s going to be less about the immediate effects of trauma, but bigger questions, like how are refugees going to live, longer term, outside of Ukraine?

People in surrounding countries have been very welcoming so far, but over a longer period of time, people become less welcoming, they get tired. If people can’t go home, what are they going to do? The hardest part for the international community and governments is ensuring that these long-term displaced populations have good care, but they aren’t necessarily provided good care on top of or ahead of their own populations. We need to figure out win-win situations, because otherwise tensions can rise.