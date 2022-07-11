New Webb telescope reveals never-before-seen galaxies: Photos

NASA’s powerful James Webb space telescope reveals ancient, never-before-seen galaxies in first image

Engineering teams at NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Mission Operations Center at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore monitor progress as the observatory's second primary mirror wing rotates into position, on January 8, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Webb, an infrared telescope with a 21.3-foot (6.5-meter) primary mirror, was folded up for launch and underwent an unprecedented deployment process to unfold in space.

Bill Ingalls/NASA/NASA via Getty Images

A successor to the Hubble Space Telescope three decades in the making, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is a project NASA had pursued through years of delays and cost overruns that more than doubled its original price tag. Astronomers and the space agency pressed on, seeing the telescope as the only way to observe conditions in the early universe that telescopes on Earth could never see. The discovery of planets orbiting nearby stars also gave a boost to the telescope, which promises to reveal the chemistry of some of these worlds.

