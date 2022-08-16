In FX’s ‘The Bear,’ Italian beef is a means for grief. Here’s how memory and food span science, time and place

FX’s “The Bear” is a run-it-through-the-garden whipsaw of Chicago-style food — the popularity of which has inspired a national Italian beef craze and chorus of fans praising the eight-episode season’s depiction of restaurant culture, with a whole lot of “Yes, chef!” — the series’ catchphrase — being thrown around social media.

But beneath the show’s blue-collar, hypermasculine gusto, hard moments of sobriety humanize the protagonist of “The Bear” — high-strung chef Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White). Deep within his tattoo-tough kitchen persona, he mourns the suicide of his brother, Mikey, by taking control of his floundering Italian beef restaurant and attempting to resuscitate its menu and profitability.

Speaking the language of food, Carmy honors Mikey in the only way he’s able: immersing himself in the smells, sizzles and flavors that remind him of better times, long ago, spent together.

Grid spoke with two experts and two cultural cooks about the practice of remembering with food — how kitchens help us kindle nostalgia and negotiate grief on the road to healing.

The science of food and memory

Frederick Douglass Opie told Grid that a few scenes from his own life come to mind when thinking about meals: a baby in a highchair, the corner of their mouth turning down when a plate is placed in front of them, or an older person with poor memory in a retirement home, a meal suddenly and inexplicably triggering a smile and visions of the past.

Opie, a professor of history and foodways at Babson College, has written a number of books on the link between meals, healing and civil rights in African American communities, particularly in the American South.

“I look across my garden, where I’m growing rhubarb,” Opie said. “[Rhubarb] is typically made into something very traditional: strawberry rhubarb pie or jam.” Opie searched for the right word before exclaiming — “Teleportation! I can go from standing in front of my garden to, in my mind, opening the front door of my Grandma Opie’s house. It’s a fall day, and she’s baking strawberry rhubarb pie.”

This association of food with specific scenes — those that whisk one quickly across time and space to, say, a relative’s kitchen table — is referred to as “episodic memory,” said Robert Pellegrino, a postdoctoral fellow at the Monell Chemical Senses Center, where he researches the relationship between taste, odor and neuroscience.

We characterize food in two main ways: tastes — sweet, salty, sour, bitter, umami — and texture — crunch, juiciness and other physical attributes. Anything other than these characteristics is considered its aroma, which is the most potent memory-maker of all.

“The smell sensation, which is also referred to as the olfactory system, has direct access to the parts of our brain that control memory and emotions — even more than taste,” Pellegrino said. He agreed with Opie’s “teleportation” imagery and explained the neurological process behind why such memories are often evocative of childhood.

“The formation of memories with the sense of smell, compared to visual or auditory senses, also begins much earlier — usually in the first decade of life,” Pellegrino said.

Recipes as a ritual to connect with the dead

This universality of food and nostalgia that Opie and Pellegrino describe has persisted in pop culture long before “The Bear.”

“In Search of Lost Time,” a 20th-century classic by French novelist Marcel Proust, connects food with involuntary memory in scenes that include the French dessert, madeleines. After tasting the cookie, dipped in tea — a snack he often ate as a child — the adult narrator’s memory takes him back in time to when he was a youngster. Since then, the connection between food and memory has rippled through literature and film — “Eat Pray Love,” “Crying in H Mart,” “The Joy Luck Club” and “The Princess and the Frog,” to name a few.

The works are a reflection of how everyday people work through grief with food.

Growing up in Bulgaria, one of Nikol Kralimarkova’s earliest memories was baking a coffee cake with her grandmother and cousin, Tina. They called it “Tini cake” — a combination of their names. When her grandmother died, so did the recipe — including a specific flavor that neither cousin could identify.

“My grandma was a physician, and her handwriting was terrible,” said Kralimarkova, a medical student. “Nobody could read her recipe; no one could decipher what she wrote down.”

The closest they came was over a decade later at a college dining hall in Chicagoland.

“There was some sort of cake — the texture was different, but the flavor was exactly the same,” she said. “It was mesmerizing. It brought me all the way back to when I was 9 years old.”

Kralimarkova also recalled an extended family member’s famous cherry pie. Even though they filmed the late relative baking it at home, the family could never quite replicate the original dessert.





“There were whole experiences tied to that very specific, original taste that we couldn’t bring back to life,” Kralimarkova said. “You can see how that could be heartbreaking. Trying to elicit someone that’s no longer among us, and you’re unable to recreate that flavor in precisely the same way. You’re kind of like, ‘Oh, I failed this person.’”

Opie said most family recipes, despite their importance, aren’t written down, and the quest to recreate the meals often fall short.

Hannah Jackson, a writer from Los Angeles, has tried to recreate her family’s matzo ball soup — loosely based on a Manischewitz-brand recipe.

After her grandfather, who grew up as an Orthodox Jew in Poland and survived the Holocaust, and her grandmother, who grew up in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District, passed away, the soup always tasted a little different during Jewish holidays and family gatherings. Its cultural and historical significance were slightly dampened with the original soup-makers gone. What was even stranger was making the soup alone, after her move to Chicago, said Jackson.

“It’s weird to make it by myself, and I never totally get it right,” Jackson said. It’s painful for her to consider that family gatherings — so rigidly associated with memories of matzo ball soup and her grandparents — will never look the same again, she added. Still, she is able to look ahead and consider the future meanings her own version of matzo ball soup might hold.

“But I have all these wonderful friends in my life who I can share this tradition with. A big part of cooking, for me, is to show love and affection,” said Jackson.

A way to reach out to community during times of grief

The tradition of gifting food during moments of need is another tradition embedded into so many cultures, Opie said, and many hearty, simple meals have become associated with funerals — known as repast meals. There is no expectation that repast meals will actually be eaten. Instead, they are a vehicle for expressing care that cannot be expressed by words. They also connect traditions from the past to the future.

Last year, Kralimarkova’s mother — an allergy specialist and pediatrician — died. She was an adventurous cook, Kralimarkova said, and encouraged others to try new foods, so that new ideas and memories could be made from them. She devoted her working life to helping decrease the impact of allergies in young children, so they could explore tastes and aromas with vigor.

At her funeral, as is tradition in Bulgaria, a repast bread was passed around. “You’re receiving it at the cemetery, so it’s kind of like it’s dirty,” Kralimarkova said. “It comes with this emotional baggage you might not want to bear. It’s not about the flavor, it’s about what it communicates.”

As Kralimarkova prepares to begin medical school, she remains open to studying allergies like her mother and exploring other intersections of medicine and food.

Healing and moving forward

A big part of food science, Pellegrino said, is finding ways to understand those strongest emotions — both positive and negative — that derive from aroma and taste and connect them with other fields of study.

He isn’t surprised by Carmy’s breakneck lifestyle and runaway emotions; they’re expected from someone in such proximity to senses that evoke difficult pasts.

Pellegrino hopes his own research can connect with approaches to talk therapy in ways that will help people understand why they might be feeling certain emotions.

When asked about “The Bear” and grief, Opie returned to the words he once was searching for: “It doesn’t matter where you are when you taste or when you smell a certain food. Your body spiritually teleports to the first time you’ve had it,” he said.

“And food is also very primal,” said Kralimarkova. As meals evoke memories, she said, it’s not to be forgotten that they also provide us with much-needed sustenance — a physical healing.

Yes, chef.

Thanks to Alicia Benjamin for copy editing this article.