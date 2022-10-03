Kidnapping of Zaporizhzhia NPP chief highlights ongoing danger

Russian military forces released the director of Ukraine’s occupied nuclear power plant on Monday, according to Ukrainian nuclear officials. Soldiers had taken Ihor Murashov, director general of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) from his car, blindfolded him and placed him into custody on Friday, the latest turn in the long-running, dangerous drama at Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

The release comes ahead of a planned trip to both Kyiv and Moscow by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, who had complained the plant director’s detention “has an immediate and serious impact” on safety decisions made at the plant.

Russian forces captured the plant in early March in a firefight seen globally on security cameras, part of their broader invasion of Ukraine. After months of shelling, lost external cooling power and a dramatic inspection trip headed by Grossi, the last active reactor there was shut down on Sept. 11, starting a monthlong intensive cooling operation to prevent a nuclear accident in its building.

The kidnapping of the plant’s director and continuing reports of nearby land mine explosions have added to concerns that Russia plans to connect the facility to its electrical grid as plunder, fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proclamation of the annexation of four semi-occupied regions of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia oblast. All of this comes as Russia has suffered military reversals north and south of the plant, with Ukrainian army offensives recovering large swathes of territory along the war’s front lines, stretched across hundreds of miles in eastern Ukraine. As Russia has suffered more losses, Putin has raised the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the conflict, alarming observers worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grid asked Shorena Lortkipanidze of the Civil Council on Defense and Security in Tbilisi, Georgia, a close observer of the political situation in Russia who is in contact with Ukrainian nuclear security officials, to comment on the situation at the plant now and on possible outcomes. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: How worried should people feel about the possibility of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia plant? Is the successful cool-down of the plant a best outcome?

Shorena Lortkipanidze: Occurrence of a nuclear accident is still very realistic at ZNPP considering the security risks and Russia’s irresponsible terroristic behavior (e.g., continuing mine explosions and the kidnapping of the plant’s director). Russia will push as far as it can. As always, this is Russia’s modus operandi.

The cool-down of the reactors, as specialists say, could be good for the safety of the power plant. Although considering Russia’s energy scarcity, most likely Russia will try to use the plant for supplying energy to the annexed part of Ukraine.

The readiness should be for the worst scenario; the kidnapping of the ZNPP director, the potential attempt to subordinate the plant to the Rosatom, all this is apparently part of Russia’s plan. No logical rational actions can be expected from Russia, and that is a problem. As we have seen this on many occasions, Russia is not a normal player and never was.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important at this stage to manage the situation, and I think what IAEA is doing is the right move, at least trying to de-escalate for the safe of plant’s security and safety.

G: What do you see as the most likely outcome at ZNPP?

SL: This situation will continue as it is now. Russia will prevent any solution or agreement in this regard. Russia is not interested in managing the process. Russia can sign anything [and there is] no hope that the commitment will be fulfilled.

G: How seriously do you take reports that Russia plans to cut off the plant from the Ukrainian electric grid and repurpose it to the Crimean one or to the Russian grid more generally? Is this a realistic plan given recent Russian losses in territory?

SL: Technically is possible, and this could be something Russia strives for — to fill the energy supply gap for the annexed territories. We will see very soon what Russia [is] going to do about the energy problems of the annexed territories. But I hope we will also see how Russia is losing those territories.

ADVERTISEMENT

G: What does the forced referenda vote in seized territories and the Russian mobilization bode for ZNPP? Will this be a pretext for its seizure?

SL: It seems that war will continue, the referendum, the mobilization, all are the indicators that Russia will not give up so far. Russia uses the method of protracted action; the state, which does not care about the population, is ready to send people to meet machines in Ukraine.

[They are] organizing national festivities while a brutal war is going against the neighboring country. I think West could not see the barbarity of the regime and what they were ready to do for a mystical statehood or “protecting the motherland.” It means that the war will continue, these problems and risks with nuclear security will remain and will escalate time to time. Russia will try to create problems at other nuclear sites as well.

G: More widely, what are readers to make of threats of using nuclear weapons and the willingness to use ZNPP and Chernobyl as battlegrounds? Does this suggest a degree of incautiousness about nuclear or radiological warfare in Russia at odds with Western views?

SL: Threatening is the method they use: Russia sees the whole Western world as an enemy, it is in a state of agony; these are not pathetic words or exaggeration. We should be ready for the craziest acts from Russia. Although, they are also very skillful in using time for their benefit.





G: What actions in Russia’s borders, places like Georgia, do you also see as concerning?

SL: I do not think that anyone has guarantee today that Russia will not show its destructive force and will not use nuclear weapons. What can prevent that happening, there is no particular factor. But again, it’s difficult to predict anything.

In a broader sense, we can observe that situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is getting worse, the truce was neglected, a very brutal war is going on; 20 percent of Georgian territories are occupied by Russia. We experienced five days of destructive war in 2008.

Now we see the influx of Russian men escaping the mobilization, thousands have entered the country since the announcement of mobilization in Russia. Russia does not need any cause to start the war if they need. Russia is a master at inventing causes or justifications. We know that very well.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.