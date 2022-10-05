Did wearing masks help during the pandemic? A No Dumb Questions Video

It’s a question that has been asked constantly since the early days of the covid-19 pandemic — a public health question that has strayed often into politics: Do masks work in warding off the virus? And assuming the answer is yes, then how effective are they? And how do scientists know the answers?

Science Editor Lauren Morello takes up all this and more in this week’s edition of Grid’s video series “No Dumb Questions.” As Morello notes, masking has a history that dates at least to the horrific influenza outbreak of 1918, and public health professionals have used them as a matter of routine for decades. She also looks at the way forward — because while all those debates about masking against covid-19 may be in the rearview mirror, new strains of the virus are still with us, more are likely, and utterly new viruses are almost certain to arrive before long. At which point, all these questions will likely surface once more. And they are not “dumb questions” at all.

Watch Morello’s video for the answers.

