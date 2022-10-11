Doctors are speaking out against abortion bans ahead of the Midterms

An abortion bill that proposed doctors should implant an ectopic pregnancy into a woman’s uterus — a medical impossibility — was the breaking point for obstetrician Ajleeta Sangtani.

“It just made me so angry to think that someone who clearly had no knowledge about medicine, had no idea what they were talking about, had the power to propose that,” said Sangtani, who practices in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “The idea that someone who had a life-threatening pregnancy would be forced to undergo a procedure that’s not even medically possible and put their life at risk, was the first time I ever thought of a woman’s reproductive rights in more of a political sense.”

The 2019 bill, written by an Ohio state lawmaker who admitted he never asked doctors whether ectopic re-implantation is even possible (it’s not), never became law. But when the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization this summer let states ban abortion, Sangtani, like many other doctors, started to speak out, abandoning the reluctance that she felt about participating in politics.

“As soon as the Dobbs decision was handed out, I think that was when I first realized that I had not only an obligation to speak out to protect the rights of women, but also as a physician that I had a voice that people would listen to,” she said.

Other doctors have protested abortion bans in Tennessee, Ohio and Michigan in a wave of physician activism. Indiana obstetrician Caitlin Bernard set off a political firestorm after going public with her experience providing an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim denied one in Ohio. And the American Medical Association has called the Dobbs verdict “an egregious allowance of government intrusion into the medical examination room,” joining numerous medical societies voicing opposition to abortion bans as interference in medical practice.

That hasn’t mattered yet. The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade led to 13 states quickly banning abortion and court cases in at least eight states over bans. While 53 percent of Americans disapproved of the decision, according to a July poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, and only a third approved, at least 66 clinics in 15 states have since stopped providing abortions. And measures on abortion rights are on the November ballot in five states: California, Kentucky, Montana, Michigan and Vermont.

“2022 is the year we have seen the most ballot initiatives on abortion, ever,” said Elizabeth Nash, principal policy associate for state issues with the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. The key votes are in Michigan, Sangtani’s state, where a citizen’s petition would enshrine abortion as a constitutional right, said Nash, and in Kentucky, on an amendment making clear there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the state. Abortion is still legal in Kentucky up to 15 weeks after conception, a rarity among Southern states.

While Republicans have relied on abortion measures to spur their voters for four decades, some polls suggest the Dobbs decision will drive Democratic turnout this year.

Around 1 in 4 American women will have an abortion, and most physicians, regardless of their specialty, see pregnant people in their practice, said obstetrician-gynecologist Abigail Cutler of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Particularly in states like Wisconsin, where abortion is suddenly restricted by an 1849 law, “it is really hitting home for doctors,” said Cutler. That many of the bans on abortion extend not just to elective abortions, but to exclude even cases of incest or rape as well as pregnancy complications that threaten a mother’s health, alarmed physicians who spoke to Grid. As well, there is frustration that the rare abortions that come later in a pregnancy, which are outright barred in many of the bans, are heartbreaking cases, where a wanted pregnancy develops dangerous or profound complications.

“People are speaking out because the stakes have changed, is my sense,” said Cutler.

Century of stigma

In polls, doctors rank among the most trusted voices in American life. However, the stigma around abortion, and a widespread fear that their colleagues don’t share their concerns, may have stopped some from speaking out in the past, said Cutler. In a survey of more than 900 doctors at her university’s healthcare system conducted before the Dobbs decision, Cutler and her colleagues found that while 84 percent of the physicians supported abortion access for patients, only about 20 percent of them believed their colleagues felt the same way.

“Stigma perpetuates itself, expectations of secrecy and silence is a huge part of stigma,” said Cutler. “The argument that by not talking about abortion we perpetuate the stigma is very compelling.”

But the biggest concern reported about speaking out among physicians is harassment, the survey suggests. This is already happening to some doctors. The Indiana obstetrician, Bernard, had an investigation opened into her by the state’s Republican attorney general over the case of the 10-year-old rape victim and has previously faced a kidnapping threat aimed at her daughter. Noisy picketing aimed at blockading patients, bomb threats and shootings at abortion clinics have been part of the American scene for decades. Stalking and harassment of abortion providers is “widespread “nationwide, found a March report in the journal Contraception, marked by intimidation and efforts to isolate doctors from their communities.

Since Roe v. Wade in 1973, “the medical community has undercut its own credibility by distancing itself from abortion providers, by avoiding getting involved and protecting them as they would other specialties under this kind of attack,” said Alesha Doan, a public affairs professor at the University of Kansas and author of “Abortion Regret: The New Attack on Reproductive Freedom.” Attacks on public health officials during the pandemic with anti-abortion-activist-style harassment tactics (including home picketing, doxing and death threats), she suggested, demonstrate how the medical establishment has cut its own legs out from the support it should have from its patients: “It was a short-term strategy to keep their heads down and avoid trouble, but it has led to long-term terrible consequences for the entire medical community.”

As early as 1970, the American Medical Association passed a resolution in favor of legal abortion at its annual meeting, reversing a century of opposition that had spawned many of the antique abortion bans revived by the Dobbs decision and being fought out in court cases today. Medical societies, aside from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, largely took a “hands off” approach to abortion after 1973, a stance that sociologist Carole Joffe of the University of California, Davis, called in a 2004 study “a reaction to the legacy of the pre-Roe era, and especially the stigma associated with the illegal abortionist” of the past. (Not every part of the medical community supports abortion rights. Opponents include small groups like the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, which also opposed covid vaccines and counts Republican politicians such as Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky among its members.)

In the August vote in Kansas that blocked state lawmakers from banning abortion there, doctors were not the most powerful voice supporting abortion rights. Instead, a grassroots army of volunteers led the charge, noted Doan: “This is an inflection point for the medical community in the United States to really step back and say, ‘What do we value?’”

Speaking out

“My entire neighborhood is conservative; I’m the only one who puts yards signs up in my yard. My neighbors talk about me on conservative radio,” said obstetrician-gynecologist Kristin Lyerly, who practices in Green Bay, Wisconsin. In 2020, she ran as a Democrat for the Wisconsin State Assembly and lost.

“It’s really hard to speak out as an abortion provider, so I really downplayed it in 2020,” she said. “But when the Dobbs decision leaked [in May], here and in the state, across the country, really, we started to recognize how important our voices are.

“And some of us were able to say, you know what, I’m going for broke.”





In Wisconsin, the fight is over an abortion ban law created in 1849, which has no exceptions for rape or incest and requires three physicians’ signatures before allowing an exception to save a mother’s life. When the state’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, sued to block the law in June, Lyerly spoke at the news conference announcing the lawsuit about her patients: “moms who can’t afford to have another baby, the college students who have staked their future on their educations, the parents who are making heartbreaking decisions about a desperately desired but highly complicated pregnancy.”

Exceptions in bans like the Wisconsin law’s rely on the false premise, in her view, that there is some sort of easily identifiable point where a pregnancy turns life-threatening, one that doesn’t require a judgment call from the patient and a physician.

“When is the mother’s life in danger?” said Lyerly. “I can use my clinical judgment, after years of education, residency, and 10 years practicing. But is the Sheboygan DA, who is a lawyer, who is elected, going to see it the same way? Because he’s the one who has promised he is going to go after us.”

Because of the threat of felony charges and a lost medical license, Lyerly and her colleagues have stopped providing abortions at the four clinics where she worked before, with the lawsuit likely headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“I have surprisingly received little significant pushback in my community for speaking out,” she added. “I think women here are really getting it.”

For Sangtani, in Michigan, the key point she makes in speaking out is that her patients are real people forced to make devastating decisions during a pregnancy.

“These are real people. They are not the exceptional cases. We see them every day, facing real hard, choices,” she said. “We have seen patients come up from Ohio to Michigan because they had a pregnancy that to us was considered a nonviable pregnancy and life-threatening to the mother, where their provider felt like they would be prosecuted under the law now in Ohio for providing this healthcare. This is literally our day to day.”

“The bottom line for me is that women are going to die because of these bans,” she said. “We are already seeing a significant increase in maternal mortality. It’s the real USA that we live in today where women are dying because of their rights being restricted.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley and Alicia Benjamin for copy editing this article.