Hawaii’s chill volcano Mauna Loa and its feisty neighbor Kilauea have quite a bit in common

The world’s largest active volcano, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, started erupting this week for the first time since 1984.

As major eruptions go, though, this one is fairly sedate — with little apparent threat to structures. It’s a sharp contrast to Mauna Loa’s more dramatic neighbor, Kilauea, whose lava flows destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018.

But this pair of iconic volcanoes is not as much of an odd couple as it might seem.

“Mauna Loa and Kilauea actually don’t behave differently at all — it just appears that way,” said Melissa Scruggs, a volcanologist who recently completed a Ph.D. at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a member of the Magma Chamber Simulator research group. Since Mauna Loa’s last eruption in the mid-’80s, the population of the Big Island has more than doubled, she noted. “Whenever there are more people and an eruption occurs, lava flows have a greater chance of affecting people and their properties,” she said.

In other words: The volcanoes haven’t changed. The people have.

Video showing thermal imagery from the 2022 Mauna Loa eruption.

Both active — just not usually at the same time

The two volcanoes, though different in overall size, have very similar geometry, Scruggs explained. They both have a summit caldera — or crater — and multiple rift zones, areas where rock is slowly pulling apart, making it easier for lava to escape. The 2018 Kilauea eruption resulted in fairly widespread damage because fissures opened in the volcano’s east rift zone where it passed directly underneath the Leilani Estates subdivision, home to more than 1,500 people. The lava flows destroyed 700 houses at a cost upward of $800 million.

By contrast, the location of Mauna Loa’s new eruption makes it far less likely to threaten island communities.

“The populated parts of the Big Island aren’t located above Mauna Loa’s rift zones, so I wouldn’t expect something similar to 2018 happening here,” Scruggs said. “Mauna Loa can be incredibly destructive, too — just to set the record straight.”

And while Kilauea has a more recent reputation for being the fussier of the two volcanoes — it erupted continuously between 1983 and 2018, before restarting in 2020 — the pair looks pretty similar over the long term.

Indeed, from around 1800 to 1950, Mauna Loa erupted relatively often.

“Over the past 200 years, Mauna Loa has erupted really frequently, almost as frequently as Kilauea,” said Katie Mulliken, a geologist with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. “It just so happened that we were in the longest repose period observed in modern history. ... So the two actually behave very similarly.”

Mulliken said both are “sourced” from the Hawaiian hot spot, an upwelling of magma under the islands, below the planet’s surface. Over a longer time span, Mauna Loa and Kilauea’s eruption patterns match up reasonably well. In fact, though data is limited to about 200 years or so, there is some indication that the two volcanoes alternate, with one taking a breather while the other belches out more lava. Mauna Loa’s newest eruption is an exception, though, as Kilauea continues to erupt as well.

Ash plume rises from the forest following a massive volcano eruption on the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on May 22, 2018. (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Slow-flow volcanoes

“Both emit basaltic lava, a low-viscosity form that can move smoothly and “create the nice, passive lava flows we’re seeing erupt from Mauna Loa today,” Scruggs said. “Basalts from Mauna Loa are slightly different from Kilauea, but not enough to make a big difference in how the lava moves.”

Mauna Loa’s eruptions have threatened structures in the past — an 1880 eruption lasted almost a year and approached the outskirts of Hilo, the county seat of Hawaii County. “But it took nine months to get there at the clipping rate of 0.11 miles per day,” Scruggs said.

Though the new eruption isn’t threatening areas where people live, it has interrupted key scientific research conducted at a site on the volcano. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography said that the equipment on the slopes of Mauna Loa that measures carbon dioxide in the atmosphere went offline on Monday evening, after the eruption disrupted a power source. The CO2 measurements from Mauna Loa, the source of the famous Keeling Curve demonstrating the rise in atmospheric CO2 related to climate change, have been ongoing since the 1950s.

And lava is not the only volcanic danger, of course — clouds of ash and gas plumes can also threaten human health or disrupt air travel. So far, those risks don’t yet appear to be a major issue with the Mauna Loa eruption. In 2018, Kilauea sent an ash cloud more than 10,000 feet into the air, prompting warnings.

Officials in Hawaii have not issued any evacuation orders or other major warnings. Milliken said that for the moment, scientists and responders are taking a wait-and-see approach. “Right now we’re just looking at the data, monitoring the situation and seeing what happens.”

