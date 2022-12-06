Covid upended 50 years of rural population loss. Will the new trend last?

The pandemic spurred a small “rural rebound” in the U.S., reversing decades of population drops in small towns and rural counties nationwide, suggests a new analysis of census data — the first to examine how covid altered the flow of people there nationwide.

The wave of people moving into rural counties was large enough to overcome the higher death rate from covid in these areas to produce overall growth.

From April 2020 to July 2021, “the population of rural America actually increased, much to the surprise of millions,” said the study’s author, University of New Hampshire demographer Kenneth Johnson. But those gains were small and uneven, he reports in the journal Rural Sociology, with a total increase of 77,000 people across all rural counties nationwide. “Rural America had more people migrate into it, and most of that migration went into amenity areas, second home or retirement destination counties, some of them just beyond the edge of urban areas,” Johnson said.

The rural growth during this period was also larger than the rate of population growth in far-larger metropolitan counties — a first in 50 years of population trends. But whether the uptick marks a turning point or brief bump in American living post-pandemic is anyone’s guess. The question now is whether this trend will persist — or if the return to more normal life will help lure people back to cities and urban areas.

“The post-covid rural rebound, that is new. And it is exceeding the rate in metropolitan areas not because of a natural increase, but because of migration,” said Louisiana State University sociologist Tim Slack. “The question is whether, or not, that will hold.”

A decade of decline

About 46 million people, 14 percent of the U.S. population, live in “nonmetropolitan” counties — ones with no towns with 50,000 or more people or no commuting links to such cities. For decades, these places have lost population to people moving out and declining birthrates, culminating in a first decadelong decline from 2010 to 2020. While the trend was most marked on the Great Plains, it was mirrored in more remote counties elsewhere. Demographers say it reflects the long-term urbanization of the U.S. population — interrupted only by brief rebounds, such as the “Back to the Land” movement of the 1970s and “Second-Home Boom” of the 1990s. But overall, rural depopulation has seen fewer births within, and more migration out of, those counties. People have gone where the jobs are, out of farming and once into factories and now into offices, said Slack. That drove a spiral where rural county populations grew older and out of childbearing years, a pattern that culminated in the last decade of decline. Overall U.S. birthrates have declined since 2008, Johnson noted, “a real sign of the impact of the Great Recession.”

Suburban sprawl has also turned many rural counties into “metropolitan” ones by census standards, as once-small towns grew into small cities, contrary to the familiar story of rural places dying off. “Many of the places classified as metro today were non-metro ones quite recently,” said Slack, making the rural depopulation trend look even worse on paper. Over the last 60 years, reclassification has moved about 70 million people from rural to urban counties, a number dwarfing the currently accounted rural population. “Part of the long-term trend has been driven by measurement,” he said.

But it has also reflected higher death rates in rural counties. That includes deaths from “diseases of despair” such as overdoses, suicide, heart disease and diabetes, and worse health conditions in general among the aging population left in rural counties, he added. “Demographic, environmental, economic and social” problems facing rural counties drive those higher death rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Frozen in place

Unlike past rural population gains, the pandemic rebound is driven solely by migration, said Johnson, with almost all the growth concentrated in recreation- and retirement-focused counties. “Some of this migration was likely due to people in such counties deciding to stay put rather than move,” he said. Others might have moved to take advantage of more flexible work situations — trading office windows for countryside views — and people with vacation homes may have shifted their residence when covid was peaking.

The pandemic rural rebound might also reflect people not moving, “frozen in place” by the uncertainty of covid, similar to a brief halt in migration from rural counties last seen in the 2008 recession.

“How much of this flexible work arrangement migration is permanent? How many workers will decide that they prefer residing in smaller places based on the moves they made during the early stage of the pandemic, even if it means changing jobs and taking a pay cut to retain?” asked Johnson. “I’m not sure anyone knows for sure yet.”

What didn’t pause during the pandemic was the higher death rate in rural counties, with deaths outpacing births. When cases first surged in New York City in early 2020, urban death rates exceeded those in rural counties. However, by the middle of 2021, rural counties, particularly farming and manufacturing ones, saw higher death rates from covid.

“Rural areas had a lot of preexisting conditions that made them vulnerable to covid: older age, higher rates of chronic health conditions, lower socioeconomic status, less health infrastructure, high-risk jobs,” said Slack. “And then on top of that, during covid, you had issues related to policy that amplified the degree to which rural residents didn’t engage in protective behaviors to prevent the spread and reduce risk of death in the pandemic.”

Some studies show a higher death rate among Republican-leaning states than Democratic ones during the pandemic, mortality caused by lower vaccination rates, less masking and less social distancing.

“With some notable exceptions, rural counties are primarily Republican strongholds. So, this really put people in a particular ideological place on questions of vaccination and other kinds of measures,” said Slack. Almost 20 percent of the population still hasn’t had been vaccinated for covid, a disease that has killed more than 1.6 million Americans.

The safe bet

The course of the pandemic, and to what extent it permanently changes where we live and how we work, will reveal whether the latest rural rebound continues, said Johnson. His analysis is based on estimates from recent data, rather than a full nationwide census, which will only tell the conclusive story at the end of the decade.

If the pandemic rural rebound holds, “and that’s a big if,” said Slack, a minority of rural counties will likely capture people for recreation and retirement. “But where you grow retirement and recreation, you pull in a service sector to deal with that growth, and you will see a kind of class division that wasn’t there before. You need the home healthcare workers. You need the server at the microbrewery. Those are the kinds of things to keep an eye on.”

Others are more dubious about the rebound lasting, however: “Given the nearly century-long trajectory of steady rural-to-urban migration, the safe bet is to assume once the pandemic subsides that migration patterns will return to normal,” said Ohio State University sociologist Jeffrey Jacquet. The past blips of rural rebounds were short-lived, he noted.

Against that pessimism, said Jacquet, “a big question in my mind is whether the work-from-home trend among white-collar workers was a temporary trend during the pandemic or if work from home is here to stay.” That might allow those people who moved to second homes to stay put, rather than returning to the city’s traffic jams, pricey homes and crowded cubicles.





