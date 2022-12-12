Why the U.N. biodiversity talks are crucial for the health of the planet — and ourselves

A version of this story was first published on Dec. 9 in the Grid Health newsletter. Sign up for it here to get our weekly update on the intersections of health with politics, tech, climate, the economy and misinformation.

The next week will be enormously consequential for the future of biodiversity on Earth — humans included.

Officials from around the world are gathered in Montreal for the United Nations’ big biodiversity meeting, COP15, which kicked off Wednesday. After two years of covid delays and setbacks, they’re trying to hash out a plan to slow the extinction crisis that threatens to wipe out a million species over the next several decades.

“Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said Tuesday at the meeting’s opening ceremonies. “This conference is our chance to stop this orgy of destruction.”

Saving biodiversity is good in and of itself. But it’s also crucial for public health in ways that may surprise you. The outcome of COP15 will have profound consequences for the health and well-being of everyone on Earth, both now and in the future.

What’s the state of biodiversity now? It’s decreasing. A combination of habitat loss, disease, invasive species, pollution and climate change have put roughly 1 million of the world’s animal and plant species at risk, according to a 2019 U.N. report. Overall, species’ populations have declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970, a WWF report published earlier this year found. Some scientists believe we are in the middle of the planet’s sixth mass-extinction event — and the first driven by human activity.

Those losses have come despite a series of targets countries agreed to 12 years ago at U.N. biodiversity talks in Nagoya, Japan — all of which they have failed to meet, most notably the pledge to halve the loss of natural habitats.

What are countries trying to do?

The overarching debate at the Montreal meeting is how much of their lands and seas countries will agree to conserve. Biodiversity needs space to thrive; protecting natural habitats from human development and deforestation is the best way to save species.

Scientists and policymakers have put forward the goal of protecting 30 percent of the globe by 2030; more than 100 countries have said they support it. That may not be enough in some places, but it’s an ambitious target that would nearly double the amount of currently protected land on Earth.

Oceans are lagging even further behind, with only about 8 percent currently protected.

All told, the agreement negotiators are hammering out at the meeting — called, imaginatively, the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework — is expected to include four goals broken down into about 20 targets. The latter include reducing plastic waste, sharply limiting the spread of invasive species and making supply chains more environmentally sustainable.

How would that affect human health?

Healthy ecosystems filter water, clean the air and store climate-warming carbon — which all benefit humans’ well-being. Biodiverse ecosystems have also yielded new drugs, from the malaria treatment quinine (derived from the South American cinchona tree) to cancer drugs like vincristine (derived from a Madagascan flower). Some research even suggests that being in spaces with more plant and animal species boosts mental health. On the flip side, when those ecosystems are degraded, that can harm human health. Take forests, for example. As we cut them down, we come into more contact with viruses lurking in other species. Deforestation has been linked to outbreaks of Ebola and malaria. Scientists estimate that about half of the over 1 million undescribed viruses out there have the potential to jump into humans and cause disease or the next pandemic.

These “spillovers” are low-probability events, but the more forests we clear, the more we roll the dice. A study out last month found that cutting down forests in Australia drove bats carrying the Hendra virus — a deadly horse pathogen which sometimes causes respiratory and neurological illness in humans — to farms and cities, where they were more likely to spark outbreaks.

If countries can agree on that 30 percent protection target and figure out a way to ensure those protections go in places with lots of biodiversity, it would go a long way to bolstering public health. Spillover events would be reduced, potentially sparing the globe of avoidable pandemics. Yet-to-be-discovered medications might be preserved in forests that would’ve otherwise been cleared. And preserving healthy, intact ecosystems would help clean the air, filter water and store carbon. All of those things affect human health, too.

Who’s going to pay to protect biodiversity?

Setting targets is the first step, but ensuring protections are actually put in place requires money that many biodiversity-rich nations don’t have. If COP15 stands a chance at succeeding, low- and middle-income countries will need financial assistance from wealthy nations, whose consumption is one of the main drivers of deforestation.

An earlier draft framework proposed that developed nations transfer $10 billion a year to lower-income countries to help pay for biodiversity protections. Some experts are calling for an annual fund six times larger — $60 billion a year. Fights over funding have stalled meetings leading up to the current talks in Montreal.

How’s the meeting going so far? When does it end?

Countries participating in the talks began drafting a new biodiversity agreement years ago.

But on Tuesday, a top U.N. official warned that negotiations ahead of the talks had not produced the desired results. “Some progress has been made, but not so much as needed or expected,” said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the executive secretary for the U.N. Convention on Biodiversity. “And I have personally to admit that I don’t feel that the delegates went as far as we expected.”





There’s still time left, however: The meeting does not end until Dec. 19.

