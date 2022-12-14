Is covid like the flu now? A Grid No Dumb Questions Video

It’s been a recurring question for nearly three years now, asked at all the different stages of the pandemic: Isn’t covid just like the flu?

In the very early stages of the outbreak, there were those — politicians and others — who insisted there was nothing to worry about, because they believed the new virus would prove no more of a threat than the annual outbreaks of influenza. But public health experts knew better, and before long, the answer became obvious to most: The suffering and death rates made covid-19 a far greater danger.

But the questions and comparisons resurfaced when the omicron variant took hold, because it was much less deadly. In other words, many wondered again, Wasn’t it kind of like the flu? As Grid Public Health Reporter Jonathan Lambert says, “People try to equate covid with the flu because they’re tired of covid, and because they’re vaccinated and boosted and feel pretty safe.”

Three years into the pandemic and one year after the arrival of omicron, it seemed a good moment to tackle this question. And it’s not only not a “dumb question”; it’s a critical one, for public health officials and policymakers alike, as they manage the current phase of the pandemic and plan for public health crises to come. Lambert has the answers, in this week’s episode of “No Dumb Questions.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.