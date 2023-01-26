Red states push to bar gender-affirming care for trans teens

At least 18 states are considering legislation that would outlaw treating teens with puberty-blocking hormones or gender-confirming surgery — threatening to create a wall of states where such care would be at best unavailable and at worst a criminal act.

The push by conservative lawmakers across the country is already having a chilling effect on gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary teens even in states where such treatments are not at risk of being outlawed. Clinics in Tennessee and Texas have shut down under pressure from politicians; others, in places like D.C. and Boston, have received threats and harassment.

The latest wave of bills largely mirrors a 2021 Arkansas law that outlaws treating minors with puberty-blocking drugs or with gender-affirming surgery; in 2022, Arizona and Alabama approved similar laws. Meanwhile, Texas’ attorney general last year issued an opinion calling gender-affirming care child abuse, and Florida’s medical board — controlled by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis — effectively banned it by vote in November.

These state policies, including those that are already law and those promised this year, contravene the current standard of care for trans and nonbinary teens, putting doctors in an “impossible position,” said pediatrician Kathryn Lowe of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She is based in Montana, one of the states where lawmakers this year have introduced legislation, S.B. 99, that would restrict gender care for anyone under 18.

Physicians “are obliged to do no harm, where withholding medically necessary care does harm,” Lowe said. “If we do that, we are punished as physicians under these laws. We lose our license, our patients lose their doctors, [and] our institutions lose their funding.”

The current efforts to restrict care for trans and nonbinary youth come even as transgender people and gender diversity have moved into the mainstream. The White House celebrated a Transgender Day of Visibility in March. Transgender mayors, state lawmakers and judges have been elected across the country. Caitlyn Jenner of the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” became a household name after a 2015 transition announced on a television special, followed by other celebrities.

Among U.S. teens, anywhere from 1 in 50 to nearly 1 in 10 identifies as transgender or otherwise gender-diverse in surveys (around 3 percent of minors in New York identify as trans, more specifically, while 0.6 percent in Wyoming do). Medical care for trans teens has evolved as well, beginning with acceptance of their identities. It can also include years of counseling, drug treatment and, rarely, surgery — with some combination of those options seen as leading to better lives for them, based on years of research, according to the American Medical Association and other medical societies. Trans teens have more than 12 times higher odds of a suicide attempt requiring medical care than other teens, and gender-affirming care has been shown to cut their risk of suicidality by 73 percent. Because those benefits diminish if care waits until adulthood, medical societies argue that it would be better for parents, kids and their doctors to make decisions about adolescent healthcare, rather than lawmakers.

Simply counseling kids with gender issues this way would be illegal under the proposed Montana law, said Lowe. Treatment that meets medical standards could lead to a pharmaceutical intervention, puberty-blocking drugs, which the bill prohibits anyone to “promote or advocate” for, as well as including prohibitions against “social transitioning” — that is people wearing different clothes or changing their pronouns to address their gender identity.

“I know doctors who are talking about moving because of all this,” said Lowe. “And we already have a doctor shortage in this state. And where does that leave our patients, who can’t move? They matter.”

That Florida’s DeSantis, as well as the Republican governors of Texas and Virginia are all leading charges on trans bills, not just healthcare but education ones, points to 2024 Republican presidential primary politics, said Jenn Curtin of the Equality Federation, which tracks laws affecting LBGTQ people. “These are all potential [presidential] hopefuls where legislatures are pushing these bills, and they are supporting the passage of these bills to use as a wedge issue.”

Tragic consequences

Like the 2021 law they copy, the Arkansas Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, the bills now in state legislatures nationwide focus heavily on prohibiting surgery, the rarest outcome of gender-affirming treatment, which is portrayed by the legislation as experiments on children. The bills often list various procedures in some detail (including ones such as “hair reconstruction” and “pectoral implants”) and gravely express concern about a medical community bent on profiting off surgery on children, noting increases in gender confirmation surgeries in recent years.

In reality, there are only about 100 surgeons nationwide performing these gender-related surgeries. A Reuters report found that just 56 genital surgeries were performed on minors from 2019 to 2021 in the U.S., which is likely an undercount. The bills aimed at limiting trans care do carve out exceptions to their prohibitions for children born with mixed genitalia or genetics, which may also include some of the surgeries counted by Reuters.

“The surgeons who do these procedures are very few, and they are very, very cautious, to make sure everyone is on board with a decision, after years of counseling,” said Aidan Key, author of the forthcoming “Trans Children in Today’s Schools.” Increases in these surgeries in recent years reflect more parents accepting their transgender children and involving them in counseling earlier in life, rather than a stampede to surgery, he said: “No one is saying, ‘Oh, you just decided last week to do this, well, let’s go ahead.’ That doesn’t happen.”

The bills would prohibit puberty-blocking hormones, arguing that no one has conducted a long-term study of their effects, and would likewise bar hormone treatments for gender — essentially testosterone and estrogen — asking for a randomized clinical trial specifically on that use. Such provisions amount to implicit demands for a medically impossible experiment; randomly giving some kids placebo versions of the drugs and some actual drugs would quickly reveal who was in the control group and who wasn’t. (That’s aside from any ethical concerns such a study would raise.)

In a 2021 letter decrying the Arkansas law, American Medical Association CEO James Madara wrote, “Evidence has demonstrated that forgoing gender-affirming care can have tragic consequences,” citing research more than a decade old finding increased risks of suicide and depression from denying kids such treatment. Transgender people have roughly three times the normal risk of a mental health disorder, the letter noted, “widely thought” a consequence of discrimination and stigma.

A more recent two-year study of both puberty blockers and hormones for gender care in Dutch children published in the New England Journal of Medicine found around 70 percent of teens with severe depression who started taking hormones reported mild or moderate depression two years later. Only 2.9 percent of the study participants stopped taking the hormones. An editorial accompanying the study concluded the results added to evidence of the benefits of hormone treatments in transgender teens, while calling for more research.

The gulf between the gender-affirming care pictured in the various bills and its reality in the clinic explains why the laws “simply aren’t practical,” said Lowe, the pediatrician. Kids regularly come into pediatricians’ offices with questions about their gender and ask for counseling that the Montana bill would make dicey. Counseling is where gender-affirming care starts, with puberty blockers and hormones only an option later, depending on decisions made by the kids and their parents, who can always decide to stop using them. The puberty blockers can provide a few years of time for counseling to take place without a ticking clock hanging over the teen. Surgery is only a rare outcome (and even then is more often mastectomies rather than genital surgeries, based on statistics).

“This is medical care that has been the standard of care for years,” she said. “What we do in medicine is provide the best possible healthcare, and this is no different.”

Cultural war

In 2021, the then-governor of Arkansas, Republican Asa Hutchinson, vetoed the SAFE Act as the “product of a cultural war in America” leading to “vast overreach” into private medical decisions. His veto was overridden by the state legislature.





However, his viewpoint is widely shared. LBGTQ advocates see the sudden blossoming of adolescent gender care bills nationwide, and of conservative lawmakers’ sudden concern for trans youth after decades of, at best, indifference, as a sign of a new culture war front opened and exploited by politicians, after years of bathroom bills and barring trans kids from competing on sports teams. “It is a coordinated political campaign, obviously,” said Whitman-Walker Institute Executive Director Kellan Baker. “I would call it a cynical push for votes using a wedge issue to deny medical care to young people.”

The parallels to the politics of abortion are similar, he and other advocates argued, with the gender health bills’ fixation on relatively rare surgeries meant to drive conservative voters to the polls, horrified by a portrayal of evil doctors hurting innocents. The Arkansas bill argued “that the medical community is allowing individuals who experience distress at identifying with their biological sex to be subjects of irreversible and drastic nongenital gender reassignment surgery and irreversible, permanently sterilizing genital gender reassignment surgery,” for example, in its widely copied language. A key supporter of a Utah bill now in the offing, State Sen. Mike Kennedy, a Republican and family physician, last week similarly called himself a “defender of children,” on the statehouse floor to explain his position. (The American Academy of Family Physicians, like the AMA and other medical societies, instead opposes the laws, seeing them as an unwarranted intrusion by politicians into medicine. )

The outcome of the bills already looks likely to deliver a national patchwork for gender-affirming care, mirroring the post-Dobbs decision landscape for abortion, with Republican-led states outlawing gender-affirming care and Democratic-led ones, like California, moving to protect it, said Cathy Renna, communications director of the National LGBTQ Task Force.

The Equality Federation’s Curtin said that new bills aimed against trans people are popping up so fast in statehouses that legislative trackers are having trouble keeping up. Texas and Missouri have at least 10 bills restricting trans healthcare introduced in their legislatures. “Missouri scheduled three different hearings on separate bills for the same time today,” she said on Tuesday, perhaps a bid to keep experts testifying against them all. The bills don’t all just target kids and teens who are legal minors; some, like Oklahoma’s, would block gender care for adults up to age 26.

Key is more optimistic for the long run, seeing the bills as a sign that the awareness of trans teens is growing in American life, a wider awakening that will ultimately succeed, like accommodations for physical or cognitive differences now mundane in schools but absent in the past. “The shifts now are — we did teach children to hide. We did cause them harm. That didn’t work,” he said. In the last 20 years, medicine has learned to support teens’ identities instead and found that helped.

“What’s difficult is the systematic and societal change needed to get the world on board, and that’s where the lion’s share of the resistance is coming from, because nobody wants to do that,” said Key. However, kids today are comfortable with a society that is more fluid with gender identities and will grow up not seeing gender-affirming care as threatening as older people today do. But he acknowledged, “It is not going to happen fast enough for kids today. So, we are going to have a body count. And that terrifies me for them.”

Lowe, the pediatrician, is also worried about her patients. If Montana’s legislature passes S.B. 99 this year, her immediate hope is for court challenges to block it from taking effect. “I feel in my heart that if this bill passes it will harm kids,” she said. “Kids will lose medically necessary, sometimes lifesaving care, kids who are just trying to grow up in this world right now.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.