The battle over state abortion-pill bans will begin in West Virginia

Starting a nationwide courtroom battle over abortion pills that will likely end up at the Supreme Court, the drugmaker GenBioPro filed suit against West Virginia’s ban on the medication, mifepristone.

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June ended the national right to abortion. West Virginia then enacted a complete abortion ban — including the use of abortion pills — setting up a constitutional clash because the Food and Drug Administration deems the drugs safe and effective for ending pregnancies up to 10 weeks. In the lawsuit filed on Wednesday, GenBioPro, one of two domestic makers of the drug, says that the FDA’s powers over interstate commerce, which allow sales of the drug, supersede state laws such as West Virginia’s, a legal concept known as “preemption.”

The result is a clash over how much power the Constitution grants the federal government over states — one that, in theory, could have major repercussions not just for drug availability but a wide variety of regulatory matters. It also highlights abortion pills as the new center of the country’s legal fights over abortion in the post-Roe v. Wade era. Abortion opponents have filed suit in Texas challenging the FDA’s decision to approve abortion pills two decades ago, while in North Carolina, an obstetrician is suing to overturn state laws requiring physicians to dispense the drugs to patients directly in certified facilities, with mandatory counseling.

All told, at least 29 states have abortion laws or restrictions that exceed FDA rules on abortion pills, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research and policy organization.

“States cannot substitute their medical and scientific judgments for judgments FDA has made, and doing so undermines not only access to medication, but the country’s entire drug regulation system,” said GenBioPro’s legal counsel Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, a nonprofit legal organization, in a statement.

West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a county prosecutor, Mark Sorsaia, both named as defendants in the lawsuit, have not yet responded to Grid’s request for comment. But Morrisey told CNN that “the U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that regulating abortion is a state issue.”

What might happen next

The West Virginia lawsuit represents a more fundamental preemption case than the North Carolina lawsuit, given it targets the ban on medication abortion itself, instead of how abortion pills can be dispensed. But both cases could have wide-ranging consequences for access to medication abortion nationwide — a procedure that now accounts for more than half of all abortions in the United States.

Medication abortion involves two different pills given at different times. Mifepristone is first taken to block the action of hormones early in pregnancy, and a second drug — misoprostol — leads to cramping. Medication abortion is as safe as surgical abortion and offers privacy and remote prescribing advantages. It is approved by the FDA for the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. During the pandemic, restriction on remote prescribing of the pills were relaxed, with no ill effect found on patient safety.

David S. Cohen, a law professor at Drexel University, said that the lawsuits in West Virginia and North Carolina are based on “very strong arguments” by the plaintiffs. “When you have a conflict between the federal government and the states, the federal government wins,” he said. “The only thing that can stop it is the politics of abortion, which is inseparable from it. So it’s not a slam dunk, as much as legally I think it should be.”

Last year, GenBioPro voluntarily withdrew a legal challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban, likely because the case — filed in 2020, while Roe was still the law of the land — would have faced one of the most conservative federal courts in the country after the national right to abortion had been repealed.

In choosing to file the new lawsuit in West Virginia, “I think [the company] is thinking strategically about where in the country they might get a more receptive set of judges than other places,” said Cohen. Any appeal in the case, filed in federal district court in West Virginia, would go to the federal district court where the company filed suit. In this case, that would be the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which has a slight majority of judges appointed by Democratic presidents.

The outcome of the West Virginia case likely has larger national implications. But just how large will depend on how broadly the district court judge writes the opinion. “If GenBioPro wins, at a minimum West Virginia abortion bans will have to allow for medication abortion,” said Cohen. “But the judge might write an opinion to have a national injunction that applies more broadly than West Virginia.”

If GenBioPro wins, the case will almost certainly get appealed by the state of West Virginia and eventually could wind its way to the Supreme Court. If it fails, “it’s the status quo,” said Cohen. “That’s the beauty of this kind of case, things aren’t going to get worse if you lose, and you can try elsewhere.”

It’s likely these two cases are the first of many similar cases to be filed in abortion-restrictive states across the country, by manufacturers like GenBioPro and reproductive rights groups. “With multiple cases around the country, you’re more likely to get some judge somewhere to agree with you and write a strong opinion,” said Cohen. “This is a long-term strategy that can’t put all its eggs in one basket.”

The ultimate fate of those eggs will likely be decided by the Supreme Court, which could either cement access to medication abortion across the country or open the door for states to exert more control over what drugs are available within their borders. That creates a certain legal X factor, given the court’s recent shift to a 6-3 conservative majority that in its last term overturned several longstanding legal precedents on a variety of topics, including the national right to abortion created by Roe.

“I think this is on the trajectory to go to the Supreme Court,” said Cohen. Given the current Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year, they might be expected to side with states on the preemption issue, Cohen said. But it could take years before one of these cases makes its way through appellate courts to those nine judges, he said. “And who knows what the court looks like when it gets there.”

