Want to stop police abuse? Screen out the abusers, experts say.

In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, the Memphis police officers who repeatedly punched and kicked him, sprayed him with pepper spray and tasered him, shouted abuse like, “I’m going to baton the f**k out of you” and joked about their brutality afterwards have been charged with murder, kidnapping and assault.

Of the many questions raised after the release of the shocking video of Nichols’ beating, a big one remained: How could people who would do something like this become police officers?

Research has shown policing may attract applicants with propensities for violence. Several studies have suggested domestic violence abusers, for instance, tend to be overrepresented in police departments. Experts say most jurisdictions have failed to implement reforms that could help screen them out before they’re hired.

Those hiring might not catch everyone with a violent predisposition, even with the best screenings — but many police departments now aren’t doing enough, experts say.

“It’s impossible to overemphasize the importance of prescreening, including intensive psychological screening, to weed out violent people and bullies in the police application process,” wrote Svante Myrick, former mayor of Ithaca, New York, in a recent Boston Globe op-ed. The city implemented enhanced screening measures several years ago and saw a remarkable drop in abuse complaints about new officers.

Keeping abusers out

The field of policing may attract candidates who are prone to physical abuse, research suggests. For instance, a 2000 study found that one in 10 officers “admitted to having ever slapped, punched or otherwise injured a spouse or romantic partner,” and other studies have estimated the rate of domestic violence among police officer families to be as high as 40 percent.

Some claim those trends are the product of law enforcement’s on-the-job stress, but experts push back on that hypothesis. “In my research and in talking to domestic violence researchers, it becomes clear that stress doesn’t really cause abuse,” Alex Roslin, journalist and author of “Police Wife: The Secret Epidemic of Police Domestic Violence,” said in 2020. “There are lots of stressful jobs. Paramedics and surgeons and firefighters don’t have this kind of problem.”

One of the best ways to prevent police brutality and abuse — according to a series of reports and reviews produced by national commissions spanning the past five decades — is to put better controls around who gets to carry a badge and a gun. Most states, including Tennessee, fail to follow best practices in screening police candidates, experts told Grid.

Four of the five Memphis officers charged in Nichols’ death had previously faced reprimands or suspensions, including for violations relating to use of force.

Tennessee requires police agencies to submit applicants to a degree of psychological evaluation but fails to require other measures – including a written questionnaire or interviews by trained psychologists – which could help detect troubling traits in recruits.

“There are 13 states that still don’t mandate ... psychological screening of any sort,” said Karen Amendola, chief behavioral scientist at the National Policing Institute. “And in the 37 that have it, most of them do not follow best practice standards for what type of training the psychologist has, and what type of tools they use to do their assessment.”

“Too obvious to require detailed discussion”

The need to better screen policing applicants for violent tendencies and other dangerous propensities has long been recognized. In the 1960s, President Lyndon Johnson’s Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice —also known as the Katzenbach Commission — released its 1967 final report noting that officer candidates should be assessed for their emotional stability.

“The consequences of putting on the street officers who, however highly educated, are prejudiced, or slow-witted, or hot-tempered, or timid or dishonest are too obvious to require detailed discussion,” the Katzenbach Commission’s report states. “Thorough personal screening of police candidates is a clear necessity.”

Shortly afterward, another presidential commission under the Nixon Administration — the National Advisory Commission on Annual Justice Standards and Goals — recommended that by 1975 every law enforcement agency have a trained professional administer standard psychological tests “or other means of evaluating the characteristics of applicants which may be detrimental to police work.”

Decades later, following protests surrounding the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, President Barack Obama created yet another presidential policing task force.

In 2014, Obama’s “Task Force on 21st Century Policing” recommended that law enforcement “[e]xamine hiring practices to better involve the community in recruiting and screening of recruits.”

Today, only four states — California, Maine, South Carolina and Washington — require psychological screening both to screen out candidates for law enforcement jobs and to screen in candidates.

The death of Nichols has renewed conversations about how police candidates should be selected.

California standard

Local officials and policymakers have argued that more stringent screening can be one of the most effective ways to reduce police abuse.





Myrick, the former Ithaca mayor, said that implementing enhanced psychological screening weeded out 75 percent of candidates to his city’s police force and that most police abuse complaints came from officers hired before the screening improvements.

Among the 37 states with screening requirements, Amendola, of the National Policing Institute, held up California as an example of perhaps the only state that has exemplary standards, despite its lengthy and checkered history with police abuse.

In recent years California has rolled out important standards, Amendola said, include hiring qualified psychologists to conduct screenings, providing copies of background check materials to police psychologists and developing agency-specific screening guidelines based on input from the communities they serve.

“What I would say is that of the 37 states, very few of them actually adhere to best practice standards,” she said. “And my guess is because they don’t really know what they are.”

California’s law should serve as a model for other states, three experts in police psychology wrote in a paper published late last year in the journal “Professional Psychology: Research and Practice.” The authors argued that “such legislative and regulatory change could go a long way toward addressing concerns raised following the tragic murder of George Floyd and other high-visibility instances of police misconduct.”

“[T]he broad disparity among statewide mandates, and the absence of any standards in 13 states, is a serious impediment to nationwide efforts to effectively screen out candidates who lack the psychological attributes necessary to safely and effectively perform the duties of a police officer,” the paper notes.

On Jan. 28, Democratic Tennessee state lawmakers announced plans to introduce legislation aimed at strengthening the state’s psychological screening of potential law enforcement hires.

“We want to make sure that when you’re hired that you have had a psychological evaluation and that you’re suited for this job,” Tennessee State Rep. G.A. Hardaway said, “and the job is suited to you.”

The Memphis Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

