Will NASA send people to Mars? A Grid No Dumb Questions Video

Will NASA send people to Mars? And if so, how? And why? It’s been more than half a century since the first astronauts landed on the moon, and just as long since the idea of a mission to the red planet was first broached. As Grid Science Reporter Dan Vergano said about putting people on Mars, “That’s the plan, but it’s been the plan for 60 years.” Now NASA has a new plan, and a program called Artemis — which aims ultimately to land human beings on Mars.

Of course, as Vergano notes in this week’s edition of “No Dumb Questions,” this is wildly complicated — far more so than a mission to the moon. As he says, with understatement, “You don’t just get in a rocket ship and press ‘go.’” There are issues involving the mental and physical health of astronauts, given the years it would take to travel to and from Mars; there are also solar storms and orbital mechanics to consider (Vergano explains it all); and even then, the target date is 2039.

Still, it’s tantalizing to consider, and hardly a “dumb question”: Will NASA send people to Mars?

