The fashion’s industry’s reckoning with ‘forever chemicals’

As fashion month kicks off in New York City, there is an underlying debate in the industry about how its products are made that have potentially damaging health effects.

The controversy is over so-called forever chemicals — known more commonly among manufacturers as PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Companies that make consumer goods, like 3M and Chick-fil-A, have announced they’re parting ways with such chemicals, which are common in a whole host of consumer products — including things like dental floss, shampoo bottles, stain-resistant couches and cookware, as well as clothing items from all different brands.

The chemicals are popular in the fashion industry because they enable two attributes many people like their clothing to have, said Rebecca Fuoco, director of science communications at the Green Science Policy Institute: being water-repellent and stain-resistant.

The fashion industry is one of many to face a reckoning over the use of these chemicals in its products. They’ve recently come under scrutiny because scientific studies reveal that exposure to these chemicals can have serious effects on health, including liver damage and an increase in certain types of cancers, to name just a few.

Danny Katz, executive director at CoPIRG (Colorado Public Interest Research Group), doesn’t think finding alternatives should be a huge problem. A lot of clothing, he said, simply doesn’t need PFAS and can be made without it and without an alternative.

“Part of the reason these chemicals are used is to make something water-resistant. Do we need every clothing we own to be water-resistant?” he said. “That can be a really simple way to just kind of phase out PFAS pretty quickly.”

How the fashion industry became the focus of this campaigning against “forever chemicals”

This issue is gaining traction, Katz said, because more and more studies have recently come out about the harmful effects of these chemicals, which environmental advocacy groups can then use to raise public awareness about the harms of PFAS.

The criticism is having real-world effects.

A New York bill, passed by the state legislature in May, will prohibit the use of PFAS in clothing starting in December 2023. California passed a similar law in September, prohibiting the distributing, selling or offering for sale textiles that have PFAS starting in January 2025, the Hill reported. Maine will also prohibit selling products with intentionally added PFAS.

Some states have also started regulating PFAS in drinking water, cosmetics, firefighting foam and other consumer products. And, as of this month, the European Union is considering a proposal to prohibit PFAS.

Other companies have voluntarily said they would search for alternatives. Fjällräven, for example, uses a combination of cotton, polyester and wax on its jackets, pants and backpacks. Other major companies like Levi Strauss & Co., Victoria’s Secret, and Deckers Brands (Ugg and Teva) have strong commitments to entirely phase out PFAS, according to PIRG.

The science: What do we know about what “forever chemicals” do — and don’t do — for your health?

According to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), high-level exposure to certain PFAS can have serious health effects: decreased vaccine response in kids, increased risk of certain cancers, higher risk of high blood pressure or preeclampsia in women, and changes in liver enzymes.

Yes, some PFAS can be absorbed through the skin. But per the ATSDR, research suggests that exposure to certain PFAS (like PFOA and PFOS) from consumer products (including clothing) is typically low when compared with exposure through, say, tainted drinking water.

“Based on the available data, only a small amount of PFAS can get into your body from skin contacting PFAS-contaminated water,” said the ATSDR on its website, whereas “most PFAS do not evaporate into the air from water readily.”

Still, there’s more research that needs to be done on how risky clothing with PFAS is. Jamie DeWitt, professor of pharmacology and toxicology at East Carolina University, said nobody in the scientific community can yet identify a person’s level of exposure through clothing. But, she added, it’s still a risk most scientists agree is there.

She explained that you can measure PFAS in people’s homes in dust, but those PFAS could come from a variety of fabrics: furniture, flooring and clothing. “To the best of my knowledge, nobody has ever disseminated or dissected or fingerprinted the dust to try to figure out what came from where,” she said.

What is known is that drinking water is one of the most common ways to be exposed to PFAS.

According to a September 2022 report from the Government Accountability Office, 18 percent of six state’s 5,300 water systems had at least two PFAS, which is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s acceptable limits. And in June 2022, the EPA significantly lowered the acceptable level of two types of PFAS (PFOA and PFOS) in water to close to zero. “The EPA is saying that if you can detect these two levels of PFAS in drinking water, the levels are too high,” said DeWitt, adding, “in my opinion, no level is without risk.”

There’s also a health risk for wildlife, DeWitt said. Marine scientists have hypothesized that marine mammals and marine turtles are at increased risk of getting sick because of the PFAS in their blood and the effects of those PFAS on their immune system.





The problems with getting rid of such chemicals

Sometimes retailers and fashion companies might not even know what kind of chemicals are being used in their products, Mike Schade, director of Toxic-Free Future, said. A lot of fashion companies and retailers have different suppliers overseas, making it hard to keep track of everything that goes into clothing.

“They might have many multiple levels of suppliers that they’re working with,” Schade noted. “And they may not have direct knowledge of or control of what chemicals or suppliers are or aren’t using.”

Another reason it’s so hard to limit PFAS in the U.S. is because there is an issue with regulating chemicals, more generally.

It’s challenging to get new chemicals approved, and it’s challenging to remove chemicals from the market once they have been determined to have negative effects on people and the environment, said Lauren Richter, a sociology professor at the University of Toronto Mississauga. Another issue: Chemical manufacturers like DuPont and 3M, among others, she said, are sometimes the only ones who know what is going into their often trade-secret-protected chemicals.

But as more and more companies start to look for alternatives, Schade said, the cost will come down. “Suppliers of alternatives can achieve economies of scale as more and more brands and retailers begin transitioning to new alternatives,” he said. Schade added that although hard numbers are not available, he has not heard that cost is a major barrier in transitioning away from PFAS.

And then there is who has control over the policies in place. Richter said that DuPont, one of the main producers of PFAS, played a significant role in shaping the Toxic Substances Control Act, which puts the burden of proof on the people that are harmed that have to act through the EPA and not the company. The EPA doesn’t have the data it needs to argue for a change, said Richter. “Across the board in many different sorts of small technical ways and then bigger, audacious ways, that chemical industry exerts so much dominance within the regulatory domain,” she added.

Given that public awareness and policy awareness has risen around the dangers of these chemicals, there’s a greater incentive for clothing companies to move quickly to adopt new PFAS regulations.

“I don’t think any company wants to be the last company using [PFAS], when we’re hearing these terrifying stories of these forever chemicals,” Katz said.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.