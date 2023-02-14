Over-the-counter naloxone won’t solve the opioid epidemic

Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will vote Wednesday on whether to recommend that naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdose, be made available over the counter for the first time.

Two companies are seeking permission to sell the drug as a nasal spray without a prescription. The move could help expand the reach of the lifesaving drug at a time when opioid overdoses killed over 80,000 Americans last year alone, but experts fear high costs could blunt its impact.

Also known as Narcan, the drug is safe and can be administered by bystanders without medical training. Public health advocates have long argued that it shouldn’t require a prescription, and the FDA has been trying to persuade pharmaceutical companies to apply for over-the-counter status since 2017. Still, just two have done it — the large pharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions, which currently manufactures the nasal spray naloxone product known as Narcan, and Harm Reduction Therapeutics, a nonprofit founded specifically to manufacture over-the-counter naloxone. The FDA is reviewing both companies’ applications this month, with Emergent BioSolutions’ application coming first. That decision is due by March 29.

“There’s no reason naloxone shouldn’t already be available this way,” said Sarah Evans, global director of harm reduction at the nonprofit Open Society Foundations. “People should be able to just walk into a pharmacy like you’d buy any other medicine. It’s like a miracle drug and it’s not something that can be abused.”

But Evans and other harm-reduction experts argue that any over-the-counter versions of naloxone likely won’t be enough to meet the enormous need for overdose antidote. That’s because nasal spray naloxone is orders of magnitude more expensive than generic injectable naloxone, which is often preferred by those who need naloxone most — people who abuse opioids. Some experts worry the focus on over-the-counter nasal sprays could crowd out injection kits that are currently doing the most good for the least amount of money.

Currently, harm-reduction programs can buy generic injectable naloxone for about $5 or less per dose. Neither Emergent BioSolutions nor Harm Reduction Therapeutics has said specifically what they would charge for an approved OTC version, though experts expect it will be significantly more expensive.

“Putting an expensive product over the counter does not solve our problem; [it’s] still too expensive,” said Maya Doe-Simkins, a co-director of the nonprofit group Remedy Alliance/For The People, which distributes generic naloxone to harm-reduction programs. “Every single dollar spent on an expensive product is dollars taken away from the last-mile efforts to get naloxone where it needs to be.”

How people currently get naloxone

Naloxone currently comes in two major forms: injectable and nasal spray. The FDA approved injectable naloxone for overdose prevention in 1971, but until the 1990s it was used almost exclusively in medical settings. The agency approved Narcan, a nasal spray version seen by some as more convenient, in 2015. A two-pack retails for about $140, but doses are often discounted to around $40. Both forms are still technically available only by prescription, but regulatory workarounds have made naloxone more available than ever.

All 50 states currently have some kind of standing order for naloxone, which allows individuals to obtain naloxone from pharmacies without a prescription. But those who benefit most from easy access to naloxone — people who use drugs — are often the least likely to go to pharmacies for it, according to some experts. The standing orders require a person to ask for the drug at a pharmacy counter, rather than picking it up off the shelves.

“There’s a huge stigma against people who use drugs in pharmacies,” said Alex Bennett, director of the opioid overdose prevention program at New York University’s School of Global Public Health. “So many people [who use drugs] just don’t go to pharmacies anymore because they’re treated like s---.”

Still, pharmacies distributed about 1.2 million doses of naloxone in 2021, up from just 134,000 in 2016, according to data from the American Medical Association. “In some states, pharmacies have played a major role in getting people naloxone,” said Alice Bell, the overdose prevention project coordinator for Prevention Point Pittsburgh, a nonprofit drug harm-reduction organization. “But in most places they haven’t played that significant a role.”

Instead, many get naloxone from community-based organizations such as Prevention Point Pittsburgh, which can obtain prescriptions from medical providers to distribute naloxone directly to people who use drugs. These organizations, which range from harm-reduction programs to church groups, often get naloxone from the state for free or at no cost. Some programs buy from Remedy Alliance, a nonprofit that acts as a “middle person” that sells or donates injectable naloxone for about $5 or less per dose, and has sent out 670,000 doses since August 2022, according to co-director Doe-Simkins. Remedy Alliance also sells $19 prepackaged kits with two doses and other supplies.

Even with recent increases in availability, there’s still nowhere near enough naloxone to meet existing need in nearly all states, according to recent research. Over-the-counter naloxone will undoubtedly improve access for some, experts told Grid, but may not be helpful to those who need it most for two major reasons — price and preference.

Too costly

Emergent BioSolutions did not respond to Grid’s request for comment on how much over-the-counter Narcan would cost, but experts suspect it won’t be cheap.

“I wouldn’t expect it to be more expensive, but I wouldn’t expect it to be much cheaper either,” said Doe-Simkins. “Even getting in the low $30 range seems unlikely,” she said.

Harm Reduction Therapeutics, the nonprofit also applying for over-the-counter approval, has said it plans to give away some doses for free and sell the rest at cost. But even that may still put nasal sprays at a higher price point than injectables. “The actual devices are just more expensive,” said Doe-Simkins. “The little plastic things, unfilled, unlabeled, unpackaged, are still like six or seven bucks.”

At scale, the math just won’t add up for many programs, said Haven Wheelock, director of harm-reduction programs at Outside In, a nonprofit in Portland, Oregon. Her organization distributes about 500 to 1,000 doses of naloxone every month directly to people who use drugs. “If the product is a few dollars, we can afford to do that,” she said. “If that product is $100, it’s not really viable.”

For individuals, over-the-counter naloxone could make the biggest difference in areas without community-based naloxone programs, experts told Grid. While most insurance currently covers naloxone when procured through a pharmacy, that might change if it’s made over-the-counter. “If it’s more than a few bucks, then people are gonna have all kinds of calculations in their minds,” said Bennett. “It should be free, or we should be pricing it like cheap condoms; anything more is going to be a barrier. Intranasal naloxone will be for the sanitized, better-to-do people who use drugs.”

Different preferences

While nasal sprays are often framed as more convenient and easier to use, many people who use drugs actually prefer injectable naloxone.





“Every product has its advantages and disadvantages,” said Doe-Simkins, “but the most consistent advantage we hear from people who really like injectable naloxone is that it’s titratable, meaning you can get as much or as little as you want. All the other products give metered doses.”

That’s important because giving someone who’s taken an opioid too much naloxone can cause very intense withdrawal symptoms. A more precisely targeted dose can save a person’s life while minimizing the pain of withdrawal. “If it becomes practice where administering naloxone necessarily precipitates withdrawal, which can be wildly uncomfortable, then we’re going to see people hiding from the folks who have naloxone,” Doe-Simkins said.

The FDA is not currently inviting over-the-counter applications for non-auto-injectable forms of naloxone. Over-the-counter medications must be easy to use, and regulators may be reluctant to approve an over-the-counter product that involves administering syringes, said Bell of Prevention Point Pittsburgh. “On the state level, it took us several years to get standing orders to include injectable naloxone because of worries around liability for needle sticks,” she said. People who aren’t used to using syringes might be more comfortable with nasal sprays, she said, but it’s less of an issue for those who regularly use drugs.

To be clear, every expert Grid spoke to supported the FDA’s push to make nasal spray naloxone available over the counter. But many worry that focusing too much attention and money on over-the-counter nasal sprays will take attention away from a product that’s less expensive and preferred by those who need it most.

“There’s some folks who [over-the-counter intranasal naloxone] will work well for,” said Doe-Simkins. But from a macro perspective, she expects those will “be largely people who have great concern, but very limited opportunity to use naloxone during an overdose.”

This story was updated to more accurately reflect Alice Bell’s view on whether the general public would want to use an injectable form of naloxone.

Thanks to Dave Tepps for copy editing this article.