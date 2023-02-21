Jimmy Carter’s real legacy: Saving millions from a devastating disease

Former president Jimmy Carter helped broker the landmark Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, created the Department of Education, turned Habitat for Humanity into a cause célèbre and won a Nobel Peace Prize.

But his biggest accomplishment is one that is unknown to many Americans: leading the global fight to wipe out Guinea worm, a disabling parasite that once afflicted millions of people in more than 20 countries in Africa and Asia.

Since 1986, Carter and his Carter Center in Atlanta have led the global battle against the worm, which causes a disease for which there is no test or treatment. Stopping it requires hard, ongoing and less-than-glamorous work: raising funds, distributing water filters, educating people at risk and funding cutting-edge research, all while drawing in help from national governments, businesses and philanthropists.

The effects have been astounding. More than 3 million people were infected with the parasite in the mid-1980s, when Carter adopted the issue. Last year, the global total dipped to an all-time low of just 13 cases. Some epidemiologists estimate that the campaign against Guinea worm has prevented up to 90 million infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, when Carter was diagnosed with cancer and began to slow down his public work, he told reporters, “I’d like for the last Guinea worm to die before I do.”

The goal now, led by the Carter Center under the auspices of the World Health Organization, is to completely wipe out Guinea worm infection by 2030, making it only the second human pathogen (after smallpox) to be eradicated.

“Most Americans don’t realize the giant we have among us” in Carter, said Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University. “The reason they don’t realize it is that much of his work has been in areas that are not popular — that don’t affect the rich. That makes them even more important. This is a man that hasn’t done it for glory or fame. He’s done it because it’s the virtuous thing to do.”

Carter’s work on Guinea worm, a horrific disease that has long afflicted some of the world’s poorest people, “is absolutely the best example of that,” Gostin added.

“He’s gentle, he’s humble, he’s modest, he listens, he cares. I don’t know anybody in my field that doesn’t have a great reverence for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A devastating disease and a global fight

Guinea worm is a parasite that infects people who drink stagnant water containing Guinea worm larvae. The painful and disabling disease it causes — known as dracunculiasis — takes about a year to make itself known. The first sign is a painful blister, often on the lower leg; soon after, a worm emerges.

The disease is known for incapacitating its victims, making them unable to work or go to school for months or years. Mali’s Dogon people call the condition the “disease of the empty granary” because infected people are unable to tend and harvest their crops.

There are no tests to diagnose Guinea worm infection before the worm erupts from the skin. There are no vaccines to prevent it nor drugs to treat it. The only way to help an infected person is to slowly pull the worm out, inch by agonizing inch, using a twig or a piece of gauze. The process can take anywhere from a few days to a month.

A Guinea worm emerges from a patient at the Savelugu Case Containment Center.

Without treatment, many sufferers seek relief from the pain and burning by immersing their affected body part in water, often in the same lakes or ponds that supply drinking water. The worm responds by releasing its larvae, continuing the cycle of infection.

The only way to stop transmission is to ensure that people have clean drinking water — the quest that the Carter Center has led for nearly five decades. That campaign officially began in 1986, under the umbrella of the World Health Organization, but its roots go back further, to conversations between Carter and Donald Hopkins, a scientist who studied the worm while working at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and later held a series of senior roles at the Carter Center.

It was an unusual cause for Carter to champion: Unlike diseases such as smallpox, polio or HIV, Guinea worm did not pose a direct risk to the United States or other rich countries. There were no drugs available to fight it. And its consequences are stomach-churning.

“From the outset, developed countries had a vested interest in polio eradication and for that matter smallpox eradication,” Hopkins, now a special adviser to the Carter Center, told the Lancet in 2008. “But Guinea worm was a really hard uphill slog.”

That made Carter’s connections as a former president especially powerful.

“The difference that President Carter made was that he was able to bring in heads to state to recognize this problem and emphasize the importance of doing something about it,” said David Molyneux, a parasitologist and emeritus professor at the University of Liverpool who sits on the WHO commission that will certify Guinea worm eradication. “That was a huge contribution. And he was also able to persuade philanthropic donors and companies such as Dupont to provide materials for filtering drinking water, free of charge.”

That’s especially important for a public health fight that experts knew at the outset would take decades, he added.





ADVERTISEMENT

Over that time, the Carter Center has worked with health ministries and local communities in Africa and Asia to distribute water filters and teach people the importance of using them. The center provides technical and financial assistance to national Guinea worm education programs. It has partnered with chemical maker BASF to oversee the treatment of ponds with larvicide. And the center also continues to fund research on the parasite’s behavior and new strategies to fight it.

“This wasn’t an easy task. This wasn’t something where you get some miracle vaccine or drug and you pay for it with a lot of money like the Gates Foundation does,” Gostin said. “This was something that requires grinding, tedious work and deep endurance. This is a community-by-community struggle.”

And many of those communities are in places facing other major problems that increase the difficulty of trying to improve drinking water and drive out the worm. For instance, fighting in South Sudan between rebels and the government hampered efforts to blot out the worm in what was one of its last major strongholds.

An incredible legacy

At the heart of Carter’s success lies a seeming contradiction — a former president whose stature gave him to the ability to draw other high-level figures in government, business and philanthropy into the Guinea worm fight, even while Carter himself eschewed special treatment.

Speaking with reporters in 2019, he recalled a trip to a Nigerian village battling the parasite.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were traveling in a big motorcade,” he said, as recounted by CNN. “We were driving along, and elementary school children had a big sign that says, ‘Watch out, Guinea worm; here comes Jimmy Carter,’ That was almost as good as a Nobel Prize for me.”

That wasn’t an idle comparison for Carter, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work promoting peace, democracy, human rights and economic and social development.

“He doesn’t hobnob with global leaders,” Gostin said. “He’s much more comfortable talking to a parishioner or a young person going into global health, or a secretary at the Carter Center. And he always gives credit to everyone else.”

The Carter Center’s public health work now extends beyond Guinea worm to encompass five other preventable tropical diseases, including river blindness, malaria and schistosomiasis. More broadly, its approach to improving global health has influenced figures like Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates through their eponymous foundation, as well as former presidents such as Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

“Jimmy Carter is a master of the second act,” Bill Gates wrote in a 2017 blog post (entitled “The man is non-stop”). “He’s managed to accomplish more in the years since he left the White House than most people do in their entire lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A president’s final chapter

Even as Carter dealt with increasingly serious health problems in recent years, the fight to beat the Guinea worm was never far from his mind. While battling brain cancer, he told reporters he hoped to live to see the total eradication of the parasite.

Officially, Carter won’t achieve that ambitious goal. The worm is still present in a handful of countries, and certifying a country as free of the parasite requires going three years without a single human or animal case. But the former president’s decades of work battling the parasite have brought the world very close to that ultimate victory, while preventing the suffering of millions of people who otherwise would have been infected.

“Single-handedly, [Carter] set out to eliminate one of the most vicious and widespread blights in Africa,” Gostin said. “He set out to do it, and he did it” — even if formal eradication is still a goal.

In public health, “you have to expect the unexpected,” Molyneux said. “You have to accept that when you start on the activity.”

With Guinea worm, the unexpected twist was the discovery that the parasite can survive in animals, particularly dogs, and pass between those animals and people. Research funded by the Carter Center on the epidemiology of the disease in Chad, where the role of dogs and fish came into focus, has been hugely important in setting up the grinding fight now underway to reduce cases from tens a year to zero, Molyneux added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Undoubtedly [Carter’s] interest not only in Guinea worm but more broadly in what we call neglected tropical diseases has made a huge impact,” Molyneux said. “This is a legacy that I don’t think anybody can question.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.