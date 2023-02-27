How DOE's covid report fits into lab leak vs. natural origin debate

A new Energy Department analysis concluding that an accidental laboratory leak in China kick-started the pandemic has renewed the political fight over covid’s origins — but it’s not clear that the DOE report is based on significant new information about how and when the virus emerged.

The classified study, first reported on Sunday by the Wall Street Journal, concluded with “low confidence” that SARS-CoV-2 most likely escaped a Chinese lab rather than spilling over naturally from animals to people. Most scientists who study viruses’ evolution favor the latter explanation, based on evidence collected in some of the earliest covid cases in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began.

That didn’t stop Republicans from portraying the report as definitive evidence that the covid pandemic started at a Chinese lab. “Re. China’s lab leak, being proven right doesn’t matter,” tweeted Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). “What matters is holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable so this doesn’t happen again.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), was even blunter: “Conspiracy theorists — 100 Media — 0.”

But major questions remain about the DOE report and the origins of covid. No details have emerged about what intelligence the Energy Department relied on, and its report is still classified. According to the New York Times, other federal agencies were given access to DOE’s intelligence, but it did not change their positions on covid’s origins — a debate that has split the U.S. intelligence community.

More generally, tracing the origin of any viral outbreak is a difficult task, and one that does not always yield answers. With covid, that difficulty is multiplied both by the fierce partisan split in the U.S. over all things pandemic as well as geopolitical concerns around China.

Here’s what we know — and what we don’t — about the new report and where covid came from.

Why is the Energy Department involved in this?

The Energy Department’s investigation of where covid came from is likely driven by its role overseeing 17 national laboratories. It’s unclear how ongoing research at those labs could answer questions on covid’s origin, though those labs have experts who could evaluate existing data. But without access to the text of the DOE report, it’s impossible to know how the department reached its conclusion.

“There is expertise in the life sciences at the national labs,” said Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “They may have somebody who’s an expert in evolutionary virology, but did they ask her? Probably not … I’m pretty skeptical.”

What have other U.S. agencies said?

Other parts of the U.S. government have performed similar analyses of covid’s origin and arrived at conflicting conclusions. Federal intelligence agencies “assess that a natural origin and a laboratory-associated incident are both plausible hypotheses for how SARS-CoV-2 first infected humans,” concluded a declassified report the Director of National Intelligence released in October 2021.

Four agencies and the National Intelligence Council thought a natural origin was most likely, that report said, with one agency disagreeing and backing the lab leak theory. Three agencies were unable to reach a conclusion either way. But the agencies did agree on several points — including that the virus was neither developed as a biological weapon nor genetically engineered. They also agreed that if a lab leak occurred, it was accidental. The summary of the intelligence community findings also notes that the Chinese officials were unaware of the SARS-CoV-2 virus before the pandemic began.

What evidence supports the idea that covid jumped naturally from animals to people?

Broadly speaking, most new infectious diseases stem from animal sources, including the 2003 SARS virus. Others that have made the leap include HIV, West Nile virus, plague and the virus that causes Lyme disease.

Pinpointing precisely where, when and from what animals a given virus made the jump to humans can be challenging, if not impossible. Scientists still don’t know where exactly Ebola viruses came from, even though the first known Ebola outbreak occurred in 1976. Suspicion has zeroed in on bats and nonhuman primates known to harbor viruses similar to Ebola.

But spillover events, which happen when humans come into contact with animals harboring these viruses, are more common than previously thought, said Gronvall. “People get sick with strange things all the time,” she said, often with viruses that look like those circulating in animals. “We’re finding out that the universe of things that can make you sick is quite large.”

Early signs pointed to Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market as the origin of the pandemic. Many of the first reported cases were in people who visited the market, which sold animals now known to be susceptible to coronavirus infection.

If scientists could go back in time, sample all of those animals and find those that harbored the version of SARS-CoV-2 that sparked the pandemic, that would provide pretty convincing evidence of zoonotic origin. That evidence does not appear to exist, and scientists still don’t know — and may never know — from what animal SARS-CoV-2 may have jumped into humans.

Still, many lines of evidence point to a spillover event — or two — that happened at the Huanan Market. The Huanan Market lies at the center of where most early covid cases were reported, according to an analysis published last year in Science. It looked at the location of those cases and available genetic data from virus samples to conclude that the virus originated and spread outward via human-to-human transmission.





“It’s not like all these cases were next to the lab,” said Gronvall, referring to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a high-security research lab that is at the center of the lab leak theory. “They were all next to the market; there’s a significant distance between those things.”

Genomic evidence ties both of the two major lineages of SARS-CoV-2 that were circulating in the pandemic’s early days to samples taken from animal cages, but not actual animals, at the Huanan Market. This suggests there may have been two spillover events that could have happened at the market. (The notion of two events is disputed by some scientists.)

And photographic evidence shows animals that scientists know can get and shed SARS-CoV-2 — including raccoon dogs and red foxes — were caged in the market in late 2019. Altogether, this evidence still isn’t conclusive, but many experts are convinced of a natural spillover. “My level of confidence is high,” said Stephen Goldstein, a virologist at the University of Utah. “I don’t see any evidence other than the circumstance that this started in Wuhan where there happens to be a coronavirus research lab as pointing to anything other than zoonotic spillover,” he said. “All the evidence we have points to the Huanan market as the site of emergence.”

What evidence supports the lab leak theory?

The lab leak theory stems in large part from the presence of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the city where covid was first spotted. The lab is a Biosafety level 4 facility, meaning it operates under the highest-level of security, which is generally reserved for infectious agents or toxins that have a high risk of spreading through the air and causing life-threatening diseases for which no vaccine or treatment exists.

A declassified summary of U.S. intelligence agencies’ findings on the origins of covid released in October 2021 notes that one agency leaned toward to the lab leak theory “with moderate confidence” given “the inherently risky nature of work on coronaviruses.”

Similarly, a World Health Organization report released in April 2021 notes that “although rare, laboratory accidents do happen.”

Research at the Institute has included studies of members of the broader coronavirus family. But there is no clear evidence that researchers there worked on any virus closely related to SARS-CoV-2. Before the pandemic, the Wuhan lab had worked on the closest known relative to SARS-CoV-2, a virus called RaTG13, the WHO report found. But that virus shares just 96.2 percent of its DNA with SARS-CoV-2, roughly the same percentage humans share with chimps. In other words, while that 96 percent seems like a big number, it signals a fairly wide genetic gulf between the two viruses.

“[RaTG13] is only a few percent different from SARS-CoV-2, but it’s not different in one chunk [of its genome]; it’s different across the genome,” said Gronvall. “To evolve those kinds of changes would take a long time.”

Similarly, the acting director of the National Institutes of Health told a House panel this month that the viruses being researched at the Wuhan lab “bear no relationship to SARS-CoV-2″ and are genetically distinct.

How likely is it that we’ll solve the mystery of covid’s origin?

Scientists still don’t know, and may never know, what animal hosted the SARS-CoV-2 virus that first jumped into humans and how that happened. While existing evidence points to some kind of animal origin at the Huanan market in Wuhan, it’s possible the market may have been a secondary site of spread, not the original source.

Part of the problem is that the Chinese government closed and disinfected the Wuhan market early in the initial outbreak before researchers could collect blood samples from the full array of animals housed there — as far as we know.

“It’s not necessarily impossible to solve at this point, but the further away from the event, the harder it is to untangle,” said Goldstein.

On the laboratory side, evidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (or some other laboratory) housed a progenitor of SARS-CoV-2 could, in theory, upend the evidence pointing to a natural origin. But such evidence would also have to square with what’s already known, said Gronvall. “It’d have to be something that totally changes what we think we know about it,” she said.

Has China responded to the DOE report?

China has repeatedly rejected any suggestion that the covid pandemic started with a lab leak in Wuhan. A Chinese government official reiterated that position on Monday in the wake of news stories about the Energy Department report.

“Covid tracing is a scientific issue that should not be politicized,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said Monday during a briefing. She also said the U.S. should “stop defaming China” with the lab leak theory.

China has, at times, moved beyond the lab-leak-versus-spillover question by suggesting that covid didn’t start in China at all and arrived in the country via shipments of frozen food or an infected traveler — ideas that scientists have roundly dismissed. Chinese officials have also suggested, without offering any evidence, that SARS-CoV-2 first emerged from a high-security biology lab at Fort Detrick in Maryland, which once hosted the U.S. biological weapons program and now conducts biodefense research. Other nations have not seriously considered the accusation given the preponderance of evidence that the pandemic started in Wuhan.






