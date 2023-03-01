Eli Lilly will cut some insulin prices amid pressure from lawmakers

Drug giant Eli Lilly announced Wednesday that it will slash the price of its most commonly prescribed insulin by 70 percent and expand programs to reduce uninsured patients’ out-of-pocket spending.

The company’s price cuts come at a time of increasing pressure from federal and state lawmakers and patient advocates to reduce the cost of the medicine, which many people with diabetes must take daily. A law passed last year, the Inflation Reduction Act, caps insulin costs for people on Medicare but leaves out many younger Americans. States have pursued laws to limit insulin costs, and some have sued drugmakers over pricing.

Lilly’s plan would reduce the price of its most commonly prescribed insulin, Humalog, and another insulin known as Humulin by 70 percent, beginning in the fourth quarter of this year. It also will begin selling a generic version of Humalog for $25 per vial, which it said would be less than the price at which it sold name-brand Humalog in 1999.

The drug company also plans to introduce a new insulin called Rezvoglar in April to compete with Sanofi’s Lantus insulin product. Lilly said it will sell a five-pack of pre-filled injection pens for $92, or 78 percent less than the cost of Lantus.

The pricing changes will apply to people with private health insurance. People without insurance will be able to sign up for a Lilly savings card program that provides the company’s insulin products for $35 per month.

The price of insulin has skyrocketed in the United States

Nearly 38 million people in the United States have diabetes, and about 8 million rely on insulin — a lifesaving drug discovered more than 100 years ago. But the medication has become unaffordable for many in the U.S., with the cost of the four most popular insulin formulations tripling over the last decade, according to the American Diabetes Association.

One of the factors driving the increase is that newer, more effective forms of insulin have come onto the market in recent years. But that doesn’t explain the scale of the price increases in the U.S. As the Congressional Research Service noted in 2018, “much of the initial basic research — original drug discovery and patient trials — was performed 100 years ago.”

Other countries have not seen the same type of price jumps the U.S. has experienced, and insulin is generally much cheaper in the rest of the world. The average price of a vial of insulin in the United States was $98.70 in 2018, according to a Rand Corporation analysis. But it was just $14.40 in Japan, $12 in Canada and below $10 in France, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Lilly’s insulin pricing received a burst of public scrutiny in November, after a Twitter hoax in which a false Lilly account tweeted that its “insulin is free now.” The company’s stock dropped more than 6 percent the day after the false tweet appeared, erasing billions of dollars from Lilly’s market value.

High insulin prices have forced many people with diabetes to ration their insulin in ways that damage their health

Many people with diabetes struggle to afford insulin and ration the drug as a result. That is especially risky for people with Type 1 diabetes, whose bodies no longer produce insulin and are entirely dependent on the drug to regulate their blood sugar. Some people with Type 2 diabetes also use insulin, alone or in concert with drugs to help improve their bodies’ blood sugar management.

A study published in November in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that 1.3 million Americans with diabetes have rationed their insulin in the past year. That amounts to 16.5 percent of people who use the drug, found the study, which drew on data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People without health insurance were most likely to ration insulin.

The consequences of rationing can be devastating or even fatal.

Sara Theeler, a diabetic mother of three in Ohio, told the New York Times in 2018 that she began rationing insulin in 2010 when she lost health insurance after a divorce. The result was regular hospitalizations for foot and hand problems, serious infections, and hand surgery; Theeler eventually lost her job and got Medicaid coverage, which made insulin more affordable.

Both political parties say they want to lower drug prices, but progress has been slow

The idea that drug prices are too high has found bipartisan support in recent years — but the parties have split on how to bring prices down. Much of the conversation in recent years has centered on insulin pricing in particular.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress approved last year, caps insulin costs for Medicare patients at $35 per month. But Republicans stripped out a provision from Democrats that would have extended that $35 cap to younger Americans with private health insurance. Last month, President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address to call for a $35-per-month insulin price cap that would apply to all who need the drug.

States have tried their own strategies to cut insulin prices. More than 20, plus Washington, D.C., have passed laws to limit insurance co-payments on insulin or diabetes-related devices or supplies. And in January, California became the latest state to sue drugmakers over insulin pricing; others that have filed similar suits include Arkansas, Minnesota and Mississippi. Last year, California lawmakers approved a plan for the state to make its own low-cost insulin — a plan that will take years to reach fruition. The state is reportedly partnering with Civica Rx, a nonprofit generic drug company, on the project.

Lilly’s price cuts won’t solve the insulin price problem for everyone who relies on the drug

About one-third of people in the U.S. who take insulin use products from Lilly. The company’s newly announced price cuts could make it easier for many people with diabetes to afford their insulin treatment, experts said.

But the company’s newly announced price cuts apply only to its older insulin products and do not apply to its newer forms of the drug. Some of the newest types of insulin to hit the market are ultrafast-acting and ultraslow-acting insulins. Many diabetics use more than one form of insulin to balance out spikes in blood sugar throughout the day.

People who rely on those newer types of insulin, or insulin from other drugmakers, may not be willing or able to switch, depending on their insurance status and the course of their disease, and patients switching from newer insulin formulations to older forms without adequate preparation can cause harm.





“We applaud Eli Lilly for taking the important step to limit cost-sharing for its insulin, and we encourage other insulin manufacturers to do the same,” American Diabetes Association CEO Charles Henderson said in a statement, adding that more remained to be done to reduce insulin costs. “We will work to ensure that Eli Lilly’s patient assistance program is benefiting patients as intended and continue the fight so that everyone who needs insulin has access,” he said.

