Why a historic new ocean treaty is a very big deal

For the first time, more than 190 countries have agreed on language for a treaty to protect biodiversity on the high seas, the roughly two-thirds of the world’s oceans that lie beyond national borders.

The historic agreement, whose text was finalized Saturday night, is the culmination of two decades of discussions by the United Nations about how to preserve marine life beyond national borders amid increasing threats from climate change, overfishing and renewed commercial interest in seabed mining.

The high seas are currently governed by a patchwork of international and regional laws and regulations, mostly aimed at specific activities like shipping or deep-sea mining. Such laws often have provisions aimed at protecting biodiversity, but none focuses solely on preserving the ecology of the high seas, which are crucial for regulating the climate and feeding millions of people.

The treaty still needs to be signed and ratified by member countries. If adopted, it will allow countries to create protected biodiversity areas in international waters and require environmental assessments of activities outside of protected areas. It would be a crucial step toward fulfilling another historic U.N. agreement made last December — preserving 30 percent of land and sea by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grid spoke with Rebecca Helm, a marine biologist at Georgetown University, and Liz Karan, who directs the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Protecting Ocean Life on the High Seas project, about the importance of the high-seas treaty and the challenges of protecting ocean life. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: Why is it so important to have a treaty focused on protecting biodiversity in the high seas?

Liz Karan: The high seas, which are areas that lay beyond national jurisdiction of 200 nautical miles from shorelines, make up about two-thirds of the world’s oceans. Currently, only a little over 1 percent of high seas are protected. Up until now, there’s been no legal mechanism to protect areas of the high seas that are important for biodiversity or overall health of the environment.

Rebecca Helm: Ninety-nine percent of the high seas don’t have any meaningful biodiversity protection right now. And we haven’t been able to set up protected areas, like natural parks, to exclude harmful or disruptive activities in those regions. This treaty is a really big deal in terms of protecting about half the planet’s life, in terms of area.

G: There were no laws governing the high seas before this?

ADVERTISEMENT

LK: Currently, there are other regional and international organizations that regulate industrial-scale activities in the high seas. Shipping falls under the International Maritime Organization, fishing under the regional fisheries management organization and potential for future seabed mining under the International Seabed Authority. But so far, our relationship to high-seas management has been primarily focused on extraction and exploitation. This agreement is the only one with conservation at its core and helps to balance out the unhealthy, unsustainable relationship we have with our global ocean.

RH: We do have laws in place that protect whales, for instance, and some regions around Antarctica. But for many species in many places in the high seas, if you wanted to conduct an activity in that region, you would not be required under international law to conduct an environmental impact assessment, for example, which is really important to evaluating how an activity might impact marine life.

G: What are the key parts of the agreement?

RH: One is the ability to establish areas on the high seas where we can really protect the species and the organisms living there and set them aside from normal high-seas activities. These marine protected areas (MPA), kind of like national parks, are really critical.

The second is environmental impact assessments. This creates a series of requirements that if a state or country wants to do an activity on the high seas — even outside of protected areas — they have to evaluate its potential impact on the environment and share those potential impacts with everybody else in a public forum. It’s a way to really encourage both cautious approaches to ensuring we protect our environment and also create transparency about what companies and countries might want to do.

The third is the sharing of benefits for marine natural products. We use natural products everywhere. You can find them in cosmetics and medications, and natural products are very profitable. The hope is that when companies or countries find natural products that could be of value on the high seas, those will be shared equitably, because the high seas belong to no one, and so what you find on the high seas should be shared among everyone.

Lastly is capacity-building and technology transfer — the ability to support the development of additional research, additional work on the high seas, for all countries around the world, not just the privileged few that have the means to go to the high seas.

G: But it’s not final yet. What are the next steps?

LK: The text was finalized by the [U.N. high seas] conference; it still needs to undergo technical review and translation into all six official U.N. languages. Once adopted, it’ll be open for signatures from member countries and then ratification by each country. If history is a predictor of the future, it will take governments a couple of years to update their national legislation and regulations to be ready to ratify. Given the urgency of the biodiversity crisis, it’ll be up to civil society groups to encourage countries to ensure this happens as soon as possible.

G: How will protected areas be created? Who gets to decide on where they go?





ADVERTISEMENT

LK: One country or a group of countries can put forward a proposal to create a marine protected area. The proposal has to be scientifically robust, have clearly defined conservation objectives and include a draft management plan. Then there’s a robust and open stakeholder consultation process, including states in the agreement but also potentially states not in the agreement, outside scientists, civil society groups and the private sector. Ultimately, the protected area is decided upon by vote, if necessary, by countries in the treaty.

Once it’s adopted, states that are party to the agreement are obligated to ensure that they undertake those management measures and plans in their national capacity and also work through the bodies that the other regional and sectoral bodies (like the International Seabed Authority) of which they’re a member, to make sure that those bodies do not undermine the conservation effectiveness of the of the established MPA. And there’s also a provisions for monitoring and review of the regular monitoring review the MPA to make sure that it is delivering on its promise.

G: How does this relate to the global biodiversity framework the U.N. agreed to in December that set a target of protecting 30 percent of the globe by 2030?

RH: If we can set aside marine protected areas beyond national jurisdiction, those areas will contribute to that 30 percent goal. But there’s no 30x30 language in the document anywhere. This is very much a tool that could help us reach that goal. But it is not exclusively in service of that goal.

LK: If all goes well, this treaty will help contribute to that 30 percent target. But the treaty will last long into the future, beyond 2030, so there’s no reason to limit it to 30 percent protections.

ADVERTISEMENT

G: What is the resource sharing provision all about?

LK: The high seas are a global commons. They don’t belong to any one country and should benefit all of humankind. But by virtue of history and technology, developed countries that have the resources and technology to do research in the high seas have benefited the most from those resources. So this is seeking to level the playing field.

G: I know that often these kinds of international conservation agreements lack legal teeth. Is this treaty any different?

LK: There aren’t any hard enforcement mechanisms. But there are provisions for dispute settlement, and language around liability, making polluters pay.

RH: Before we got this, it was almost a free-for-all in terms of what could be done on the high seas. The fact that there will be some level of transparency and accountability required in international law is huge.

ADVERTISEMENT

G: What does this mean for deep-sea mining?

LK: We expect there to be pretty broad overlap of members of this treaty and those who signed the treaty governing the possibility of deep sea mining. The [U.N. high seas body] won’t be able to tell those other bodies what to do, but they have an obligation to ensure the conservation of the marine environment and that a MPA isn’t being undermined by activities of other bodies.

G: Assuming the text gets adopted and ratified, what challenges will countries face in actually using this framework to protect biodiversity?

RH: The ocean is very big, and everyone’s ships are very small, so there are a lot of logistical challenges in managing the high seas. In many ways it’s like another planet, it’s extremely difficult to get to and study, so there’s a lot of work to be done. Enforcement of MPAs also requires funding, so that’s another thing that needs to be worked through, especially for difficult-to-reach places.

As a scientist, I think one of our biggest challenges is to ensure that scientific research keeps pace with, and even exceeds, our ambitions. Without basic knowledge of these ecosystems and habitats, it’s extremely difficult to evaluate impacts and to monitor biodiversity effectively. We need to turn up the volume on scientific research to an 11 out of 10.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.