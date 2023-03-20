Cases of Candida auris are on the rise in U.S. healthcare facilties

A new, highly contagious, drug-resistant and potentially deadly fungus is gaining a firm foothold in U.S. hospitals and long-term care facilities, fueled in part by the chaos of the early covid pandemic.

Candida auris is not a serious threat to those with healthy immune systems. But in immunocompromised patients, infection with the fungus is associated with a mortality rate of between 30 to 60 percent.

Since reaching the U.S. in 2016, C. auris has spread to nearly 30 states, and clinical cases more than tripled from 2019 to 2021, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Resistance to physicians’ limited arsenal of antifungal drugs rose too, the report found, raising fears of a fungal “superbug” — one that is hard to eliminate once a facility is contaminated.

“This report is really shocking and depressing,” said Johanna Rhodes, a genomic epidemiologist at Imperial College London. “I knew the situation was bad; I didn’t realize it was this bad.”

Cases of the pathogenic fungus are still confined to hospitals or long-term care centers, the report found, suggesting it’s not spreading in the community. But the fungus is tough to eradicate once it gets into a facility. It seems especially adept at infecting people through shared medical equipment like ventilators that can be difficult to fully clean.

“It can persist on surfaces for a really long time, up to months, and it’s not killed by some common healthcare disinfectants,” said Meghan Lyman, a CDC epidemiologist who co-authored the report.

“It mostly affects patients who are very sick at baseline,” said Lyman, especially those who are hooked up to invasive devices, like urinary catheters, feeding tubes or mechanical ventilators where the fungus can hide out. “That still seems to be what we’re seeing,” she said. The CDC is closely monitoring the situation for evidence that the fungus is adapting to new environments, given its surprisingly fast evolution since emerging just over a decade ago.

An emergence driven, perhaps, by climate change

Historically, humans haven’t had to worry much about fungal infections, at least when compared to viruses or bacteria. That’s because our insides are generally too hot for fungi to thrive, and our immune systems can readily fight them off.

But the planet is warming. Some experts worry that climate change may push fungi to adapt to warmer temperatures. “They may acquire the ability to grow at higher temperatures and potentially defeat our temperature barrier,” said Arturo Casadevall, a microbiologist at Johns Hopkins University. He and his colleagues think C. auris may be the first fungus to have pulled that off.

C. auris was first found in the ear of a patient in Japan in 2009. But from 2012 to 2015, serious cases of C. auris arose independently on three continents — in India, Venezuela and South Africa. Genomic sequencing revealed that the lineages were unrelated, suggesting the fungus wasn’t continent-hopping on travelers. Instead, a warming climate may have pushed some lineages of the fungus, which normally lives in wetlands, to adapt to warmer temperatures, easing its transition to humans.

“The evidence is circumstantial, but it’s a very reasonable hypothesis,” said Felipe Santiago-Tirado, a cell biologist at the University of Notre Dame. “It’s concerning, because it means other fungi may do that too.”

Increasing spread and resistance

C. auris was first detected in the U.S. in 2013. Over the next several years, the fungus continued steadily popping up, spreading to 12 states by 2018.

“We see most cases and transmission in post-acute care facilities, where patients are really sick and have really long lengths of stay,” said Lyman. “That gives lots of opportunities for an infected person to shed into the environment, and if there are lapses in cleaning or infection control, it’s a perfect storm to spread to other patients,” she said. Healthcare workers can also transmit the fungus on their hands or clothes if they don’t follow appropriate infection control measures.

One study of a Chicago nursing home found the fungi had colonized the skin of 86 percent of residents. The fungus can linger on surfaces like curtains and bed frames and infiltrate intravenous lines and ventilators. It’s impervious to some common ammonia-based disinfectants. “It’s very tenacious,” said Casadevall. “Once it’s made its way into a facility, it’s kind of hard to get out.”

That tenacity proved advantageous during the early days of the pandemic. Clinical cases of C. auris jumped 59 percent in 2020, when medical professionals were forced to re-use personal protective equipment and some infection-control measures lapsed in the chaos of treating covid patients. In 2021, cases rose an additional 95 percent, to 1,471. “It’s utterly depressing, and probably not even the full picture, given underreporting,” said Rhodes.

As C. auris spreads, it’s becoming harder for physicians to treat. The fungus was already resistant to some antifungal drugs when it first emerged in humans, perhaps because of exposure to pesticides in the wild. But over the last decade, the problem has become much worse, and our limited arsenal of antifungals may soon not be enough.

“It’s evolved resistance to multiple classes of antifungal drugs pretty quickly,” said Rhodes, levels that would take other funguses decades to develop. In 2020, 86 percent of C. auris samples tested were resistant to azoles, one common antifungal, according to the CDC report. Echinocandins, the go-to treatment for C. auris infection, still largely work, but resistant cases tripled in 2021.

“There are very few antifungal drugs, and this fungus is resistant to most of them,” said Santiago-Tirado. Many of them don’t work as well in immunocompromised patients, which makes C. auris that much tougher to manage, he said.

It’s unlikely the U.S. can eradicate C. auris, but further spread isn’t inevitable. Improved control measures, like using proper sanitizing chemicals, beefing up hygiene measures and isolating positive patients have helped turn outbreaks around in Europe.





“Right now it appears to still be an infection control issue,” said Casadevall. “With more knowledge, more awareness, more surveillance, we should be able to drive it down,” he added. “But it’s a tough problem.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.