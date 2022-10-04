Elon Musk signals he wants to settle with Twitter. Is the drama over?

Elon Musk’s monthslong Twitter drama could be coming to a close. Bloomberg reported Monday that the billionaire has offered to close his $44 billion dollar acquisition of Twitter on the original terms of the agreement. Musk signed a deal with the company in April and shortly thereafter began criticizing the company and threatening to back out of the deal.

Musk is currently being sued by Twitter in Delaware Chancery Court over his attempts to break the signed contract. A trial had been set to begin on Oct. 17.

Twitter confirmed Musk’s about-face in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. “We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC,” the company said. “The intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.” The Securities and Exchange Commission also publicly posted a copy of Musk’s letter informing Twitter he intended to close the deal.

Why is this a big deal?

The potential rapprochement is notable given that Musk had taken the path of greatest resistance to this point. He had disparaged Twitter publicly — at one pointing tweeting a poop emoji to CEO Parag Agarwal — and repeatedly claimed that the company was underestimating the number of bots on the platform.

His most recent versions of that argument drew on details from allegations made in August by Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, who also filed a whistleblower complaint with the federal government.

Why did Musk do this?

Musk hasn’t spoken publicly about any attempt to mend fences with Twitter. But many legal experts had predicted that the Delaware court would rule against Musk, with the likely result that he would be forced to complete the Twitter deal after a lengthy court battle that could have potentially driven down the value of the company.

Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia Law School, said that it seems Musk wrapped his head around the fact that he might in fact end up owning a company that he would have spent months publicly trashing.

“Think about the path where you end up owning a company and trying to make it profitable,” said Talley. “You could possibly unload it to someone else down the road. Where do you want to start from? Do you want to start from where that company is today? Or do you want to start from where you put that company by airing tons of dirty laundry about it?”

Talley also said that Kathaleen McCormick, the judge handling the Delaware court case, had made clear that she would approach the matter like a standard contract-law dispute — regardless of Musk’s theatrical persona on Twitter or his significant fortune.

Moreover, Musk’s own texts had become a focus in the case. Twitter’s lawyers have alleged that he conducted almost all of his business relating to the deal over text, and that his team did not turn over key texts to them and may have destroyed some. Musk’s attorneys have denied concealing evidence by destroying any messages.

Ann Lipton, associate professor of business law and entrepreneurship law at Tulane University, thinks Musk’s latest offer is real. If Twitter can get proper assurances in the next day or so, she added, the purchase will likely go through. As for why Musk is pivoting now, it may be because his odds in court weren’t looking good, and he wanted to buy the company with backing from equity partners.

“It’s possible that the shenanigans and the accusations of Twitter committing fraud and whatnot were scaring off his co-investors, which would mean that if he lost, he not only was stuck buying the company, but he’d have to do it with no support,” said Lipton. “And that might have been what finally forced his hand.”

What’s the reaction so far?

The stock market reacted positively to the Bloomberg scoop.

Twitter shares jumped to $47.95, a spike of nearly 13 percent, on the news before trading was halted. That’s just shy of the price originally agreed to pay Twitter, $54.20 a share.

What does this mean for Twitter’s future?

Musk, an avid Twitter user, has publicly advocated for major changes in how the site is run. He has long stumped for an edit button, for example, something Twitter has begun to test in recent months. But he is also a free-speech absolutist whose interest in Twitter was initially embraced by conservatives. Many see a Musk Twitter buy as a chance to strike down policies on hate speech and defamation that have led the site to banish former president Donald Trump and other top figures on the right.

Musk has said that he would allow Trump back on Twitter, which could restore the former president’s biggest megaphone in time for the upcoming midterm elections and the 2024 presidential race.

“Protecting everyone’s ability to participate and speak on online platforms requires careful moderation,” said Jessica J. González, co-CEO of Free Press, a media-reform advocacy group, in a statement. “Musk taking the company private would likely threaten this notion and make the platform even more toxic to its users and the public.”

What’s the bottom line?

Closing the deal could help both Musk and Twitter, Talley said. It could help Musk convince other potential business partners to trust him, and it could shore up Twitter’s stock price after a long slide.

“So I think that it’s good for Delaware, it’s good for Twitter shareholders and it’s ultimately, in a weird sense, good for Mr. Musk,” said Talley.

This article has been updated.