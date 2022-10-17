What is Parler, the QAnon-friendly app Kanye West aka Ye wants to buy?

The news: Social media platform Parler announced Monday that the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, would be purchasing the company for an undisclosed amount of money. Parler and its users are known for conservative politics, far-right views, conspiracy theories (including the QAnon movement) and support for Donald Trump.

The context: French for “to speak,” Parler is an app that has billed itself as a haven for free speech, attracting conservative users such as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and many members of the Trump family (though not the former president himself, despite the company offering him a 40 percent stake to create an account).

The app’s interface closely resembles Twitter and claims over 16 million users.

Earlier this week, Twitter and Instagram restricted Ye’s posts following a string of antisemitic remarks on the platforms. On Monday, concurrent with the acquisition announcement, he created a Parler account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech,” Parler CEO George Farmer said in a statement. “Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

Politics : The right is trying to get a foothold in social media

Ye’s planned acquisition of Parler is the latest addition to the growing number of conservative public figures who are moving to own and/or fund social media platforms — including Elon Musk’s plans to buy Twitter, Donald Trump starting Truth Social and Peter Thiel and J.D. Vance funding Rumble.

This creation of a separate, right-leaning online social sphere has gained steam in recent years. These new platforms are viewed by conservatives as an alternative to media giants Google, Twitter and Meta, which they perceive, often baselessly, as attacking the right.

Parler was founded as part of this pushback. Launched in 2018, the platform was cofounded by Republican political donor Rebekah Mercer, daughter of Robert Mercer, the billionaire backer of Breitbart News and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Parler’s CEO, Farmer, is married to Candace Owens, a prominent Trump supporter and who was seen wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt with Ye at his Yeezy fashion show earlier this month.

Misinformation : An “uncancelable ecosystem”

Like Truth Social, Rumble and other conservative and far-right platforms, Parler touts itself as an app for “free speech.” In an email to its users and investors Monday — in which everyone’s contact information was mistakenly made public — Parler maintained its “fight for free speech” amid the potential sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

But often, “free speech” means misinformation.

From its onset, Parler’s founders made clear that the app was “unbiased” and its posts would not be subject to fact-checking — a point of contention for many right-wing users on Twitter, Meta and Google after the sites began flagging misinformation about covid and the 2020 election results.

Within three days of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, Parler was removed from both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Amazon, which supported Parler’s cloud computing, shut down the site a few days later, calling the app “a very real risk to public safety.”

The site went back online a month later, and Parler became re-available for download by Apple in May 2021 and by Google in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Parler has become a haven for QAnon proponents after the prominent Silicon Valley platforms began to ban conspiracy theory content last October.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome,” the press release said.

Business : Is the company a smart investment?

According to Sensor Tower, a digital analytics platform, Parler has been downloaded 11.6 million times worldwide since 2018 — more than Rumble (8 million), Gettr (7.3 million) and Truth Social (3.7 million).

But the app has seen a major decline this year. From January to September, it has been installed 217,000 times compared with 1.2 million in that span last year, despite the app being off-market for four months.

While the company says it’s getting funding, it hasn’t been willing to say how or from whom. On the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riots, Parler announced it had received $20 million in funding from unnamed investors. This past September, it announced a further $16 million in Series B funding.

In August, the platform launched an ambassador program aimed to increase younger participation and highlighted four influencers who had opened Parler accounts.





The company uses an ad model revenue system — a tenuous plan, outlets have noted, as companies have boycotted platforms with hateful content and misinformation in the past — and has declined to disclose its total earnings.

Further Reading:

Pro-Trump influencers flocked to alternative social networks. Their follower counts stalled soon after. (Washington Post)

Conservative social networks keep making the same mistake (Verge)

The Role of Alternative Social Media in the News and Information Environment (Pew Research)

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.