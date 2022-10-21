Security concerns and staffing cuts: The Twitter-Musk deal just got even messier

The months-long dance between billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter is on the verge of ending — but precisely how it will happen is more uncertain than ever.

Musk, who inked a deal earlier this year to purchase the social media site for $44 billion, has attempted to walk away from the agreement. That has landed him an Oct. 28 date in Delaware Chancery Court, as Twitter seeks the court’s help to finalize the purchase — despite Musk’s recent declaration that he was ready to see it through.

That could have seismic consequences for Twitter. The Washington Post reported Thursday that Musk planned to cut 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce and that he hoped to double Twitter’s revenue in the next three years. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported Friday that Musk and his financial partners are preparing to finish the purchase by Oct. 28, but the federal government could throw a wrench into that plan. Multiple outlets reported Friday that the Biden administration is considering a national security review of Musk’s ventures as he repeatedly wades into international conflicts — generally via Twitter.

In short, the deal is messier than ever. Here’s our cheat sheet to what just happened.

Workers get the short straw

Twitter already faced an uncertain future with a sagging stock price, the departure of CEO and founder Jack Dorsey, and persistent problems turning a profit. Musk’s prospective acquisition has only exacerbated that uncertainty.

The billionaire told investors that he planned to ax about 75 percent of the company’s 7,500 employees, leaving one of the most influential social media platforms with a staff of about 2,000 people; the Washington Post got its hands on documents that offer new detail on those plans. By comparison, Facebook and Instagram’s parent, Meta, had more than 70,000 employees in 2021.

Such a drastic scale-back of Twitter staff could have damaging consequences for both content moderation on the platform — already a sore point for users and governments — as well as overall security.

The Verge recently reported that Twitter scrapped a plan to create an OnlyFans-style subscription plan for adult content creators after the in-house team researching it discovered that the site was not able to effectively moderate child sexual abuse material. “Twitter cannot accurately detect child sexual exploitation and nonconsensual nudity at scale,” the team concluded in April.

National security concerns

The U.S. government is also considering security reviews of Musk’s companies because of recent incidents in which he parachuted into the world of geopolitics — largely via Twitter.

Musk threatened to cut off Ukraine’s access to Starlink satellite internet service provided by Musk’s company SpaceX during the ongoing war with Russia. He has also tweeted pro-Russian peace proposals in Ukraine, and weighed in on the simmering tension between China and Taiwan, and the dramatic exit of U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Bloomberg reports that officials are reviewing what tools are at their disposal to conduct national security reviews of Musk’s venture, with one option being the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Officials are also scrutinizing Musk as he’s working to take Twitter private with the backing of foreign investors such as Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. Both countries have been accused of human rights abuses by groups such as Amnesty International.

Adding to these concerns are claims made by whistle-blower Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security and a famed ethical hacker known as “Mudge.” He’s alleged extensive security issues at Twitter, including freewheeling access to data and accounts by employees as well as potential foreign agents on staff.

Meanwhile, back in Delaware

The Delaware Court of Chancery has not been subtle in its view that the Musk and Twitter case is a straightforward contract law case. As Musk’s lawyers have tried a variety of different tactics to delay the trail — which could force Musk to purchase the company whether he wants to or not — the judge in the case has repeatedly signaled that the case needs to be resolved soon.

If the sides do not reach an agreement for Musk to purchase the company by Oct. 28, the case will move to a relatively quick five-day trial, which could be embarrassing and detrimental to Musk.

“Think about the path where you end up owning a company and trying to make it profitable,” Eric Talley, a professor at Columbia Law School, told Grid previously. “You could possibly unload it to someone else down the road. Where do you want to start from? Do you want to start from where that company is today? Or do you want to start from where you put that company by airing tons of dirty laundry about it?”

