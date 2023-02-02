Twitter API access charges could kill Twitter as we know it

Twitter is shutting down free access to its API, the interface that allows third party apps to access Twitter, use its data and essentially talk to each other within a defined set of parameters.

The ramifications could be widespread. For years, Twitter’s free basic access to its API (application programming interface) has allowed people to create endearing bots like Possum Every Hour and pursue more serious endeavors like collecting data to power academic research and activism around hate speech and disinformation.

“Twitter data are among the world’s most powerful data sets. We’re committed to enabling fast & comprehensive access so you can continue to build with us,” the official Twitter development account tweeted Thursday. “We’ll be back with more details on what you can expect next week.”

A developer on a Twitter developer forum said the costs could range from $99 to nearly $2,000, based on the number of monthly requests. But the company’s announcement was light on details, leaving many confused.

It’s not as if the whole system has been free — larger applications already pay for access. On the surface, the policy change appears like another attempt to monetize basic Twitter features as the company hemorrhages cash — even if it means killing off some of the apps that made the platform a success and were never intended to be profitable, just enjoyable. Twitter’s iOS app, for example, was initially a third-party app that Twitter then bought so it could use it.

“Imagine your neighborhood pub that has a stage and an open mic night, and they decided to charge a folk singer or band for them to come in and play in our pub,” said Michael Nelson, a professor of computer science at Old Dominion University. “They’re taking up space, they’re using our electricity, so we could charge them — but that’s not recognizing what makes your pub special, the fact you have live entertainment. So all these people creating these special bots, these additional tools that extend the functionality, that’s what makes Twitter special. And Twitter appears to be on the verge of killing the thing that it makes it special.”

What an API does and why the revoking access matters

An API is essentially a machine-to-machine interface for getting data in and out of a system, according to Nelson. It’s a program on a machine outside Twitter talking to programs on Twitter’s servers, which send back machine-readable data that has been transformed into human-readable data.

APIs are common through the tech industry. They power many of the third-party apps we like to use on platforms, adding features for users that platform owners don’t necessarily have time or interest in creating themselves. By revoking free access, Twitter is essentially cutting off and breaking any app that isn’t profitable or doesn’t have the budget to pay. That has widespread consequences.

One is just the confusion over exactly what is happening. Twitter has several versions of its API, and it’s not clear which — whether the main developer API, or academic API or subsections of those — are being revoked, said Kathleen Carley, director of Carnegie Mellon University’s Center for the Computational Analysis of Social and Organizational Systems. She helped develop BotHunter, a bot detection system aimed at helping people identify harmful or deceptive bots.

Nelson is most worried about how the Twitter’s API changes will affect research and education. At Old Dominion, for example, computer science professors teach the Twitter API to undergraduate students, who then create bots that scan for content, look for mentions and other tasks. If Twitter starts to charge, Old Dominion professors won’t be able to teach the same skills without finding a source of funding to pay for it.

Speaking as a researcher who has done a massive amount of unpaid work using these APIs over the last six years (and drawn attention to millions of inauthentic accounts), this is one of the most asinine and blatantly anti-transparency decisions you could possibly make. https://t.co/bwp3kEaTOg — Conspirador Norteño (@conspirator0) February 2, 2023

There are also implications for bots that provide information on natural disasters and public safety — like those affiliated with or using data from federal or state government agencies tracking earthquakes, tsunamis and wildfires.

“If you know how government organizations work, you know it was a heavy lift to get these organizations permission to tweet stuff out and have bots that send out weather alerts and traffic and all these kinds of things,” said Nelson. Transitioning those bots to another platform, like Mastodon or Post, might be difficult. And there’s no guarantee that users will understand where to get the source data or follow an app to a new platform.

Another victim could be small businesses that build apps that rely on Twitter’s developer API. Over time, Twitter has purchased some of those products, such as TweetDeck, to officially expand its features. Other companies using the enterprise API have remained independent.

“I mean, literally you can have a lot of people losing their jobs because all these small companies that are relying on Twitter to afford the data for their app might fold if the pricing is too high,” said Carley.

As for products like BotHunter, which help identify and characterize bots based on their behavior, being cut off from the API may make it harder to build the next generation of those services. Carley was quick to point out that people may be less likely to experiment with Twitter bots now because it will cost money to test them out. That will narrow the bot universe to those who can pay to play.

“This is disappointing, but not at all surprising,” said Imo Udom, senior vice president of innovation ecosystems at Mozilla, the nonprofit behind the web browser Firefox. “We have to make sure today’s builders have access to the audiences and data they need to build great things if we want a vibrant, open internet. Monetizing and making money is great, but we have to get away from everything being about extracting the absolute maximum profit at the expense of the good of the bigger community. It’s hard to be the ‘town square’ if you keep charging everyone a fee to enter it.”

For those who can’t pay, it’s unclear what next Thursday — when free API access ends — will bring. In the interim, you may see bots voluntarily move to other platforms, depriving Twitter of some of the quirky and creative accounts that made it a desirable place to be.

(3) However, one week’s notice and no indication of pricing shows Twitter is chaotic and unreliable. No one’s going to build a business on that;

(4) So you’re basically just shutting down the API and causing massive damage to Twitter in the most labour intensive way possible. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) February 2, 2023

“The entry level was so low, and it encouraged creativity,” said Nelson. “And now you’ve put a barrier to that.”

“It’s really sort of the gentrification and homogenization come to social media platforms,” said Nelson. “You remember the saying ‘keep Austin weird’, well this [feels like there’s now a need for] a ‘keep Twitter weird.’”

