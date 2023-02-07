An Indycar announcer on autonomous car races and AI's human side

Every January during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, you can catch autonomous race cars speeding around a track at speeds that can surpass 150 miles — guided largely by AI algorithms that govern their speed, approach to passing other cars and in-race decisions.

Humans, normally in the driver’s seat, are relegated to the sidelines during the race, called the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC). There, the race teams that developed the algorithms “driving” the cars can give them the green light to attempt a pass during a lap, for example, but exactly how a car does so is governed by the AI tech driving it.

To keep up with the action during the IAC and other events that blend technology and sports — like the burgeoning field of esports — announcers are having to become more fluent and nuanced in their discussions around how humans and computers interact. Grid spoke with Ryan Myrehn, a longtime motorsports announcer who has called the IAC, about what it was like to comment on the fly on a race without human drivers — and how to humanize AI for fans.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: Tell us a little about yourself, and what it was like to get the call from IAC.

Ryan Myrehn: I’m a professional sports broadcaster with my main focus being on motorsports — traditional motorsports. I work for the Indycar Radio Network that covers Indycar racing; I work for a sports car racing series as well that airs their races on YouTube, CBS Sports Network and a couple other places. So traditional sports broadcasting is my background.

I find it very funny that I’m in this position with such a tech-forward entity like IAC because I took Computer Science 101 in college, and by the time I got to the end of that semester, I thought, “This has been interesting, but it’s left me with more questions than answers about how computers actually work.” And I could tell I was at the end of my tether as far as my ability to comprehend this stuff. I never would have envisioned being in this position, but it’s been something I’ve enjoyed.

G: How do you approach calling a race regularly and then during something like the IAC?

RM: In sports car racing, the car is a part of the story. People tune in because they’re interested in the drivers, yes, and the teams and the human perspective — that’s always a part of it. But on the other hand, the cars, in many ways, are the stars in sports car racing specifically. People who are fans of Ferraris will tune in to watch Ferrari or Porsche or Lamborghini or BMW ad nauseam. So having some explanation of the mechanics of the cars, what makes this car different from the other car, how that car functions — that’s going to be a crucial part of a motorsports broadcast.

And while my father is an engineer, I certainly didn’t have the same aptitude that he had. I view my role, especially as a play-by-play broadcaster, as diluting this information down to its most basic form so that someone like me basically can understand what I’m talking about when I’m talking about the different mechanical aspects or technological aspects of these cars. To some degree, I think that’s carried over to the autonomous challenge — all of it is blending the tech with the human personalities. And that’s what makes motorsports interesting and different from the other sports. I don’t think people tune into a basketball game, for instance, to hear about the ball. People absolutely tune in to a race to learn about the vehicle.

G: How does that change when autonomous technology enters the picture?

RM: You’re no longer telling the story of the person behind the wheel. A lot of the draw to traditional motorsports, for better or worse, is there is a risk factor involved in introducing the audience to the human that is willingly strapping themselves into something akin to a fighter jet or a rocket ship — with all the risks that’s involved. That’s a big part of the story.

What I was grappling with when any autonomous challenge started and when I started in this role was I didn’t have someone behind the wheel to tell their personal story, to humanize this. But what I’ve learned is that just carries over instead to the algorithm to some degree and to the team that develops the algorithm in a broader sense. So that becomes your story. The people who are coding these cars, their background, their previous positions, those become the things that you talk about.

Certainly, there are people who tune in specifically to learn about the AI and the algorithms. That’s all true. But I think you stick around because the human story is captivating. Finding the way to blend that has been the challenge, but also it’s been the thrill of this experience — stepping out of my comfort zone and doing something different.

G: What is most challenging as you’re constructing a narrative in real time?

RM: One thing you have to balance is how deep into the weeds do you go, especially with my own limitations. I can very quickly expose myself as the borderline Luddite that I am in my day-to-day life. I enjoy my smartphone and this and that, but I’m not someone who agonizes about technology in my day-to-day life. So I have to be very careful. I think I have a basic understanding of what’s going on but I don’t want to overstep the bounds. I want to lean on the actual experts.

Rob [Prucka, the Alan Kulwicki professor of motorsports engineering at Clemson University was the other announcer on the races], who was with me there in Las Vegas, he’s the genius really that helped to develop these cars. His students at Clemson were the ones that made the initial design to convert the traditional vehicle into something they could race autonomously. His expertise is absolutely invaluable, not just on-air, but actually beforehand, talking things through and trying to make sure that how I’m perceiving things is actually what’s going on under the hood and don’t find myself totally exposed as a technological fraud, which is my greatest fear.

G: How is sports broadcasting preparing for the rise of esports and things like the IAC?

RM: The rise of esports has changed people’s perceptions about video games in the sense that people now, to a greater degree than what we’ve seen before, view video games as sports. Not necessarily an athletic sport, but the competition certainly is analogous. And that’s been true in the racing world to where things like iRacing [an online racing simulator], for instance, or various different platforms have become an outlet for not just for passions or enthusiasts but actually an entree into the motorsports world. Many people have found racing because of racing games and racing streams. The people that are doing these events, their approach to it is as professional as someone like Jim Nance or Al Michaels, who’s on CBS. Increasingly, there’s a greater respect for what it is that they do.





The other thing that I’m seeing changing is the sports broadcasting industry is leaning more heavily on technology and on AI. You see this in everything from Monday Night Football, with [Amazon Web Services] putting their next gen stats up on screen. We’re seeing that in racing increasingly, certainly Formula One in recent years, but also the SRO Sports Car Series that I’m involved in. They’ve got a partnership with AWS, and they’re using these analytics.

One thing that I do to prep or to continue developing professionally is I do evaluate broadcasts from the past. I watch people who I respect from previous eras, doing the job that I do now. And something I find very striking is if you go back 15 to 20 years is the lack of data and analytics in the broadcast. Back then, they seemed so simple compared to what you see as standard today in a major sports broadcast. The role of a broadcaster has changed accordingly. You have to be able to sift through data in real time a lot quicker and with more precision than anyone did in the past. There’s an expectation that you have to do this now that I don’t think existed 15 or 20 years ago, certainly not 30 years ago. And that evolution, to me, is absolutely fascinating. I think that’s actually a very compelling hinge point between the AI of in the autonomous challenge and the AI in the broadcast world.

G: How have you noticed your own perspectives changing as you announce more events like IAC?

RM: We’re now, what, four or five events into the autonomous challenge? At this stage and a couple events in I started noticing the algorithm from team A behaves differently than the algorithm from team B in certain circumstances, and it was almost like evaluating a human driver behind the wheel. And so if I know that human driver X is kind of an aggressive personality, you’re going to see that on the track, and the thing that struck me is that in speaking to these teams, there’s a certain personality to them. And you see that bleed into the algorithms that they create. That was something I mentioned offhand, and all of a sudden, it’s become a bigger talking point with each subsequent broadcast.

As far as trying to present this in a compelling way for the audience to actually grasp onto it, you have to be able to differentiate competitors to identical looking cars driving around on the track. It’s very difficult to have a favorite, but if you start to develop trends, if you start to speak about the personalities, to speak to the algorithms of these cars now all of a sudden there’s a hook because I think the sports fan will be attracted to one personality more than the other.

G: Do you think that there’s going to be a better a greater appetite for sports casters that are able to comment on sort of the digital realities?

RM: The answer is probably yes. Because I think increasingly, the topic of AI or the topic of tech at large is germane now in everyday conversations in a way that it wasn’t in the past. And it appears that is a trend that is going to continue. It seems to be that to have a broadcast devoid of some element of that conversation would be unfulfilling to the audience increasingly. I can only again see that trend continuing in that direction.

Anybody who’s speaking to a large audience — whether it’s a sports broadcaster, or whether it’s covering an election or you name it — is going to have to be able to grapple with some of this technology increasingly as we get as it becomes more ingrained in our lives, simply because it would seem like it was missing if it wasn’t included. It’s like I was talking about earlier, going back and watching broadcasts from decades past. The thing that strikes me most, and I think would strike just about anybody, whether it’s a racing broadcast or a football broadcaster — even a presidential election broadcast — is the lack of data that is incorporated into these it’s a lot of gut feeling; it’s John Madden saying rub some dirt on it. You can’t get away with that now because there’s too much data circulating around in our everyday lives. People expect a greater level of analysis that data provides. So the short answer is yes.

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.