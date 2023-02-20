The fate of Section 230 to be decided by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday and Wednesday on a pair of cases that could determine the future of the internet.

The lawsuits — Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh — both address issues of terrorism and whether companies that hosted or recommended terrorism-related content should be liable for doing so.

Central to those arguments is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a statute governing online speech that is often described as “the 26 words that made the internet.” The law, enacted in 1996, protects internet companies — including news and social media sites — from lawsuits related to content users share on their platforms. This is the first time the Supreme Court will take up cases challenging the law.

“We’ve gotten into this pattern where every time anyone suggests a change to Section 230, internet freedom groups and free speech groups argue [that] this is going to break the internet,” said Quinta Jurecic, a fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution and a senior editor at Lawfare. “The problem is that a lot of it sounds cliché, but a lot of the time it is true. For the average user, it might not be immediately obvious what changes are happening, but I do think that it really does have the power to substantially alter the way that the internet works.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court is hearing the two cases at a time of fierce debate over social media companies’ handling of misinformation and hate speech — and calls from prominent figures in both political parties to revise Section 230, albeit for different reasons. They include Justice Clarence Thomas, an outspoken critic of the law and how it has been interpreted; when the court rejected another Section 230 suit last year, Thomas wrote that the law has inappropriately “granted sweeping immunity on some of the largest companies in the world.”

Moreover, the court’s current conservative 6-3 supermajority has shown it is willing to overturn long-standing, entrenched legal precedents — such as the national right to abortion under Roe v. Wade that stood for nearly five decades.

Adding to the uncertainty, the pair of Section 230 cases now before the Supreme Court involves sophisticated technological concepts that the justices may be less than familiar with, such as the inner workings of YouTube’s video-recommendation algorithm. In 2014, for example, Justice Elena Kagan famously said the court hadn’t “gotten to” email, preferring to communicate via printed memo.

“It just creates this very difficult situation where this is going to be litigated out before judges who may not have the requisite level of understanding to draw those distinctions [around Section 230] in a way that makes sense and isn’t going to make the general counsel at some company run around with their hair on fire,” said Jurecic.

It’s worth noting, however, that the wide gaps of technical expertise that existed then may have lessened with a recent influx of justices in their 50s — including Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The justices by necessity are generalists,” said Caitlin Vogus, deputy director of the Free Expression Project at the nonprofit Center for Democracy and Technology. “That’s true when it comes to technology; that’s true when it comes to the law because they hear cases on a whole breadth of topics. A practicing lawyer might specialize in one particular topic, but the justices have to hear it all and learn it all.” In the end, she said, it’s the job of the parties to the cases and groups that have filed “friend of the court” briefs to explain the issues so the justices have the information they need to rule.

Algorithms take center stage

The Gonzalez v. Google suit was filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen killed in a 2015 terrorist attack in Paris. The terrorist group ISIS later claimed responsibility through a written statement and a video released on YouTube. Gonzalez’s father claims that Google aided and abetted terrorism by allowing the group to use its platform — in this case, YouTube — “to recruit members, plan terrorist attacks, issue terrorist threats, instill fear, and intimidate civilian populations.” The case also alleges that through YouTube’s recommendation algorithm, Google further supported ISIS by spreading its message.

Google successfully had the case dismissed by a federal-district court by claiming Section 230 protection. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit later affirmed that decision. The Gonzalez family appealed to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case — ultimately pairing it with Twitter v. Taamneh.

Section 230 was passed in the mid-1990s when the internet was obviously going to be important but had not yet become the juggernaut it is today. For better or for worse, the law has become a sort of Magna Carta of the internet, said Alan Z. Rozenshtein, associate professor at the University of Minnesota Law School.

“It is the foundational document, or at least after the First Amendment is the foundational document, and that’s because it has created essentially or permitted the business model that has become so dominant,” he said during a recent panel discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution. If the law is struck down, or limited, it would have wide-ranging effects that are hard to foresee. And if such a decision is sloppily written, that could prompt companies to take broad action to get ahead of any potential new legal liabilities. In 2018, a law that constrained Section 230 — the FOSTA/SESTA, a bill to fight online sex trafficking — caused wide swathes of content to be taken off the internet, even content that had nothing to do with sex trafficking. In one example, the website Craigslist shut down its personals section.

The cases

The Twitter case, brought by the family of Nawras Alassaf, a Jordanian citizen who died in 2017 during an ISIS-affiliated attack in Istanbul, focuses on whether companies can be responsible for terrorism content on their platforms under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA). The plaintiffs claim that by allowing terrorist groups to use Twitter, the platform gave the groups material support.

The court’s decision in the Taamneh case, which will be heard the day after Gonzalez, has the potential to negate the arguments made in Gonzalez — to the extent that some legal observers have called it a “sleeper.” That’s because the Taamneh plaintiffs’ case relies heavily on the Anti-Terrorism Act, but to many observers it does not show direct cause-and-effect between Twitter and the terrorist attack that killed Alassaf. Historically, courts have ruled in favor of Anti-Terrorism Act claims only when cases establish such direct links.

If a majority of justices dismiss the Anti-Terrorism Act claims in Taamneh, that effectively chops the Gonzalez case — which relies on the same law, albeit to a lesser degree — down at the knees.

“There’s no actual link set out in either case by the petitioners between the specific content on the platform that they’re concerned about and the specific attack,” said Jurecic. “This is not a case arguing that this person saw a YouTube video which was recommended to them and then went out and did this. It’s a much higher-altitude view, and that’s important because the laws that the plaintiffs are suing under, the ATA and the JASTA, require some level of causal link.”

Why content and recommendation measures can’t be separated

Most previous legal challenges to Section 230 focused on issues related to publishing content. The twist with Gonzalez is that the suit also targets the recommendation of content. Vogus contends those two issues are more similar than they initially appear.





ADVERTISEMENT

Because there is so much content that’s posted every day on the internet, it’s nearly impossible for providers to display it in a way that doesn’t involve some sort of recommendation. When you sign on to a site and view content that other people have posted, most providers will make some sort of recommendation about what to show you — which Vogus compared to a print newspaper deciding what to put on its front page.

The first technical point the justices will need to understand is that algorithmic recommendations are not limited to social media — they can be, and often are, applied to everything from your email inbox to online search results and e-commerce sites. That means any decision the court makes will almost certainly ripple to the farthest corners of the internet.

Publishers might pivot to different legal defenses, such as those invoking the First Amendment right to free speech. But there would be a period of confusion and adjustment whose ultimate effects could be hard to predict.

“Some online providers could react to a loss of immunity by deciding that they need to be very aggressive and remove a user’s speech, because they’re afraid that if they leave it up and inadvertently recommend it that they might be held liable for it,” said Vogus. “And so that could lead them to do things like engage in sweeping removals of news stories, of art, of content that is criticizing or debunking certainly disinformation or terrorist content or other types of content that they could potentially be held liable for. And a lot of that is really, societally beneficial speech and speech that we should want to have on the internet.”

Sophia Cope, a senior staff attorney on the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s civil liberties team, said that it’s nearly impossible to separate the hosting of content from the recommendation of content, as the plaintiffs in both cases are trying to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the recommendation algorithm, the plaintiffs are also arguing that Section 230 protections should be lost if a platform provides a URL that directs to a piece of terrorist content. If supported, that would alter the infrastructure of the web, as URLs direct us to everything from websites to videos to literally any published resource on the web.

“If that’s where Section 230 immunity lands in terms of some vague notion that platforms are still protected for life from liability for hosting user-generated content, but because their platform, as a technical matter, creates the URL that points to that content, and that exposes the platforms to not having immunity, that’ll definitely upend internet because every piece of content, it has a URL,” said Cope.

Another concern, according to Cope, is the anticompetitive nature of stripping away Section 230 protections. If platforms or companies find themselves facing liability, why get into the industry at all? The entrenched platforms with the money to pay for potential lawsuits and do extensive moderation would be the only players in the game.

“I think it is correct that this opinion will be the most important Supreme Court opinion about the internet, possibly ever,” said Rozenshtein.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.