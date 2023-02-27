The FTC has an ambitious agenda. But will it survive?

Lina Khan took the top job at the Federal Trade Commission promising to shake things up — and in a little more than a year and a half, the agency has made big moves against Big Tech.

Khan’s FTC has fined Twitter $150 million for violating promises it made around data privacy, started overhauling rules on data abuse and commercial surveillance, proposed banning noncompete agreements and moved to halt major deals on antitrust grounds.

But the FTC’s actions in the Khan era have proven controversial inside and outside the agency — and sparked questions about whether the agency can pull over major actions on so many fronts at one time. Internal disagreements spilled over dramatically earlier this month when Trump-appointed FTC Commissioner Christine Wilson resigned in dramatic fashion. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Wilson accused Khan of a “disregard for the rule of law and due process,” including limits on the FTC’s congressional mandates and previous legal precedents.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), employee morale at the agency has dropped precipitously over the last two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re in a vulnerable position right now,” said Nora Benavidez, a senior counsel and the director of digital justice and civil rights at the media advocacy group Free Press. “Just given where the agency is at and how they’re looking at a lot of activity across their enforcement and rulemaking areas for the next two years.”

The noncompete culling

One of the decisions that has drawn scrutiny is the FTC’s proposal to ban noncompete clauses, which bar workers from going to another job at a competing company for a set period of time — or sometimes even within the same industry. Some states already have rules barring or limiting such agreements; California’s ban has been credited for helping to drive the growth of Silicon Valley.

The FTC argues that making the agreements illegal nationwide will increase workers’ collective wages by billions of dollars. Although the rule most likely wouldn’t go into effect until next year, industry organizations were quick to push back — and hint at legal challenges if a ban becomes a reality.

“The proposed regulation errs by seeking to create a one-size-fits-all rule for all employees across all industries, especially because Congress has not granted the FTC the authority to act in such a sweeping manner,” wrote American Hospital Association General Counsel and Secretary Melinda Reid Hatton in a letter to Khan last week.

In late January, 100 industry organizations signed a letter questioning the legality of the process and asked for an extension to the rulemaking process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Rossen, who was at the FTC for seven years, said there are good reasons why the FTC has traditionally been more cautious — the agency’s jurisdiction and authority are relatively limited.

Under Khan, the agency has updated its policy statement on unfair methods of competition to signal that it will go after the practices it thinks are bad even if there is no evidence of competitive harm. Its new direction on noncompetes seems to fall in that bucket, an approach that some FTC watchers view as protecting competitors rather than the competitive process itself.

Courts could have the final say

Berin Szoka, president of TechFreedom, said that the big distinction here is between two regulatory authorities the FTC uses: addressing unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices. Congress gave the FTC explicit statutory authority to write rules targeting deceptive acts or practices under the Magnuson-Moss Act of 1975, but in the case of noncompetes, the agency took a different tact. It used the unfair methods of competition approach, and Szoka questions whether that is appropriate and will stand up to legal challenges.

“The proposed rule to ban most noncompete agreements relies on Section 6(g) of the [Magnuson-Moss] Act, which gives the FTC the power to ‘classify corporations and … to make rules and regulations for the purpose of carrying out the provisions of this subchapter,’” said Szoka. “The FTC interpreted this as a grant of authority to make substantive rules with the force of law in the early-1970s, and the D.C. Circuit upheld that interpretation in National Petroleum Refiners.”

Ultimately, the fate of the agency’s noncompete proposal depends on whether that decades-old precedent stands up a modern-day legal challenge, he said, adding that he’s skeptical that would be the case. “Multiple experts on administrative and constitutional law have explained to the FTC why that case simply wouldn’t be decided the same way today, including us.”

In the National Petroleum Refiners case, the FTC issued a rule using both its authorities to regulate competition and protect consumers. This was before Congress had amended federal law to give the FTC explicit authority to make consumer protection rules. At the time, the FTC said that section six of the Magnuson-Moss Act gave it broad authority to make rules and regulations. But Rossen argues the meaning of that section is very unclear.

Likewise, Szoka argues that the verdict in National Petroleum Refiners will not stand up to modern-day scrutiny. Rossen points to the Supreme Court’s ruling last year in West Virginia v. EPA. In that case, a majority of justices ruled that the EPA could not regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants under the Clean Air Act because the law did not explicitly give the agency the authority to do so.

That verdict is widely seen as signaling that the court’s conservative supermajority endorses what is known as the “major questions doctrine” — that if Congress intends for agencies to take sweeping regulatory action, it must say so specifically and clearly in the laws that it passes.

In the case of the FTC’s noncompete proposal, that could mean that the court would rule in favor of a legal challenge because Congress did not clearly lay out the limits of the agency’s power in statutes like Magnuson-Moss.

Congressional backlash

Beyond a single rulemaking process, the FTC has a long history of tension with Congress and has faced backlash during periods when lawmakers perceive it as too activist.





ADVERTISEMENT

“Some folks have published a lot about how the FTC is this sleeping giant that has this tremendous authority and if it only used it could be so much more powerful than it is,” said Rossen. “But that ignores a long history where when the FTC asserts some authority, it gets incredible blowback from Congress.”

In the 1970s and 1980s, Congress stripped the agency of some of its authority, underfunded it and slashed its budget, which hurt the FTC for years.

Op-eds like Wilson’s are only likely to add to that Congressional scrutiny.

Benavidez said there is a balance at any given political moment between where the FTC can and should be stepping in to protect consumers against unfair practices and where it’s not doing its job “like we saw during the Trump administration” — or where on the other hand, Congress feels is doing too much.

Rossen sees echoes of the 1970s and 1980s today with the agency’s actions because there is “the potential for huge blowback that could really hurt the agency in the long term is pretty high.”

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.