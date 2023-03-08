Hollywood hasn’t let the NFT dream die

The digital assets known as NFTs burst into public consciousness in recent years as the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s louche cartoon simians and the pixilated portraits known as CryptoPunks began trading for hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

That rapid rise was followed by an equally rapid crash. But in Hollywood, where studios’ talent agencies have embraced online influencers and culture as opportunities for growth, the NFT craze never ended — and it may be hotter than ever.

One of Tinseltown’s biggest talent agencies, UTA, announced last month that it had signed Proof, the company that created the popular NFT project Moonbirds. Other NFT clients in its roster include CryptoPunks, whose pixilated portraits include some of the most expensive NFTs ever sold. Meanwhile, competitor CAA’s stable includes musician Daniel Allan, who helped pioneer selling songs in NFT form. And studios are also getting into the act: Last fall, Warner Bros. rolled out NFTs based on its 2001 film “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”

The enthusiasm for NFTs is part of Hollywood’s broader interest in crypto and other “Web3″ technologies, from the alternate reality known as the metaverse to virtual singers and actors.

“When we think about Web3, NFTs and the metaverse for the folks that we represent, they’re some of the most creative people in the world,” said Adam Friedman, an executive at Creative Artists Agency who leads a cross-departmental group of agents and executives focused on the evolving landscape of NFTs and Web3. “It’s all a new canvas for them, and it’s a canvas for them to really highlight their creativity, their art form, whatever that may be. And as the technology develops, you know, there’s more of an ability to showcase that creativity.”

There have been some bumps along the way — like the backlash during last year’s Oscars season around an NFT tribute to the late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman. But that hasn’t seemed to affect broader Hollywood interest in NFTs and Web3 technology, even as NFTs’ popularity drops overall.

What they’re being used for

NFTs — or, more formally, “non-fungible tokens” — are digital files that come with a cryptographic hash (akin to a serial number) and ownership history stored on the blockchain, the same technology that underlies cryptocurrency.

The entertainment industry has been interested in them for several years. For example, actor Seth Green worked to spin up an entire TV show around his Bored Ape NFT last year before it was stolen (and then returned, reportedly after a ransom payment). But unlike some companies and individuals who have hopped on the NFT trend before promptly hopping off (to the ire of users), talent agencies like CAA and entertainment companies like Fox envision a much longer timeline for a return on their investment, on the scale of years.

Melody Hildebrandt, Fox’s chief information security officer and president of its subsidiary Blockchain Creative Labs, said there is an opportunity for companies like hers to create the back-end technology that would enable talent that is less familiar with the NFT concept to test the market.

Key questions for entertainment companies to consider before jumping into NFTs or Web3 investments include whether a brand is prepared to be in the industry for a long period of time, she said, and whether they have a good grasp on why the creator they’re working with is using the technology.

“Otherwise there’s just tons of downside, and communities get really disappointed if they feel like they’ve been defrauded,” said Hildebrandt. Or they really could have been defrauded — there have been numerous “rug pulls” when it comes to NFTs, where project heads run off with users’ funds.

Heading off that kind of fan backlash can also require NFT creators and the studios or agencies that back them to build out the infrastructure needed for a successful launch.

For Fox, the potential upside is a new form of content distribution. The studio didn’t dive into the streaming wars as some competitors did with services like Hulu, Disney+ and Peacock. Instead, said Hildebrandt, Fox is thinking about what the next version of that is, and “there’s a good hypothesis that Web3 is that.”

Making it easier to test the waters

Friedman said that CAA’s non-Web3 clients want to understand how they can take advantage of NFTs and similar technology, including blockchain technology and the augmented reality known as the metaverse, to tell stories. Taken together, he said, they amount to a new and immersive version of the internet.

He points to Hume Collective, a virtual talent group of “metastars” — including the singing animated rabbit known as angelbaby — that CAA signed in January. Hume’s creations have followings and communities that are already grounded in the world of crypto and NFTs and are a prime case for this sort of content.

“When this NFT space was really coming about, [there was a] very sort of basic notion of putting out some sort of digital collectible or digital assets,” said Friedman. “Today, as we think about the space and what really gets me excited [are] all of the use cases around Web3, or involving Web3, that the end user doesn’t even know is powered by Web3.”

At a panel on NFTs and creators at CES in January, Lesley Silverman, head of UTA’s Web3 division, said the firm saw the power of the combination of super fandom and the blockchain sort of explode at the end of 2020 — primarily around the NBA’s Top Shot NFTs of league players.

“We knew that these tools that would be turned over to creators in this space that we weren’t even calling Web3 at the time would be interesting to our clients,” said Silverman, even those who weren’t very tech savvy. “We needed to be ahead of it and to be able to demystify what was going on,” she added. “And very shortly after that, we started to represent creators who were utilizing the tools of Web3 to kick in doors that they couldn’t kick in in their own industries.”

Friedman and Hildebrandt were quick to emphasize that even if the market is down, the emphasis right now needs to be continuing to build out infrastructure that makes interacting with Web3 technologies like NFTs easier.





“I think we’ve got to hold on to the decentralization goal, that’s where all the freedom is,” said Hildebrandt. “That’s where like the actual upside for equity and payments is, but there’s a lot of work to do to smooth that to actually make that accessible.”

