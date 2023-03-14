The SVB collapse and rescue, according to a tech entrepreneur

Some people will cry foul over the government rescue of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and, by extension, the nation’s high-tech industry. I am here to tell you why it was a good idea — at least from my unique perspective: I speak as a serial tech entrepreneur whose startups have prospered because of the banks and private funders that support untested ventures.

Full disclosure: I have not had an SVB account since 2012, but I do know people who have worked at SVB, borrowed from the bank and kept their deposits there.

I licensed my first software code more than 30 years ago — coincidentally while working on Wall Street during the collapse of the banking industry in the late 1980s and the resulting mergers in the early ’90s. I have cofounded nine startups, more than half in the tech industry. Three are currently active.

SVB came to D.C. in the ’90s when our technology scene was starting to explode, including internet tech like Network Solutions and satellite radio like WorldSpace/XM. (Among my early successes was raising $670 million to fund WorldSpace and its satellites; this eventually led to XM Radio.)

In 2001, I cofounded a company called Next Generation Broadband. We were the tech behind the self-install kits for broadband internet in Best Buy and other retail outlets. We banked with Silicon Valley Bank, a relationship that included our corporate accounts, a line of credit and other banking products.

We loved SVB. It was committed to tech. And its employees were exceptionally helpful beyond banking: making introductions to assist us with business development and helping to organize the D.C. tech startup scene.

SVB was part of a tech founder’s personal identity in a way that few other banks could claim. And it was also part of our social network as tech founders, hosting a variety of industry-related events and mixers. By banking there, you quickly became an industry insider.

Given how fast-paced the tech industry is — especially during the first years of a startup — it is often the case that a new tech company is financially exposed in ways that you wouldn’t find in most industries. Because SVB was the bank for all the different stakeholders in our industry, the risk was extraordinarily high. For example, it held all the corporate accounts, the founders’ personal accounts, the investors’ accounts and even employee personal accounts. So you can see how quickly the collapse of SVB would spook the entire industry.

And the general public.

So many of us are what you might call “tech-adjacent.” Between our retirement accounts, personal investments, friends and family who work in the industry, and maybe even our own jobs, most of us are only one degree of separation away from the industry. Tech was 4.2 percent of GDP in 1999 just before the tech bubble burst. In 2020, it accounted for 10.5 percent of GDP.

In my view, the government simply had to step in because the downfall of SVB would have triggered an implosion of the entire industry, affecting not only those at the heart of it but also the “tech-adjacent.” It would have had a huge impact on millions of Americans, and the U.S. economy as a whole. Something had to be done.

Companies would have had trouble making payroll or paying bills. Investors would have gone insolvent. Entities that held portfolios of companies would have collapsed. And employees, many living paycheck to paycheck, would have found themselves in trouble.

“The effect was immediate,” Richard Parsons, former chairman of Citigroup, told me. “As an investor, I had a number of portfolio companies call me to tell me that they were impacted. They needed funds to make payroll this week. Not in the future, but now. If the Fed didn’t step in, it would have been catastrophic for the small business owners at SVB.”

Not all tech companies are Big Tech. The majority, as in any industry, are the small guys. Thinking we are all Elon Musks is like thinking that all singers are Lady Gaga. Most of us are just trying to make a difference, and a living.

People look at the bailout of SVB and think, “Why in the world are we saving these tech billionaires?” But I speak from experience: Many startup founders are not even paying themselves a penny in the early years.

How could such a bank failure happen in 2023? This seemed mystifying to many, especially after the Great Recession in 2008 and the passing of the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 to provide guardrails and accountability for banks with deposits over $50 billion.

This $50 billion threshold for deposits was meant to make sure that huge banks don’t engage in risky behavior that causes their customers to lose their money. Enter the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act of 2018. This legislation removed many of the stress tests and other reporting requirements of most banks in the United States. Which meant, for many banks, including Silicon Valley Bank, their reporting requirements were relaxed. Only the top 12 banks in America (which held more than $250 billion in deposits each) had to follow the extensive requirements of Dodd-Frank. SVB was now considered too small to be regulated.

Which means, from 2018 on, the Fed did not have much insight into the problems SVB was having until the bank started to announce publicly the need for more capital. This triggered venture capitalists like Peter Thiel to not only start pulling their own money but also to push their portfolio companies to do the same. Tech entrepreneurs are highly connected, so it didn’t take long before everyone was aware that people were scrambling to pull out money. Or were told to pull their money by their investors.

How can we make sure this doesn’t happen again? There are two paths, one via the federal government and one from company founders. We should take both.





From the government perspective, we should drop the threshold back to the Dodd-Frank level of $50 billion in deposits for regulation to kick in. This move alone will bring another 34 banks under transparency, and would have included Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York, which collapsed on Sunday.

Secondly, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. should raise the limits for what is insured from $250,000 for businesses to something that makes more sense.

With wages, payroll taxes, Social Security payments, etc., $250,000 might hardly cover a 25-30 person company for one month — let alone other operating expenses like rent, utilities and materials. What can anyone do with one month worth of payroll? Not much, except panic.

From a company founder’s point of view, there are a few ways to protect yourself. First off, business owners should have accounts at multiple banks; you want to have at least three different accounts. The first is an operating account to pay your operating expenses. The second is a reserve account. You will want that at a second bank. This is where you keep your emergency funds and planned future expenses. The third account is your personal account. That should be at a third bank.

Startups are an essential part of the American dream. Entrepreneurship is the core brand of the United States. People think we founders are all like the founders you see on TV. We are not. Most of us are hardworking, with a deep passion for serving our market, looking after our employees, partners and customers — and hoping to change the world through our companies.

We come in all ages, races, shapes and sizes. I am currently working with an 11-year-old innovator, a girl I mentor who has a patent pending for an invention addressing climate change; a working mother of four who just founded an age-tech company focusing on seniors; and a father and husband who just sold a company to save it.

These are your typical founders. Their employees are your friends and family.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.