What is Section 230? A ‘No Dumb Questions' video

It’s a subset of a federal law that’s been referred to as “the 26 words that created the internet.” It’s been the subject of a Supreme Court case. But you will be forgiven if you don’t know exactly what Section 230 is — and so it seemed worth an episode of our regular video “No Dumb Questions” series.

For answers, as with any and all technology-related issues, we turn to Grid technology reporter Benjamin Powers for answers. As Powers says, Section 230 is part of the 1996 Communications and Decency Act, a two-sentence passage within that law that “provides liability protections to online platforms from third-party content.” To take an easy-to-grasp example from our current culture, Section 230 means that you cannot sue Twitter for something someone says on Twitter. Recently, Section 230 has become something of a political lightning rod as well, for left and right — and for different reasons.

In short, those 26 words are really important. And their implications are complicated. Good fodder, then, for “No Dumb Questions.”

