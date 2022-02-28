The war in Ukraine has already changed the world

Grid reported the other day that the Ukraine war would bring tectonic shifts to Europe and the entire world order, beyond the chaos and carnage it caused in Ukraine itself. The shifts are happening faster than we imagined. The fate of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war is not yet decided, but it has united Europe and NATO in unprecedented ways and driven key Russian allies to rethink their relations with Moscow. The war may yet rewrite other alliances, recast national defense postures and cause a rethinking of nuclear deterrence.

For the moment, here are five nations that bear close watching for what they have said and done since the war began, and what they may do in the days and weeks ahead.

Germany

The word of the moment in Berlin is “zeitenwende” — German for “turning point.”





“The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point,” Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said on Twitter this weekend. “It is our duty to do our best to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin’s invading army.”

When it comes to Germany’s response to the war, zeitenwende is an understatement. On Saturday, Scholz announced that Germany will send weapons to Ukraine, overriding long-standing German policy that prohibits shipments of lethal weapons to war zones. That rule dates to World War II. Germany will supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles. “A new reality,” Scholz called it.

What a difference two weeks make. If the world underestimated or misjudged Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the same can be said of Scholz, who took office in Berlin less than three months ago. Analysts fretted that Europe had lost one of its most effective leaders in Angela Merkel, and that Germany itself would be led by a weaker, even rudderless, bureaucrat. As the Ukraine crisis intensified, Scholz and his country were vilified in some quarters for an ineffectual response to the Russian threat. Germany wasn’t going to cancel its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline deal with Russia, and it certainly wasn’t going to be in the vanguard of forceful and meaningful support for Ukraine. On Feb. 16, the military historian Max Hastings wrote a piece about Germany’s “muddled policy on Russia” under the heading “Ukraine Failures Show Germany Is Europe’s Weak Link.”

Today, one could argue that Germany is a bulwark of European strength. On Feb. 22, Scholz announced the cancellation of Nord Stream 2. This weekend, beyond the delivery of those weapons to Ukraine, Scholz said Germany would boost defense spending to more than 2 percent of GDP, the target level for NATO members. The U.S. and other NATO nations had failed for years to convince Germany to reach that benchmark.

“We are experiencing a new era,” Scholz told lawmakers at the Bundestag on Sunday. “We will have to invest significantly more in the security of our country. To protect our freedom and our democracy in this way.”

Scholz’s speech was greeted with loud applause. That other sound was the rumble of a tectonic plate in the heart of Europe.

“German foreign and security policy has shifted more in the past 72 hours than it has in decades,” said Richard Fontaine, CEO of the Center for a New American Security, via Twitter. “Berlin will be a stronger, more active NATO ally, and more pivotal in responding to threats. One more result of this war that Russia cannot have sought.”

China

What we would give to be in the halls of power in Beijing, as Chinese President Xi Jinping calibrates his nuanced and evolving responses to the Russian invasion. For China, “nuance” has been a key word. So has “tightrope.” As Grid’s Lili Pike reported on Feb. 24, China has walked a geopolitical balancing act when it comes to Ukraine, thanks primarily to its recently burgeoning relationship with Russia.

On the one hand, the sanctity of international borders and concept of national sovereignty are not just talking points for China, they are long-standing principles for the Chinese Communist Party. Those principles would suggest unambiguous support for Ukraine; Russia had violated both principles in blatant fashion.

But the war began less than three weeks after Xi and Putin met in Beijing, easily the most important thing to happen at the Winter Olympic Games. Putin struck a set of economic deals — including $117.5 billion in new energy contracts with China — as a safeguard against the sanctions that loomed. Experts told Grid that those deals, and the general support Xi offered Putin at their Olympic summit, likely emboldened Putin as he considered war.

“It was not a coincidence that Russia just signed multiple megadeals with China,” said Cheng Chen, a political scientist at the State University of New York at Albany. “Russia has been trying to ‘sanction-proof’ its economy in the past years, but these measures wouldn’t be effective without the support of an economic powerhouse like China.”

Beyond the deals, Putin also won a critical voice of support. The Feb. 4 Putin-Xi joint statement included an agreement to “oppose further enlargement of NATO,” a core tenet for Putin; as the Asia Society President Kevin Rudd noted, it was the first time that China had taken any position on NATO expansion.

Hence the tightrope. China hasn’t supported the war, but it has refrained from calling it an “invasion.” The Foreign Ministry said the issues surrounding the conflict were “complicated,” and China went so far as to blame the West for Putin’s actions. At the U.N. Security Council, China abstained from the vote condemning Russia. So much for the sanctity of borders.

This tectonic shift had been telegraphed in that Putin-Xi statement in Beijing. What was needed, the two leaders said, was nothing less than a “transformation of the global governance architecture and the world order.” The implication: an order that isn’t dominated by liberal democracies.

There is likely also a Taiwan connection to China’s balancing act on Ukraine. China may be hoping Russia will reciprocate when it comes to China’s interests surrounding the island, which China has long sought to “reunify” with the mainland.

“China wants Russian support on the Taiwan issue, especially in case of a possible future crisis,” Joseph Torigian, an assistant professor of international service at American University, told Grid. “For that purpose, it wouldn’t be useful if Moscow believes China did not provide support on Ukraine.”

Can China have it all — supporting Russia, supporting the sovereignty of nations and keeping some semblance of a relationship with the West?

Rudd, for one, isn’t so sure. China’s “central attack on the United States as a global power since Xi Jinping has come to office has been to accuse it of continued violation of U.N. Charter principles on national sovereignty,” Rudd told the New York Times. “This torpedoes that argument midship.”

Poland

No nuance here. No ambiguity. Only full-throated support for Ukraine, in many forms. Poland is not only sending weaponry to Ukraine and excoriating other countries for not doing enough, reporters covering the refugee exodus to Poland have found carloads of young Poles heading in the other direction to help the Ukraine cause. Poles are doing all this with full knowledge of the risks: Putin harbors a profound enmity for Poland, and as the war unfolds, there are Russian forces in Belarus less than 150 miles from Warsaw.

But the Polish stance has been clear: Tens of thousands of artillery shells, anti-aircraft weapons, mortars and other arms have been sent to Ukraine, and the flow continues. President Andrzej Duda tweeted that the “heroism of the Ukrainian nation … is becoming part of the history of the free world. It is the commitment of us, those already free, to make sure they win.”

To understand where this coming from, look no further than any basic textbook of Polish history. No country has suffered as much or as often at the hands of Moscow. Tsarist Russia occupied Poland for more than a century prior to World War I; in the early days of World War II, Joseph Stalin entered a secret alliance with Adolf Hitler and then invaded Poland; and in 1940, the Soviets massacred more than 20,000 Polish officers in the Katyn forest, a war crime which Moscow denied for half a century. And from 1945 until the revolutions of 1989, Poles lived under the thumb of Soviet communism.

Putin unapologetically longs for those days, and Poles know as much.

Now, beyond the military and moral support, Poland is the principal destination for thousands of U.S. troops arriving in Eastern Europe and hundreds of thousands of refugees heading for Poland’s 332-mile border with Ukraine.

In the longer term — whatever the outcome in Ukraine — it is safe to assume that Warsaw’s diplomatic and military importance will grow. As Michal Kranz put it in Foreign Policy magazine, “NATO’s largest member in Eastern Europe is positioned to play a crucial role in Europe’s security relationship with Russia and become the linchpin of Western efforts to project power in Eastern Europe.”

Turkey

The realpolitik playbook would say: Turkey stands with Putin. For years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cultivated a closer economic and political relationship with Moscow. Tourism revenues, purchases of Russian weapons and a heavy reliance on Russian energy and grain supplies (in 2021, Russia accounted for 45 percent of Turkish gas purchases and 56 percent of its grain imports) — all have brought these two Eurasian powers close.

But Turkey has its balancing act as well. For all those ties to Russia, it is also a member of NATO and has opposed Russian efforts to exert influence in the Middle East. Erdogan’s balancing act has meant buying Russian S-400 missile defense batteries on the one hand, and sending Turkish forces and weapons to fight Russian proxies in Syria, Libya and the Caucasus region on the other.

For the first days of the Ukraine war, Turkey’s official position was that the attack was “unacceptable.” A cease-fire was needed, and Erdogan himself offered to play mediator. Next to other NATO nations, the response was muted. Most important (we’ll see why in a moment), Turkey wouldn’t use the word “war.”

Then it was Erdogan’s turn for a dramatic shift.

On Sunday, Turkey for the first time described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “war.” It’s a change that carries much more than mere rhetorical weight.

Under a 1936 agreement known as the Montreux Convention, Turkey controls the Dardanelles and Bosporus straits, the only maritime paths that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas. According to the convention, in the event of war, Turkey can limit the passage of warships through these strategic passages.

Russian warships have used the Black Sea to attack Ukraine from the south, and Ukraine’s leaders have asked Turkey repeatedly to invoke the Montreux treaty to block any more warships from using the straits. For three days, Erdogan and his government demurred. On Sunday, presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin took to Twitter to change that: “On the fourth day of the Ukraine war, we repeat President Erdoğan’s call for an immediate halt of Russian attacks and the start of ceasefire negotiations.”

Now it was a “war.” The rhetorical shift opened the door for Turkey to answer the Ukrainian request: On Monday, Turkey invoked the Montreux Convention and closed the straits to Russian naval traffic.

The move risks a Russian backlash, and Turkey’s economy is already struggling. But Erdogan shifted his calculus and decided that further economic pain was not enough to justify support of Putin’s war.

India

It’s the world’s largest democracy, a title its leaders and diplomats reference often, especially when the conversation involves comparison with China. But in the early days of the Ukraine war, India has stood closer to Russia than most world powers. There has been no strong condemnation of the invasion from Delhi.

Once again, a realpolitik-based assessment is in play, along with a geopolitical balancing act.

India relies on Moscow for almost all its advanced weapons. Russia has leased a nuclear submarine to India; Russian scientists are helping develop India’s hypersonic missile program; and India’s ground, air and naval forces are well-stocked with Russian materiel. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia accounted for 70 percent of India’s weapons imports between 2011 and 2015 and roughly half between 2016 and 2020. India was also a steady partner of the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

More recently, India has drawn close to the U.S. as a critical partner in Washington’s effort to counter the rise of China and a member of the recently minted alliance known as the Quad. The other Quad members — Japan, Australia and the U.S. — have been unambiguous in their support for Ukraine and criticism of Putin. India — despite repeated entreaties from the Biden administration — has not.

India was one of three countries — China and the United Arab Emirates were the others — to abstain from the United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned the Russian invasion.

Asked about American pressure on India to join the opposition to Putin, President Joe Biden told reporters, “We haven’t resolved that completely.”

What India offered instead were calls for a truce. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Putin and suggested “concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.” No mention of invasion or unprovoked war.

Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst at the Rand Corporation, told the Washington Post that India’s position would risk its broader geopolitical ambitions. “For India to continue to sit on the sidelines,” Grossman said, “that’s going to become increasingly an untenable position if they want to maintain good ties not just with the Quad but also Europe.”

Sushant Singh, a fellow at the Center for Policy Research, a think tank in New Delhi, had the more realpolitik view.

“No one else is going to give you a nuclear submarine,” he told the Post. “Who else is going to sell India an aircraft carrier?”

Still, Singh said, China’s alliance with Russia makes the calculus and balancing act difficult.

“India has never been caught in this kind of an either-or situation,” Singh said. “It’s the biggest diplomatic challenge since the Cold War.”

This story has been updated.