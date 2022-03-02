Ukraine war in photos, March 2: Preparing for the worst in Kyiv

On day seven of the war in Ukraine, Russia claimed its first prize — the port city of Kherson, near the Black Sea — a claim Ukrainian officials were quick to deny. There was no denying the ferocity of the fighting there and in the eastern cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol as well. But the focus is now on the capital, Kyiv, where residents are girding for a full-fledged Russian assault. Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of impending attacks and urged residents to stay strong. “We are preparing and will defend Kyiv,” he said in a video message. Some Ukrainians taking shelter watched another leader speak about their plight; that was President Joe Biden delivering the State of the Union address in the early hours of the morning Kyiv time.

Fire continues to burn in a sports complex across the street from the TV tower in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

A soldier patrols around a street in Kyiv amid Russian attacks on Wednesday. (Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

An elderly man passes by wreckage of a building after a reported shelling in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Aris Messinis/STF/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of territorial defense are seen on the outskirts of Kyiv on Wednesday. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Rubble and a damaged vehicle are seen across the street from the TV tower in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Fighters of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stand guard on the position at Independence Square in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

A man holds a newborn baby on the basement floor of a maternity hospital, which was converted to a medical ward and used as a shelter amid Russian attacks in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A man watches President Joe Biden speaking on TV in an underground metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Aris Messinis/STF/AFP/Getty Images)

A girl drinks as she stands in an underground metro station used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Aris Messinis/STF/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of a territorial defense unit prepare to deploy to various parts of Kyiv on Wednesday. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

People wait at a train station to board trains in an attempt to flee the fighting in Kyiv on Wednesday. (Murat Saka/Getty Images)



