On day seven of the war in Ukraine, Russia claimed its first prize — the port city of Kherson, near the Black Sea — a claim Ukrainian officials were quick to deny. There was no denying the ferocity of the fighting there and in the eastern cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol as well. But the focus is now on the capital, Kyiv, where residents are girding for a full-fledged Russian assault. Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of impending attacks and urged residents to stay strong. “We are preparing and will defend Kyiv,” he said in a video message. Some Ukrainians taking shelter watched another leader speak about their plight; that was President Joe Biden delivering the State of the Union address in the early hours of the morning Kyiv time.
Grid. Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Ukraine war in photos, March 2: Preparing for the worst in Kyiv
Grid’s daily curation of images from the war in Ukraine, taken by some of the world’s finest photojournalists.
Tom Nagorski, Global Editor,
Jake Garcia, Associate Producer, Multimedia,
and Jackie Padilla, Video Producer
March 2, 2022
